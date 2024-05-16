Jeremy Clarkson IS the UK's Sexiest Man and Everyone Knows It

Comcast Would Like to Remind You That Mother Nature Is Gender Fluid
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  7:30 PM on May 16, 2024
Twitchy

We usually try to leave the UK alone and just let them be the UK and we understand they are ... different BUT we saw this post about the UK's Sexiest man alive and could not let it slide by without at least cracking a joke or two.

Jeremy Clarkson is 64 and is a TV presenter and journalist. We are not saying he may not be a perfectly handsome man with a wonderful personality, we just do not understand how he got the title 2 YEARS IN A ROW. They say over Cillian Murphy. Murphy is Irish, but many people lump it all together.

The best part of this whole thing is the reactions to the post on X (formerly Twitter).

We had one person tell us on a separate post that they thought it was the same thing as 'Boaty McBoatface' trolling from the UK and we can see that. If that is the case it is even funnier!

*SNORT*

WOW! People really have some harsh words for the fellas across the pond!

WATCH: Anderson Cooper Says ‘Michael Cohen Was Cornered in What Appeared to Be a Lie’
Aaron Walker
OK, we are all joking and stuff BUT women really are not as concerned about looks sometimes. If a guy is nice and funny it can go a very long way.

hahaha! YESSSS!!!

He is not. This writer has to be honest and admit we used the Cillian Murphy reference for a peaky blinders joke on X though, because we could. :)

BINGO! We agree! But 2 years in a row? Who is in charge of the voting over there the Biden administration? *wink*

We hope that Mr. Clarkson has many more years to make that smug face. Look he knows how to move around a farm and understands cars and guns, he has it all over Tom Holland easy.

We started this piece thinking it would be hilarious and crack a few jokes, but after looking into who Clarkson is we have been convinced! We should tell you that this writer thinks Steve from Blues Clues is a hottie so convincing us might not be that difficult BUT we are now Team Clarkson!

Jeremy Clarkson IS the sexiest man alive in the UK. PERIOD.

Tags: CELEBRITIES FUNNY HOLLYWOOD UK

