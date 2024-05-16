Jeremy Clarkson IS the UK's Sexiest Man and Everyone Knows It

We usually try to leave the UK alone and just let them be the UK and we understand they are ... different BUT we saw this post about the UK's Sexiest man alive and could not let it slide by without at least cracking a joke or two.

Advertisement

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, is crowned the UK's sexiest man for the second year running beating the likes of Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland and Idris Elba https://t.co/35iSZECJXo pic.twitter.com/V75OmwEIhA — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 16, 2

Jeremy Clarkson is 64 and is a TV presenter and journalist. We are not saying he may not be a perfectly handsome man with a wonderful personality, we just do not understand how he got the title 2 YEARS IN A ROW. They say over Cillian Murphy. Murphy is Irish, but many people lump it all together.

The best part of this whole thing is the reactions to the post on X (formerly Twitter).

Jeremy Clarkson is the only one who voted in the poll. — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) May 16, 2024

We had one person tell us on a separate post that they thought it was the same thing as 'Boaty McBoatface' trolling from the UK and we can see that. If that is the case it is even funnier!

Prime example of why America is the best looking and fittest country on earth — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 16, 2024

*SNORT*

This should not be a surprise to anyone with two eyes. — Based Joe Biden (Parody) (@BasedJoeBidenX) May 16, 2024

It’s because he has all his teeth, something rare in England. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) May 16, 2024

WOW! People really have some harsh words for the fellas across the pond!

What women actually want. https://t.co/ZIkRAwNrbb — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) May 16, 2024

OK, we are all joking and stuff BUT women really are not as concerned about looks sometimes. If a guy is nice and funny it can go a very long way.

They tell you all women want six feet, six figures, but what they don’t tell you is the six-pack is of mead they make themselves on their 60-acre farm https://t.co/p3HFobmjHU — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 16, 2024

hahaha! YESSSS!!!

Who was voting, Piers Morgan? And to be fair, the very gorgeous Cillian Murphy is not a UK man.@MailOnline https://t.co/kPFi3WhYeD — Carol Drinkwater (@Carol4OliveFarm) May 16, 2024

He is not. This writer has to be honest and admit we used the Cillian Murphy reference for a peaky blinders joke on X though, because we could. :)

As it turns out, being smart, confident, funny, and an alpha, is sexy. https://t.co/7SWZ3FPPFM — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) May 16, 2024

BINGO! We agree! But 2 years in a row? Who is in charge of the voting over there the Biden administration? *wink*

Never a more appropriate use for this gif https://t.co/kSjoOw69V0 pic.twitter.com/hEe3bKMXgj — John A. Douglas (@BlkCrownAuthor) May 16, 2024

We hope that Mr. Clarkson has many more years to make that smug face. Look he knows how to move around a farm and understands cars and guns, he has it all over Tom Holland easy.

Advertisement

We started this piece thinking it would be hilarious and crack a few jokes, but after looking into who Clarkson is we have been convinced! We should tell you that this writer thinks Steve from Blues Clues is a hottie so convincing us might not be that difficult BUT we are now Team Clarkson!

Jeremy Clarkson IS the sexiest man alive in the UK. PERIOD.

=======================================================================================

Related: Is Bidenomics Bringing Back the Hamburglar?

VIP: GROSS! Biden's Department of Labor Tries to Pander to Mothers

South Park Tells the Future AGAIN: Boy Scouts Announce Name Change to Scouting America

Elizabeth Warren Goes Full 'HAMAS Nazi' With Post About 'Netanyahu's War'

Almost Snakes on a Plane? Miami TSSSsssSSSA Snags a Bag of Snakes From Passenger's Pants

=======================================================================================