South Park Tells the Future AGAIN: Boy Scouts Announce Name Change to Scouting America

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:35 PM on May 07, 2024
AngieArtist

South Parl and the Simpsons should honestly be studied for how well they predict the future. Time and time again we see them poking fun at the absurd and then it happens in real life and it has happened again.

The Boy Scouts have announced they are changing their name to 'Scouting America'. It is kind of a combination of South Park where the Scouts have all-inclusiveness and the episode where the town wants the 'Redskins' to change their name. It is unreal.

OK, but they did have Girls Scouts and they had Boy Scouts and now they have Scouting America, so that seems like it is not inclusive of other countries. WHAT ABOUT THE PALESTINIANS!!!???? This should cause protests all over college campuses across the nation. LOL

Sam J.
Scouting America Cookies sounds awful.

Sad and True.

The Left is on its way to doing that. You can see it in the far Left who demand others must be on their side on every issue or they try to cancel them. It will happen eventually but it is not happening soon enough. The majority of them still stick together even for the most ignorant things.

We agree, but it will never happen and sadly the fight for female spaces and female sports is being lost because too many people are afraid of being called a transphobe even though it is not even close to transphobic or hateful to want to protect individuals.

It is very sad. There are some traditions in the world that should not be upheld but it does seem like the Left is intent on ruining anything to do with the idea of the nuclear family and personal responsibilities.

We are not going to address WHY sexual abuse has hurt the reputation of the scouts but we do not think we need to. Most everyone knows and understands that leadership has been an issue in the scouts for a very long time. It seems with the name change it still is.

We are going to go grab some Girl Scout cookies fast before they too become Scouting America Cookies and leave a horrible taste in your mouth.

