South Park Tells the Future AGAIN: Boy Scouts Announce Name Change to Scouting America

South Parl and the Simpsons should honestly be studied for how well they predict the future. Time and time again we see them poking fun at the absurd and then it happens in real life and it has happened again.

The Boy Scouts have announced they are changing their name to 'Scouting America'. It is kind of a combination of South Park where the Scouts have all-inclusiveness and the episode where the town wants the 'Redskins' to change their name. It is unreal.

JUST IN: The Boy Scouts have rebranded and are dropping the ‘Boy’ to become ‘Scouting America’ so "everyone feels welcome."



South Park strikes again.



The woke organization says they want to be welcoming and inclusive which is why they are dropping the ‘boy.’



"This will be a… pic.twitter.com/SBXNvbbcpn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2024

UNREAL. Boys Scouts of America just announced they’re changing their name to “Scouting America” to be inclusive and welcoming of everyone 🤡 pic.twitter.com/VkItgv4am6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 7, 2024

OK, but they did have Girls Scouts and they had Boy Scouts and now they have Scouting America, so that seems like it is not inclusive of other countries. WHAT ABOUT THE PALESTINIANS!!!???? This should cause protests all over college campuses across the nation. LOL

Speaking as an Eagle Scout myself, I think they should do the same to the Girl Scouts.



It’s only fair! pic.twitter.com/aR5oXrBTio — Elevator Charles 🛗 (@coopsimms) May 7, 2024

Scouting America Cookies sounds awful.

Well, the BOY Scouts were great for BOYS for decades but now they’re no longer anything but a woke organization 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 7, 2024

Sad and True.

We already have a boy and girl scouts. How far is the woke narrative going to go?



Eventually, the left will eat its own. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 7, 2024

The Left is on its way to doing that. You can see it in the far Left who demand others must be on their side on every issue or they try to cancel them. It will happen eventually but it is not happening soon enough. The majority of them still stick together even for the most ignorant things.

It’s unfortunate that we fail to realize that boys need their own spaces. Girls do as well. It’s okay to have sex-specific programs and groups . — Amala Ekpunobi (@amalaekpunobi) May 7, 2024

Both sexes deserve sex-specific spaces that help foster development and a sense of security. If women are going to fight to keep males out of female sports and other spaces, then we need to fight against females seeking access to male groups as well. — Lisa Clark O'Neill (@LisaClarkONeill) May 7, 2024

We agree, but it will never happen and sadly the fight for female spaces and female sports is being lost because too many people are afraid of being called a transphobe even though it is not even close to transphobic or hateful to want to protect individuals.

This is sad. The girls have Girl Scouts.



It’s sad how liberals are so intent on ruining every tradition and good thing this country has. — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) May 7, 2024

It is very sad. There are some traditions in the world that should not be upheld but it does seem like the Left is intent on ruining anything to do with the idea of the nuclear family and personal responsibilities.

The decline of this organization from when I earned my Eagle Scout two decades ago to now has been a sight to behold. https://t.co/96giohRf5j — Ron DeSwanson 🇺🇸🇮🇱🍌 (@SwansonNation) May 7, 2024

As a lifelong Scout and with all three kids in Scouts this has been coming for a long time.



Several leftists have infiltrated the upper ranks (also coincides with the sexual abuse).



No reason you cannot have outstanding troops locally, but you won't get national support. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) May 7, 2024

We are not going to address WHY sexual abuse has hurt the reputation of the scouts but we do not think we need to. Most everyone knows and understands that leadership has been an issue in the scouts for a very long time. It seems with the name change it still is.

We are going to go grab some Girl Scout cookies fast before they too become Scouting America Cookies and leave a horrible taste in your mouth.

