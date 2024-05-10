'MERICA: Man Gives Local Government Creative Finger Over Boat Fence Mandate
Is Bidenomics Bringing Back the Hamburglar? McDonald's May Offer a Five Dollar Meal to Win Back Customers

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:34 PM on May 10, 2024
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

President Biden's inflation is hurting everyone. You can hardly even get fast food for under ten bucks anymore. Mcdonald's is said to be launching a Five Dollar Meal to bring back customers who can no longer afford to eat there.

Hey, even things in the Dollar Tree cost more than a dollar now, so an increase in fast food prices should be no big surprise. How they will offer it for Five dollars if they are having to pay the workers $15.00 an hour and food costs are way up, we have no idea but the replies to the news were fun so let's focus on that.

That is smaller than the 'Happy Meal'. It is probably the only thing that is going to work out in this inflation-ridden economy though.

*SNORT*

OOF!

Yeah, there used to be a DOLLAR MENU!

'MERICA: Man Gives Local Government Creative Finger Over Boat Fence Mandate
Amy Curtis
Well, that went very Soylent Green and creepy really fast.

Yeah, we should get a toy, but that is probably not possible in the Biden economy. Maybe they can just give you a sheet of paper and you can make a paper airplane for the toy. It can be marketed as crafty and brain-boosting!

This is true in a lot of areas. You can go to a nicer place, with better food,  and get more food for the cost of a lot of fast food right now.

That is why people went there, this writer gets to say that because we did work the drive-thru in high school. Nobody was driving up to say they were lovin' it. haha

While it is fun to see the jokes about how much or should we say how LITTLE food the meal deal might include, it is still SAD that Biden and his administration are trying to tell us all to our faces the economy is fine. The economy is not fine. Inflation is ridiculous and they are doing nothing to help it.

So the moral of this story is that Biden is the real-life Hamburglar and just like McDonald's corporate office did back in the day, we should shun him and remove him from everything in November.

