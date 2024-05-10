Is Bidenomics Bringing Back the Hamburglar? McDonald's May Offer a Five Dollar Meal to Win Back Customers

President Biden's inflation is hurting everyone. You can hardly even get fast food for under ten bucks anymore. Mcdonald's is said to be launching a Five Dollar Meal to bring back customers who can no longer afford to eat there.

McDonald’s to launch $5 meal deal to lure back diners after pricing out low-income customers with high prices https://t.co/8OmoN6o7L9 pic.twitter.com/ZImw3rSGJI — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2024

Hey, even things in the Dollar Tree cost more than a dollar now, so an increase in fast food prices should be no big surprise. How they will offer it for Five dollars if they are having to pay the workers $15.00 an hour and food costs are way up, we have no idea but the replies to the news were fun so let's focus on that.

Includes 2 French fries, 1 chicken nugget & some tap water. 🤣 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 10, 2024

That is smaller than the 'Happy Meal'. It is probably the only thing that is going to work out in this inflation-ridden economy though.

*SNORT*

And no dipping sauce — GalacticGirl👽 (@ThaGalacticGirl) May 10, 2024

OOF!

Their glory days are long gone.. pic.twitter.com/v9SoMDBjES — Ilan Potato (@IlanPotato) May 10, 2024

Yeah, there used to be a DOLLAR MENU!

Human meat. Don’t mess with it. — Zooloo_Trojan ⚔️✌🏾 (@Zooloo_Trojan) May 10, 2024

Well, that went very Soylent Green and creepy really fast.

Happy Meal price without the toy. — Hicksvillain - Lucky Dawg soon...ish (@hicksvillain) May 10, 2024

Yeah, we should get a toy, but that is probably not possible in the Biden economy. Maybe they can just give you a sheet of paper and you can make a paper airplane for the toy. It can be marketed as crafty and brain-boosting!

You literally can eat at @LongHornSteaks off the lunch menu for cheaper pricing than most fast food restaurants. — BKS (@BksClark) May 10, 2024

This is true in a lot of areas. You can go to a nicer place, with better food, and get more food for the cost of a lot of fast food right now.

$5 is all a McDonald's is worth. People only ever went there because it's cheap. It has become too expensive for what it is. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerr1873) May 10, 2024

That is why people went there, this writer gets to say that because we did work the drive-thru in high school. Nobody was driving up to say they were lovin' it. haha

While it is fun to see the jokes about how much or should we say how LITTLE food the meal deal might include, it is still SAD that Biden and his administration are trying to tell us all to our faces the economy is fine. The economy is not fine. Inflation is ridiculous and they are doing nothing to help it.

So the moral of this story is that Biden is the real-life Hamburglar and just like McDonald's corporate office did back in the day, we should shun him and remove him from everything in November.

