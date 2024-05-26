All 80 COVID Counts Against New Jersey's Atilis Gym Have Been Dropped With Prejudice (NSFW Language)

COVID restrictions were INSANE and there were a lot of people during the time that stood up and yelled about it from the get-go. Many of us even yelled beginning with 15 days to slow the spread. Many took a cautious approach to the government closing down businesses and did not really begin getting upset until it was way past the 15 days and some places were allowed to be open and others were not.

We know going back to that time when our government overlords were literally deciding who gets to keep their livelihoods and who does not is hard to do, but we think it is a necessity. It is a necessity so we can remember it and make sure it NEVER happens again. We have some really great news on that front. Remember Atilis Gym in New Jersey? They opened despite the restrictions put in place by the Garden State. They have had a MAJOR VICTORY! ALL 80 counts have been dropped! *Chant USA USA USA!*

===========================================================================

*CAUTION: Possibly offensive language when the post below is expanded to read full text*

===========================================================================

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT - PLEASE SHARE THIS THIS POST.



4 years ago today, we reopened Atilis Gym in direct violation of an unconstitutional order by Governor Philip Murphy to close small businesses in New Jersey.



The support we received locally, nationally, and internationally… — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) May 18, 2024

AMAZING!!! We are so HAPPY this is happening and all counts were dropped WITH prejudice so the state can not try and punish them again later. THIS IS A WIN FOR ALL OF US! This means the little guy did step up and fight back. While justice was not really swift it was eventually rendered and for that, we can all be happy and hopeful something like this might be stopped before it destroys others in the future.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) were excited and many had questions about seeking retribution.

What about repercussions for the criminals that did this? Too much to ask for I suppose. — Murray Rothtard (@MRothtard) May 18, 2024

Can you sue him personally especially now that we know everything was lied about? — Micky (@germaknee) May 19, 2024

We'll be pursuing all options. — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) May 19, 2024

Oooh, we hope some of the governors who did this to people can get a taste of their own medicine.

I hope you can recover your attorneys fees and costs. — Charles Calenda (@CharlesCalenda) May 19, 2024

YES! We hope they can get damages for lost business as well.

I'm confused. I thought that you are no longer the owner of a gym that you and your partner went separate ways and you're not affiliated with those gyms in New Jersey anymore. Did you have to pay New Jersey back yet or did you not pay them anything after you left for florida? — Matt Van Gogh (@MattVanGogh) May 20, 2024

I am no longer an owner, that is correct. These are still legal issues I have to deal with it however. — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) May 20, 2024

Even though the former co-owners, Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, have parted ways we are excited for the victory for them both. They were hit HARD for standing up when most others were just tucking their tails and hiding.

Congratulations!



You took on a fight many didn't and came out victorious.



More importantly, you were on the right side of history.



Thank you for sharing your story. It's a major reminder that we must all never give up. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 19, 2024

A major victory against the authoritarianism of the Democratic Party. — The Raymond G Stanley Jr (@raymondgstanley) May 18, 2024

Authoritarianism in general, but yes most of the harshest and longest restrictions came from Democrat Governors.

You stood stronger than most. Congratulations. — Jen 𝕏🗽 (@jenreneeX) May 18, 2024

YES, THEY DID!!!

We get it. COVID was awful and it was scary. People made decisions without a lot of information. but we hope the next time the government decides to pick the winners and losers more of us stand up and yell about it. In a country where the culture seems to be full of Hunters, we hope you decide to BE AN IAN!

=======================================================================================

=======================================================================================