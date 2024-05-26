Not Today, Satan: Hate Crime Charges Dropped for Iowa Vet Who Beheaded Satan...
All 80 COVID Counts Against New Jersey's Atilis Gym Have Been Dropped With Prejudice (NSFW Language)

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:25 PM on May 26, 2024
AngieArtist

COVID restrictions were INSANE and there were a lot of people during the time that stood up and yelled about it from the get-go. Many of us even yelled beginning with 15 days to slow the spread. Many took a cautious approach to the government closing down businesses and did not really begin getting upset until it was way past the 15 days and some places were allowed to be open and others were not. 

We know going back to that time when our government overlords were literally deciding who gets to keep their livelihoods and who does not is hard to do, but we think it is a necessity. It is a necessity so we can remember it and make sure it NEVER happens again. We have some really great news on that front. Remember Atilis Gym in New Jersey? They opened despite the restrictions put in place by the Garden State. They have had a MAJOR VICTORY!  ALL 80 counts have been dropped! *Chant USA USA USA!*

===========================================================================

*CAUTION: Possibly offensive language when the post below is expanded to read full text*

===========================================================================

AMAZING!!! We are so HAPPY this is happening and all counts were dropped WITH prejudice so the state can not try and punish them again later. THIS IS A WIN FOR ALL OF US! This means the little guy did step up and fight back. While justice was not really swift it was eventually rendered and for that, we can all be happy and hopeful something like this might be stopped before it destroys others in the future.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) were excited and many had questions about seeking retribution.

Oooh, we hope some of the governors who did this to people can get a taste of their own medicine.

YES! We hope they can get damages for lost business as well.

Even though the former co-owners, Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, have parted ways we are excited for the victory for them both. They were hit HARD for standing up when most others were just tucking their tails and hiding.

Authoritarianism in general, but yes most of the harshest and longest restrictions came from Democrat Governors.

YES, THEY DID!!! 

We get it. COVID was awful and it was scary. People made decisions without a lot of information. but we hope the next time the government decides to pick the winners and losers more of us stand up and yell about it. In a country where the culture seems to be full of Hunters, we hope you decide to BE AN IAN!

