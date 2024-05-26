VIP: Trump Hits Back When Booed at the Libertarian Convention and He's Not...
Hot Take: 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag is Timothy McVeigh-Level Extreme and SCOTUS Is...
Scoop: Leonard Leo Caught Flying 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag
Wikipedia Plays the Ministry of Truth in All-Lib Remake of the Classic 1984
Minnesota Issues Proclamation Making Saturday 'George Floyd Remembrance Day'
Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership
Biden-Harris HQ Still Claiming President Trump Told Americans to Inject Bleach
The Best Vacation Plan is Staying Put Here in the United States Where...
NYT Analysis Finds Elon Musk Using X to Criticize President Biden
WaPo Passed on the Highly Controversial Alito Flag Incident at the Time
Two Illegal Aliens From Chechnya Found Near North Carolina Military Base
Parts of Biden’s Gaza Pier Are Reportedly Floating Away
Dangerous Clown Show Shot/Chaser: Mayorkas' Border BS vs. Unchecked Illegal's Warning
That Monster: Rolling Stone Calls Trump's Promise of Cheap Gas, Energy Independence 'Awful...

Biden Could Never! Trump Tells Libertarians to Enjoy Their 3% Every Four Years After Getting Booed

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  6:30 AM on May 26, 2024
AngieArtist

Think what you like about Trump but you can never say he does not handle adversity better than Joe Biden. He spoke at the Libertarian convention and was booed. He fought back with a joke. Joe Biden can hardly remember he is the President much less come up with a quip in the face of adversity.

Advertisement

Look, he is not wrong. Libertarians are a wild breed, but they should really think about being realistic this time around. You can read this writer's opinion about what they should consider in a VIP piece we wrote earlier, but for this piece, we are going to focus on that excellent joke! Users on X agreed it was a fantastic comeback.

Facts!!! They do make it easy.

We are talking BIG L Libertarians, like the ones who show up and streak across the stage naked, wear pajamas while they smoke a blunt and talk about legalizing heroine, dress up in porcupine costumes, and then expect us to take them seriously as they opine about a country as large as the USA existing with a completely isolationist foreign policy, or the ones who become blood-splatter experts on X. Those types.

They not only deserve the ridicule. We are going to be disappointed in you if you do not participate in the ridicule with us.

Recommended

Hot Take: 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag is Timothy McVeigh-Level Extreme and SCOTUS Is a Terrorist Org
Brett T.
Advertisement

High fives all around. They get it.

We think the difference is the Big L Libertarians who go to the conventions versus the small L Libertarians who are kind of over the GOP and want small government but realize the Libertarian Party is not making any headway on the national stage.

NOPE. He is not.

Advertisement

YUP! Biden can not even take pre-prepared questions from a media who is literally on his side. The difference between the two is almost shocking.

That sounds like he might have won a few of them over.

hahaha! Even if you do not like Trump, you have to admit he is quick-witted.

The juxtaposition of Trump and Biden is going to become more apparent as the campaigns move forward. Not only in policy but in simple physicality and brain acuity. There is no way in this world Joe Biden could face a crowd who disliked him without getting angry and belligerent and challenging them to a push-up contest or calling them dog-faced pony soldiers.

Don't get us wrong, we laugh at Joe Biden too. The difference is we are laughing AT him not along with him. ANYWAY ... we hope that Trump keeps up the BIG 'L' Laughs even if it is at the Libertarian Party's expense this time.

Advertisement

=======================================================================================
Related: VIP: Trump Hits Back When Booed at the Libertarian Convention and He's Not Wrong
VIP: Bill Maher Once Again Moves Toward the Right and Defends Harrison Butker 
Dem Senator Tries Gaslighting Republicans Rather Than Supporting REAL Border Safety
Biden and Kamala AKA Cheech and Ding Dong Announce Marijuana Reclassification
Jeremy Clarkson IS the UK's Sexiest Man and Everyone Knows It
Is Bidenomics Bringing Back the Hamburglar?

=======================================================================================

Tags: BIDEN CAMPAIGN TRUMP TRUMP VOTERS TRUMP CAMPAIGN TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot Take: 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag is Timothy McVeigh-Level Extreme and SCOTUS Is a Terrorist Org
Brett T.
Wikipedia Plays the Ministry of Truth in All-Lib Remake of the Classic 1984
FuzzyChimp
Scoop: Leonard Leo Caught Flying 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag
Brett T.
Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership
Brett T.
VIP: Trump Hits Back When Booed at the Libertarian Convention and He's Not Wrong
ArtistAngie
Parts of Biden’s Gaza Pier Are Reportedly Floating Away
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hot Take: 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag is Timothy McVeigh-Level Extreme and SCOTUS Is a Terrorist Org Brett T.
Advertisement