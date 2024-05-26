Biden Could Never! Trump Tells Libertarians to Enjoy Their 3% Every Four Years After Getting Booed

Think what you like about Trump but you can never say he does not handle adversity better than Joe Biden. He spoke at the Libertarian convention and was booed. He fought back with a joke. Joe Biden can hardly remember he is the President much less come up with a quip in the face of adversity.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Donald Trump makes fun of libertarians at the Libertarian Party Convention after they start booing him, says they can “keep getting your 3% every four years.”



Amazing.



“Win only if you wanna win. Maybe you don't wanna win win. Maybe you don't want to win.”



“Keep… pic.twitter.com/QRHKjZcaAE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 26, 2024

Look, he is not wrong. Libertarians are a wild breed, but they should really think about being realistic this time around. You can read this writer's opinion about what they should consider in a VIP piece we wrote earlier, but for this piece, we are going to focus on that excellent joke! Users on X agreed it was a fantastic comeback.

Who hasn’t made fun of libertarians though?😂😂



They make it so easy — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) May 26, 2024

Facts!!! They do make it easy.

We are talking BIG L Libertarians, like the ones who show up and streak across the stage naked, wear pajamas while they smoke a blunt and talk about legalizing heroine, dress up in porcupine costumes, and then expect us to take them seriously as they opine about a country as large as the USA existing with a completely isolationist foreign policy, or the ones who become blood-splatter experts on X. Those types.

They not only deserve the ridicule. We are going to be disappointed in you if you do not participate in the ridicule with us.

Even us libertarians make fun of each other — Solid5thoption (@slaughery1) May 26, 2024

I’m a “libertarian” I make fun of “L”ibertarians all the time. The national party sucks much like the GOP. — MAWW (@PatriotBroad) May 26, 2024

High fives all around. They get it.

Not sure who those libertarians are? Every libertarian I know is proudly voting Trump! — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) May 26, 2024

We think the difference is the Big L Libertarians who go to the conventions versus the small L Libertarians who are kind of over the GOP and want small government but realize the Libertarian Party is not making any headway on the national stage.

He’s not wrong. They need to choose the survival of our republic over trying to make a point. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 26, 2024

He's not wrong. — AstrosAmy (@auntieamy90) May 26, 2024

NOPE. He is not.

It takes courage to go into challenging arenas and confront tough crowds.



Trump is doing just that and he’s winning them over now.



Great to watch. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 26, 2024

Just watched the whole thing. Thought it was a masterclass in political give and take.



One thing is for certain, Biden could never handle that much adversity when speaking to anyone.



Joe wpukd short circuit with rage. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 26, 2024

Advertisement

YUP! Biden can not even take pre-prepared questions from a media who is literally on his side. The difference between the two is almost shocking.

But then there was this...https://t.co/DDEsS4k9C4 — ❤🎹 Ames 🎹❤ (@Ames2420) May 26, 2024

That sounds like he might have won a few of them over.

Trump to Libertarians: "Keep getting your 3% every 4 years."



I just laughed so hard I woke my kid. https://t.co/BvaK0htIbd — pagemasta (@AdamPage85) May 26, 2024

Say what you want about Trump, but you can't deny his balls. He went into the lions den and roared back 😂 Biden could never 💯 https://t.co/Aj2bHK6hWm — Dustin McManus (@DBMac93) May 26, 2024

Trump is a stand-up comedian who happened to win the presidency in 2016. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 26, 2024

hahaha! Even if you do not like Trump, you have to admit he is quick-witted.

The juxtaposition of Trump and Biden is going to become more apparent as the campaigns move forward. Not only in policy but in simple physicality and brain acuity. There is no way in this world Joe Biden could face a crowd who disliked him without getting angry and belligerent and challenging them to a push-up contest or calling them dog-faced pony soldiers.

Don't get us wrong, we laugh at Joe Biden too. The difference is we are laughing AT him not along with him. ANYWAY ... we hope that Trump keeps up the BIG 'L' Laughs even if it is at the Libertarian Party's expense this time.

Advertisement

=======================================================================================

Related: VIP: Trump Hits Back When Booed at the Libertarian Convention and He's Not Wrong

VIP: Bill Maher Once Again Moves Toward the Right and Defends Harrison Butker

Dem Senator Tries Gaslighting Republicans Rather Than Supporting REAL Border Safety

Biden and Kamala AKA Cheech and Ding Dong Announce Marijuana Reclassification

Jeremy Clarkson IS the UK's Sexiest Man and Everyone Knows It

Is Bidenomics Bringing Back the Hamburglar?

=======================================================================================