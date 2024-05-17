Dem Senator Tries Gaslighting Republicans & Swipes at Trump Rather Than Supporting REAL Border Safety

Leftists LOVE to fill up bills with junk and call them pretty little names like the 'Border Safety and Security Act' and then when Republicans do not vote for it they like to cry and scream that REPUBLICANS are the problem. Democrat Senator Cortez Masto from Nevada decided to try that out.

Republicans abandoned a bipartisan deal to secure our border because keeping Trump happy is more important to them than keeping our families safe. pic.twitter.com/WlEnwSuykc — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) May 17, 2024

You may recall Masto from a story in April of this year because one of her advisors was killed in a hit-and-run by an illegal immigrant. You would think that might give her fresh eyes on the border crossings but after seeing that post, we do not think it has. Lucky for us, users on X were not letting her get away with pretending it was a good bill or that Republicans should be blamed for not supporting it.

Republicans refused to support a Democrat sponsored bill mislabled a Secure the Border Act, that would have allowed up to 5,000 illegal immigrants PER DAY to cross the US border. Funding in the bill didn't target prevention of illegal entry, it increased funding of processing,… https://t.co/aPAAQfm2yr — Mark Miller (@PatientType) May 17, 2024

That was one of the best and most concise takedowns of Masto. BRAVO!

You are psychotic if you think the Lunkford-Schumer bill was "bipartisan" or would have "secured" the border.



That monstrosity would have allowed more than 5000 illegal aliens to flood into our nation each DAY - that's 2million+ illegal aliens per year.



Are you working for… — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) May 17, 2024

HA! We love it. She is exactly right, saying Schumer would be a part of ANYTHING remotely bipartisan makes us wonder how Masto did not get struck by lightning as she was saying it.

No, they didn’t. They actually passed a border bill and sent it to the Senate back when McCarthy was speaker and why hasn’t the Senate done anything? — Proud Army Mom (@momofarmympvet) May 17, 2024

Tell Schumer to take up HR2 for a vote.



Signed,



A Nevada Resident (one of your bosses) — Periodic Audio: Mobile First Hi-Fi (@periodicaudio) May 18, 2024

HR2 is a bill that actually does work on border security and safety. Our guess is because it does what it should, the Left will be sure it NEVER sees a vote.

IMAGINE THAT! Senators taking time to read a bill before they pass it. What a novel idea. Too bad that was never a thing with OBAMACARE ...

Gaslighting. It didn't secure the border. Securing the border has always been the prerogative of the president. No bill needed. https://t.co/OuqRE71cbA — That guy (@Jack_Part_Deux) May 17, 2024

Tell Biden to put it back the way he found it and we will be good.



Don’t need any new laws or funding, just put it back the way Trump left it. — Magnus 𝕏 (@Magnus_Veritas) May 17, 2024

We think they do need some laws and funding to secure the border and fix the broken immigration system completely BUT they have a valid point. Biden does not need any additional laws to stop the constant influx, he could easily adopt the same state of operations as Trump and stop the insanity. Of course, he will never do that. It would require the Left to acknowledge Trump did something right.

Her dig at Trump saying the Right did not vote for the FAKE border bill to make him happy is pretty ridiculous as well. No Senator with half a brain would block a good bill that would fix the issue no matter who it would make happy.

Yo Cathy,



Shouldn't the GOAL of a BORDER SECURITY bill

be to get the ILLEGAL crossings down to ZERO...?



And NOT allow:



5,000 ILLEGALS in a DAY

35,000 ILLEGALS in a WEEK

150,000 ILLEGALS in a MONTH

1,800,000 ILLEGALS in a YEAR

18,000,000 ILLEGALS in a DECADE...just saying. https://t.co/Zk4pVaTmO5 pic.twitter.com/EWugIC5krd — Pat Riot (@Riot2Pat) May 17, 2024

Indeed it should!

You are a disgraceful liar.



You know damn well that everything you said is a lie. That “border bill” did NOT secure the border and would NOT keep us safe. It would prolong and potentially worsen the crisis.



And YOUR SIDE has refused to take up the real border security bill. — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. (@BThomas3333) May 17, 2024

That is all true. It is infuriating. There is a REAL bill that could be passed but the Left prefers to make up stories and play pretend politics rather than fixing anything. This is what they do. They did it with abortion for years. They had so many chances with full control of all branches to codify abortion into law but they preferred to use it as a stick to beat people over the head rather than fix anything. They will continue to do the same with the border crisis.

We don't have any high hopes that the Left will suddenly decide to protect America rather than destroy it, but we will keep shining a light on the hypocrisy while they pretend they care about the border.

