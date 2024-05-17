Dem Senator Tries Gaslighting Republicans & Swipes at Trump Rather Than Supporting REAL Border Safety

In an Epic Takedown, Baseballcrank Reminded Bill Kristol of His Own Past Praise...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:30 PM on May 17, 2024
AngieArtist

Leftists LOVE to fill up bills with junk and call them pretty little names like the 'Border Safety and Security Act' and then when Republicans do not vote for it they like to cry and scream that REPUBLICANS are the problem. Democrat Senator Cortez Masto from Nevada decided to try that out.

You may recall Masto from a story in April of this year because one of her advisors was killed in a hit-and-run by an illegal immigrant. You would think that might give her fresh eyes on the border crossings but after seeing that post, we do not think it has. Lucky for us, users on X were not letting her get away with pretending it was a good bill or that Republicans should be blamed for not supporting it.

That was one of the best and most concise takedowns of Masto. BRAVO!

HA! We love it. She is exactly right, saying Schumer would be a part of ANYTHING remotely bipartisan makes us wonder how Masto did not get struck by lightning as she was saying it.

HR2 is a bill that actually does work on border security and safety. Our guess is because it does what it should, the Left will be sure it NEVER sees a vote.

IMAGINE THAT! Senators taking time to read a bill before they pass it. What a novel idea. Too bad that was never a thing with OBAMACARE ...

We think they do need some laws and funding to secure the border and fix the broken immigration system completely BUT they have a valid point. Biden does not need any additional laws to stop the constant influx, he could easily adopt the same state of operations as Trump and stop the insanity. Of course, he will never do that. It would require the Left to acknowledge Trump did something right.

Her dig at Trump saying the Right did not vote for the FAKE border bill to make him happy is pretty ridiculous as well. No Senator with half a brain would block a good bill that would fix the issue no matter who it would make happy.

Indeed it should!

That is all true. It is infuriating. There is a REAL bill that could be passed but the Left prefers to make up stories and play pretend politics rather than fixing anything. This is what they do. They did it with abortion for years. They had so many chances with full control of all branches to codify abortion into law but they preferred to use it as a stick to beat people over the head rather than fix anything. They will continue to do the same with the border crisis.

We don't have any high hopes that the Left will suddenly decide to protect America rather than destroy it, but we will keep shining a light on the hypocrisy while they pretend they care about the border.

Tags: BIDEN BORDER BORDER CRISIS BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

