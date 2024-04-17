Illegal Migrant Kills Advisor to Democratic Senator Cortez Masto In Horrific Hit and Run Crash

In terribly sad news, it has been announced an advisor to Senator Cortez Masto of Nevada was killed by a hit and run driver. Allegedly, that driver is an illegal alien with no right to be in America.

On April 6th, Kurt Englehart, an advisor to Sen. Cortez Masto (D), was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident caused by illegal immigrant, Elmer Rueda-Linares.



The hit and run happened on April 5 and killed Kurt Englehart. The illegal migrant has been identified as Elmer Rueda-Linares. This certainly seems to prove Cortez-Masto was incorrect when she said America's borders are secure.

Elmer Rueda-Linares has been arrested in connection with the death of Kurt Englehart, a Senior Advisor to Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. Rueda-Linares entered the country illegally in March 2021 and is currently being detained in the Washoe County Jail on $100,000 bond.

“Rueda entered the United States March 12, 2021, at or near the Rio Grande City, Texas, Port of Entry without inspection by an immigration official,” DHS told the RGJ. “United States Customs and Border Protection arrested him, and he was later released on his own recognizance June 22, 2021.” Two days prior to his illegal entry into the United States, Cortez Masto, in an interview with MSNBC on March 10, warned that it is “misinformation” to claim there are open borders under the Biden Administration. “There are no open borders,” Cortez Masto said, “There are so many children! These children are fleeing for their lives.”

Tragically, the person who lost his life was an innocent American citizen.

It is truly a nightmare.

This is another tragic example of the consequences of open borders. Perhaps Senator Cortez-Masto will now wake up and work to close the border and stop this from happening to another innocent American.







