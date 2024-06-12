Many Dive in to Celebrate As Lia Thomas Loses Legal Battle Against World Aquatics

Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas is a trans-gender athlete who has competed as a swimmer in women's events at the college level. Thomas's presence and record made them the subject of many articles and has been one of the main people talked about in the trans-athlete debate online.

Advertisement

Today Thomas LOST the battle to compete in ELITE swimming events. World Aquatics is the international federation for administering international competitions in water sports and they recently made a rule to prevent trans-athletes from competing against biological women in Elite competitions. Thomas challenged the rule in hopes of making it onto an Olympic team but lost.

World Aquatics like many biological women athletes are trying to protect women's sports and many on X were static and ready to celebrate the decision.

Great news! Lia Thomas won't be able to compete in women's category at the Olympics or any other elite competition.



He has just lost his legal battle in Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling.



This is a victory for women and girls everywherehttps://t.co/fEZc47K0FA — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 12, 2024

Riley Gaines gained notoriety fighting the fight for women in sports and she was overjoyed. Can you blame her?

Perfect Gif for what so many are feeling.

JUST IN: Lia Thomas banned from competing against biological females in Olympic Swimming after challenge to rules fails.



Do you agree with this decision? pic.twitter.com/Qcc2Yk2nEn — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 12, 2024

Yes. It seems most people do.

Common sense for the win 🏆 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 12, 2024

It is common sense. It is not to hurt or harm anyone. They made women's sports for a reason. If there were no biological differences between men and women why wouldn't women have been playing against men forever? Why is there a WNBA? Are there some women who can beat certain men in various sports YES, but common sense shows us men in general have a biological advantage when it comes to athletics and that is NOT hateful nor transphobic. PERIOD.

Do I agree with biology? Yes, yes I do. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) June 12, 2024

JUST IN: Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer who made headlines after switching from men’s college swimming to women’s, will not be allowed to compete at the Olympics.



Thomas filed a case against Worldwide aquatics demanding they reverse a decision that banned transgender… pic.twitter.com/30f5t1CHgV — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) June 12, 2024

We can only hope!

Great news! A man should not be allowed to compete against women. How is this even controversial? — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 12, 2024

We live in a crazy timeline. It should not be controversial.

So many of us who played sports or have daughters in sports are thrilled with this ruling. Hopefully, others get on board and stay on board. Women's sports need to be protected. The World Aquatics policy did leave an option for an open category to give Lia some options to compete.

Advertisement

As international organizations start to recognize how unfair the biological advantages a person born as a man can have in women's sports, we can only hope that US high school and College organizations begin to see the light as well.

==================================================================

RELATED: How Dare J.K. Rowling Be Rich AND Disagree With the Gender Cult Mafia

90 Year Old Apollo 8 Astronaut Will Anders Dies in Plane Crash

Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People Appreciate Him

VIP: Adobe Takes Heat Over New Terms of Service

============================================================== ====