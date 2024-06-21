The Award for Best Comedic Response to Protest Punks Goes to Jake Tapper's Children

Protestors of any sort are pretty obnoxious but lately, there seems to be a competition between the climate nutters who try to throw paint on everything and the 'Pro-Palestine' harpies that want to camp out, yelp, and get in your way. We found a post on X that says today the most obnoxious award might go to the Hamas Harpies.

A group of code pink punks went to protest outside CNN news anchor, Jake Tapper's house and his kids turned the tables. If we are giving out awards we want someone to take Jake's kids out to lunch because they deserve an Emmy for best comedic reaction in a daytime protest.

Jake Tapper’s kids being way more based than him and turning the tables on these Hamas simps is the Friday content we need. pic.twitter.com/i2V7TZbG1Y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 21, 2024

Jake is not known to be a far-right anything. He works for CNN! But as always with the Left, you can NEVER be far Left enough.

Ok, I’ll admit I’m in the dark here. What the hell did Tapper do? — sg (@latteconsrtve) June 21, 2024

Anything short of being Mehdi Hasan means they will target you — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 21, 2024

BINGO! These people are wild. You have to agree with EVERYTHING they think or feel and you have to state that agreement loudly and OFTEN. If you remain silent on any subject or do not yell about the thing they care about often enough you are 'LITERALLY' committing a crime against humanity and you deserve any violence or annoyance they can put upon you.

Code Pink just did not know they were going to run into some comedic geniuses when they started yelling at Tapper's home. His kids waved to the protesters and played the Star-Spangled Banner as well. THAT IS GOLD JERRY, GOLD!

Code Pink is now targeting CNN's @jaketapper. In a hilarious development, Tapper's children waved to Code Pink from the porch and played the Star-Spangled Banner for the protestors. pic.twitter.com/KL0AIPzojF — Stu (@thestustustudio) June 21, 2024

Code Pink extremists just targeted Jake Tapper of CNN at his home.



Tapper’s kids had a sense of humor about it and waved at the people on bullhorns.



But what Code Pink did is wrong. No one deserves this at home.



Arrest these extremists and jail them.pic.twitter.com/7oa6yUFm5S — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 21, 2024

It is hilarious but there is no reason these people think they can keep doing this stuff. We have nothing against protesting, protest all you like, go protest at government buildings, and use your social media all you want, but this idea that anything goes and you get to upset other people's lives for your pet project needs to stop.

We need to pass laws about harassing people at their homes. This is clearly a red line beyond free speech. — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) June 21, 2024

Exactly! You do not get to take your mob mentality to residential neighborhoods because someone there disagrees with you. Eventually, they are going to mess with the wrong person and it is not going to be funny. They are hurting his neighbors and his family, and it could escalate and become a much bigger problem real fast.

This is sick. We have to put a stop to these sick cretins who are funded by the CCP targeting people at their homes.



One thing to target public figures at their jobs, but going to their homes, schools, harassing their kids... https://t.co/CnoVqIxCJw — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 21, 2024

It is getting down right dangerous!

It's beyond crazy that the left is targeting Jake Tapper for harassment, as if he runs US foreign policy. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) June 21, 2024

He doesn't? We thought 'journalists' ran the world! :P

Their barking into the megaphone would sound more familiar if they spoke German. — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) June 21, 2024

Facts.

.@jaketapper you did a great job w the kiddos 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/9NgYLiMuSr — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) June 21, 2024

We agree. In a story about crazy protesters, we did not think we would find a hero, but we did. Jake Tapper's children, we did not see them wearing capes, but they were draped in the melody of The Star-Spangled Banner and that may as well be a cape!

These people are some of the stupidest in the country. Unbelievable. Good for Tappers kids, probably the most effective thing you can do with these crazies is to make fun of them and be clear you don’t take them seriously. — Jason (@JasonWilsonFL) June 21, 2024

Oh good. We here at Twitchy have that covered!

Maybe Tapper can take a lesson from his kids and inject more Star-Spangled Banner into the news over at CNN. *wink*

