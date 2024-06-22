Wax Is Whack: Canada Fines Business Owner 35k for Refusing to Wax Male Genitalia

Canada is not exactly known to be the home of freedom but it did not used to be a commy playground! Libs of TikTok posted a story sourced by Rebelnews.com about a Man who refused to wax male genitalia and is now being forced to pay $35k in fines!

This is Ontario spa owner Jason Carruthers. He was just ordered to pay $35,000 to a man pretending to be a woman because he said he couldn’t accommodate waxing male g*nitaIia.



The man claimed that Carruthers misgendered and traumatized him and now the spa owner has 30 days to… pic.twitter.com/oe1roVOEL3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 21, 2024

WHAT IN THE WORLD CANADA!?!?!? So someone can just force people to touch their junk in Canada now? That is messed up. Or as Whitney Houston would have said Forced Wax is Whack. :)

Users on X thought it was all pretty 'whack' as well.

I'd go odds that the people actually DOING the waxing are women. he has gone to court to FORCE WOMEN to handle his genitals. sexual assault aided and abetted by the courts. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) June 21, 2024

YUP! Imagine you go to work and you are used to waxing and it is often a bit awkward, but one day you lift up the sheet to wax what you thought was gonna be a 'lady flower' and you are greeted with a 'Boy Tree' instead! Nope. No, Thank you. You can go get that tree trimmed elsewhere.

Nothing against any trans people. Most trans people are not trying to force ppl to see or handle their junk, but this little subset of the trans mafia is doing everything they can to make people angry and uncomfortable.

Oh, Canada — Adirondak (@Adirondak) June 21, 2024

For sure!

File an appeal — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 22, 2024

YES! As soon as possible. There has to be something in Canadian law for emotional distress.

Our Massachusetts Senator thinks men should be waxed for free and covered by insurance!! (Julian Cyr)



Women may not want to wax male genitals. Why is this so hard to understand? — Daralyn Ross (@DaralynHeywood) June 22, 2024

It is not difficult. The only reason some people pretend it is is for power. They like forcing things onto others and they love playing the victim. Refusal to wax a wang is not transphobia and it is not wrong.

It sick. The guy pretends to be a woman to force people to touch his genitals or else they lose their business. Horrific. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) June 21, 2024

Why do this to people? Establishments can throw conservatives out of their places of business but you can sue someone for not wanting to wax your balls? Cmon now. https://t.co/fhP2BPfMn9 — PETER 🇺🇸 (@peterAmerica123) June 22, 2024

Uh, no.

Alot of places dont wax mens junk bcuz its a specialized area. Not to mention the obvious that more men tend to be creepy than REAL WOMEN.

Appeal. https://t.co/i2YXeH78hf — Groovydivine (@groovydivine) June 21, 2024

One way to have played that whole thing was to do it and make it as painful as possible without putting your business license in danger. Make it uncomfortable, make sure any numbing lotion is not working, and no soothing ointments to follow. Use smaller strips so you have to wax more often than normal. That would have been fabulous!

We can only hope Canada gets their act together and stops trying to force people to handle touch or wax male genitalia. CANADA! Go and apologize, eh?

