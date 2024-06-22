Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Sue to Remove RFK From...
Cry Harder: NPR TV Critic Wants You to Know He's Mad About DeSantis'...
AMERICA, F--- YEAH! U.S. Olympic Team to Bring Air Conditioning Units to Paris...
ABC News Reports Biden's Debate Prep Includes Practice Standing Up for 90 Minutes...
Shocker: Robert Reich, Adam Kinzinger, and Others Lie About Thomas’ Dissent in U.S....
White House Statements on Victims of Biden's Open Border Are Disgraceful on Multiple...
WE WON'T BACK DOWN! Independent Women's Forum Goes Straight-FIRE After Take Back Title...
‘This Is Legally Illiterate:’ Let’s All Laugh at Shannon Watts’ Clueless Take on...
Sean Davis Has Compelling Argument to Support the Idea of a Leak in...
The Award for Best Comedic Response to Protest Punks Goes to Jake Tapper's...
Tell Us Something We DON'T Know: Report Reveals Wikipedia's Left-Wing Bias Links the...
ProPublica Is BIG MAD at Greg Abbott for Campaigning (and Winning) Against Anti-School...
A Deep Dive Into Today's Supreme Court Ruling on the Second Amendment
Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jennifer Rubin for Encouraging Biden to Campaign on Attacking SCOT...

Wax Is Whack: Canada Fines Business Owner 35k for Refusing to Wax Male Genitalia

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:30 AM on June 22, 2024
AngieArtist

Canada is not exactly known to be the home of freedom but it did not used to be a commy playground! Libs of TikTok posted a story sourced by Rebelnews.com about a Man who refused to wax male genitalia and is now being forced to pay $35k in fines!

Advertisement

WHAT IN THE WORLD CANADA!?!?!? So someone can just force people to touch their junk in Canada now? That is messed up. Or as Whitney Houston would have said Forced Wax is Whack. :)

Users on X thought it was all pretty 'whack' as well.

YUP! Imagine you go to work and you are used to waxing and it is often a bit awkward, but one day you lift up the sheet to wax what you thought was gonna be a 'lady flower' and you are greeted with a 'Boy Tree' instead! Nope. No, Thank you. You can go get that tree trimmed elsewhere.

Nothing against any trans people. Most trans people are not trying to force ppl to see or handle their junk, but this little subset of the trans mafia is doing everything they can to make people angry and uncomfortable.

Recommended

AMERICA, F--- YEAH! U.S. Olympic Team to Bring Air Conditioning Units to Paris Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

For sure!

YES! As soon as possible. There has to be something in Canadian law for emotional distress.

It is not difficult. The only reason some people pretend it is is for power. They like forcing things onto others and they love playing the victim. Refusal to wax a wang is not transphobia and it is not wrong.

One way to have played that whole thing was to do it and make it as painful as possible without putting your business license in danger. Make it uncomfortable, make sure any numbing lotion is not working, and no soothing ointments to follow. Use smaller strips so you have to wax more often than normal. That would have been fabulous!

Advertisement

We can only hope Canada gets their act together and stops trying to force people to handle touch or wax male genitalia. CANADA! Go and apologize, eh?

===================================================================================
RELATED: Sean Davis Has Compelling Argument to Support the Idea of a Leak in the Supreme Court
The Award for Best Comedic Response to Protest Punks Goes to Jake Tapper's Children
2028 Presidential Run? MI Representative Neil Friske Allegedly Chases Stripper While Firing Gun
=================================================================================== 

Tags: CANADA FINE TRANS TRANS WOMAN TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AMERICA, F--- YEAH! U.S. Olympic Team to Bring Air Conditioning Units to Paris Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Cry Harder: NPR TV Critic Wants You to Know He's Mad About DeSantis' Veto of $32 MIL in State Art Funding
Amy Curtis
‘This Is Legally Illiterate:’ Let’s All Laugh at Shannon Watts’ Clueless Take on the Supreme Court
Aaron Walker
Shocker: Robert Reich, Adam Kinzinger, and Others Lie About Thomas’ Dissent in U.S. V. Rahimi
Amy Curtis
Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Sue to Remove RFK From Nevada Ballot, Calling Him 'Spoiler'
Amy Curtis
ABC News Reports Biden's Debate Prep Includes Practice Standing Up for 90 Minutes Straight
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AMERICA, F--- YEAH! U.S. Olympic Team to Bring Air Conditioning Units to Paris Olympics Grateful Calvin
Advertisement