LAUGH BREAK! Wax Abraham Lincoln Statue Melting Creates a Welcome Distraction on Social Media

Earlier in the week there was a bit of a heat wave in Washington DC and it caused a WAX statue of Abe Lincoln to begin to melt. According to readers' context notes on X, it seems that was always the intent of the artist as WAX is obviously not going to stick around forever, but the jokes that made their way around the social media platform regarding the melting were pretty funny and since we are surrounded by NOT funny news lately we thought we would take a minute to laugh and invite you to laugh with us.

Maybe a wax Lincoln sculpture wasn’t the best idea during DC’s first week of summer heat pic.twitter.com/qfp0lIGFWo — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) June 23, 2024

John Wilkes Booth, the sequel — Zack Voell (@zackvoell) June 23, 2024

Even our monuments are exhausted by our politics. — Grover One (@groversmith1) June 23, 2024

The 1982 Maxell tape advert was a curious choice for a statue https://t.co/R4tNRe3CoX — FuriousDriving (@FD_Tweets) June 26, 2024

Is it live ... Or Memorex? 😉 pic.twitter.com/idI7S1xNus — Atsilv 🦅 (@ShadowN8V) June 24, 2024

This community note is hilarious considering we are living in an era of monument iconoclasm. https://t.co/8LJQ3oezoA — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 25, 2024

Money well spent. https://t.co/DwY2JtGOng — Whackeray (@MrPerkwile) June 30, 2024

Lincoln gets another telegram from McCLellan saying it is not an opportune to attack Lee. https://t.co/BuDQobjizo — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 24, 2024

4 score and 7 milligrams ago https://t.co/NsFXITASFV — Ancel De Lambert (@anceldelambert) June 24, 2024

This picture is how I feel all summer https://t.co/ebyf3fLKqK — Elwë Singollo 🌻🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Strangeland_Elf) June 23, 2024

Wax Lincoln really speaks to all of us right now. https://t.co/keI7jbqmzk — MJ Samuelson (@mjsamuelson) June 25, 2024

The jokes write themselves. They're not tasteful but they're funny.

— Cait the Hobbit (@SuperCaity) June 24, 2024

