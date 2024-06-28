WINNING! Texas Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Sex Changes for Minors

It seems the winning just keeps going for the Right this week. The Texas Supreme Court has confirmed the Texas law banning sex change operations for minors is LEGAL. They upheld the ban. This is a win for children!

This author happens to love a person who is a trans individual and we have great compassion and empathy for those who suffer with the idea they may not be in the right body. We also understand that children, especially minors may not be able to make the best decisions about something that is permanent and not reversible. Upholding this ruling is WIN for kids and parents.

Today, the Texas Supreme Court upheld SB 14, a law protecting children from dangerous gender confusion procedures by prohibiting puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilative surgeries on minors. We will always defend children in Texas from these irreversible procedures.… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 28, 2024

YES! Kids sometimes make really stupid decisions. We all did something impulsive and dumb as children we wish we could take back, but it was probably something easily fixable like getting bangs or getting a pixie cut. Changing your body, blocking your puberty. Those things and the effects of those things do not just grow out or go away.

BREAKING: Texas Supreme Court upholds Texas ban on s*x-change surgeries for minors.



Huge W! pic.twitter.com/tYg5JzBt5M — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2024

A HUGE WIN is an understatement!

This should be federal law — Lado Bitnar (@LadoBitnar) June 28, 2024

YUP! It will never get past the Democrats in the Senate but it should be.

Massive W.



Should be the same throughout all of America. — Saint Michael | Guidance for Men (@masculinesaint) June 28, 2024

We need more synonyms for vigorously agreeing with a post.

This has been a rough week for the left. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) June 28, 2024

Biden's debate plus all of the Supreme Court decisions and now this decision out of Texas, it is not looking to be the best week for the Left, however, never count them out. We are sure they will start screaming about abortion super loud and Gen Z will go back into that hypnotic trance the Left has on them by next week.

The crazy part is that it had to go to the courts to determine something so obvious.



Child mutilation should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.



Who agrees? — CryptoMarshal.Monty (@CryptoMarshal7) June 28, 2024

It is kind of insane that some of these things that seem like common sense have to go into the court system.

We hope so! We hope people are waking up.

As an adult, if a person wants to change their body we say go for it, but protecting children until they can make informed decisions has been in practice in the United States for a long time. We are glad it is extending to body-altering surgeries. Hopefully, it can extend to many other states and not just Texas soon.

