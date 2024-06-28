WINNING! Texas Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Sex Changes for Minors

Biden Says One Thing He Still Does Well Is Tell the Truth (Fact-Check:...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:45 PM on June 28, 2024
AngieArtist

It seems the winning just keeps going for the Right this week. The Texas Supreme Court has confirmed the Texas law banning sex change operations for minors is LEGAL. They upheld the ban. This is a win for children!

This author happens to love a person who is a trans individual and we have great compassion and empathy for those who suffer with the idea they may not be in the right body. We also understand that children, especially minors may not be able to make the best decisions about something that is permanent and not reversible. Upholding this ruling is WIN for kids and parents.

YES! Kids sometimes make really stupid decisions. We all did something impulsive and dumb as children we wish we could take back, but it was probably something easily fixable like getting bangs or getting a pixie cut. Changing your body, blocking your puberty. Those things and the effects of those things do not just grow out or go away.

A HUGE WIN is an understatement!

YUP! It will never get past the Democrats in the Senate but it should be.

We need more synonyms for vigorously agreeing with a post.

Biden's debate plus all of the Supreme Court decisions and now this decision out of Texas, it is not looking to be the best week for the Left, however, never count them out. We are sure they will start screaming about abortion super loud and Gen Z will go back into that hypnotic trance the Left has on them by next week.

It is kind of insane that some of these things that seem like common sense have to go into the court system.

We hope so! We hope people are waking up.

As an adult, if a person wants to change their body we say go for it, but protecting children until they can make informed decisions has been in practice in the United States for a long time. We are glad it is extending to body-altering surgeries. Hopefully, it can extend to many other states and not just Texas soon.

