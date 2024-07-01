EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit

Aaron Rupar Fantasizes About Biden Imprisoning Justice Roberts
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:30 PM on July 01, 2024
AngieArtist

The Biden Campaign has not had the best week and we can imagine it has been really hard to keep defending the insanity but Harry Sisson has really tried you guys! We told you earlier about many of the Leftist meltdowns over the immunity decision from the Supreme Court. It seems that Harry's little outburst caught the attention of Trump's campaign manager Chris LaCivita.

Advertisement

Here is Harry's post:

Here is Chris once he saw this little tantrum:

Chris is not playing around and honestly, the Left is saying crazy things and we don't blame him. GET ON IT! The Left tries to act like the Right is so dangerous and are the ones trying to 'subvert democracy' but they run around saying this crazy stuff all day and it is about time one of them faces repercussions.

Ok so let us be clear, we support free speech and you get to say A LOT of things about Political figures. A LOT, but actually proposing a death plan should at least be stepping on the line of decency. He did say COULD not should so that is probably his saving grace there. We are simply saying they face no consequences for their actions at any time. Sisson will probably not even have his account restricted while conservatives on X get permanently suspended for posting GIFs already in the X library. It is just obnoxious. The double standards are getting old.

YES! haha! The meltdowns have been beyond entertaining! The Meme Lords have not had this much material since Hitler Biden at the red podium speech. WE LOVE IT!

It is still up at the time of writing this article but we did get a screenshot in case it gets removed.

It will never happen but we can always hope.

Nah, we bet he gets a gold star and he will probably get to go get ice cream!

We actually tend to agree BUT we do think he should face the same consequences a conservative would face on the social media front.

She has hit the nail on the head. The biggest frustration in all of this is the Left yells about the Right being all of the things they really are: violent, authoritarians who want you to assimilate or be quiet. They say you are all of those things and the minute something does not go exactly as they hope they show you who they really are but everyone still pretends they are perfect little angels in the party of love, tolerance, and science.

Advertisement

PFFFT. We are over it. It is about time for them to get the suspensions and the Secret Service visits and it is beyond time for the Right to start making it an even playing field. What is good for the Right should be thrown right back at the Left. Every Chance they are given.

