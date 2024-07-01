EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit

The Biden Campaign has not had the best week and we can imagine it has been really hard to keep defending the insanity but Harry Sisson has really tried you guys! We told you earlier about many of the Leftist meltdowns over the immunity decision from the Supreme Court. It seems that Harry's little outburst caught the attention of Trump's campaign manager Chris LaCivita.

Here is Harry's post:

According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out. He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has “immunity” for official acts now! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 1, 2024

Here is Chris once he saw this little tantrum:

Expect a Visit …. https://t.co/QC5XrZ6PGy — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) July 1, 2024

JUST IN: Trump’s campaign manager says Democrat paid influencer @harryjsisson can “expect a visit” from Trump’s Secret Service for assassination threat against the president pic.twitter.com/0ViqrIsFvf — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 1, 2024

Chris is not playing around and honestly, the Left is saying crazy things and we don't blame him. GET ON IT! The Left tries to act like the Right is so dangerous and are the ones trying to 'subvert democracy' but they run around saying this crazy stuff all day and it is about time one of them faces repercussions.

It’s amazing to me how people can say this type of stuff on the Internet and not even go to jail for it — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 1, 2024

Ok so let us be clear, we support free speech and you get to say A LOT of things about Political figures. A LOT, but actually proposing a death plan should at least be stepping on the line of decency. He did say COULD not should so that is probably his saving grace there. We are simply saying they face no consequences for their actions at any time. Sisson will probably not even have his account restricted while conservatives on X get permanently suspended for posting GIFs already in the X library. It is just obnoxious. The double standards are getting old.

One of the best days on X ever! — Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) July 1, 2024

YES! haha! The meltdowns have been beyond entertaining! The Meme Lords have not had this much material since Hitler Biden at the red podium speech. WE LOVE IT!

I am surprised X has allowed that post to stay up. there are a lot of unhinged people on social media and on the left. A few on the right. No one needs to have this idea planted by the Biden administration. Harry is a paid of Biden’s. He is paid to put this type of propaganda… — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) July 1, 2024

It is still up at the time of writing this article but we did get a screenshot in case it gets removed.

The sweetness of him getting booted off this app and losing cash flow for spewing DNC talking points would be amazing. https://t.co/kGw8s1aHQw — Al-E-Gator (@FlBirder) July 1, 2024

It will never happen but we can always hope.

I bet he's going to get grounded by his parents. — Darla Shine 👑 (@DarlaShine) July 1, 2024

Nah, we bet he gets a gold star and he will probably get to go get ice cream!

That's not a threat. I think Sisson is a harpy but this was clear hyperbole to prove a point. https://t.co/gZq8AeKemH — Caryn Ann Harlos (@carynannharlos) July 1, 2024

We actually tend to agree BUT we do think he should face the same consequences a conservative would face on the social media front.

How the left really feels about Americans. https://t.co/xX6Ab5NtlY — Karen Stell (@stell_karen) July 1, 2024

She has hit the nail on the head. The biggest frustration in all of this is the Left yells about the Right being all of the things they really are: violent, authoritarians who want you to assimilate or be quiet. They say you are all of those things and the minute something does not go exactly as they hope they show you who they really are but everyone still pretends they are perfect little angels in the party of love, tolerance, and science.

PFFFT. We are over it. It is about time for them to get the suspensions and the Secret Service visits and it is beyond time for the Right to start making it an even playing field. What is good for the Right should be thrown right back at the Left. Every Chance they are given.

