BREAKING: Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)
After Decades of Malpractice, Bias, an LIES Journalism Might Finally Face Its Reckoning
Will Mark Ruffalo Get the Gina Carano Treatment From Disney?
NYT Executive Editor Says They've Stayed on Biden's Mental Acuity At Every Turn
It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?
Theory: Joe Biden Was Zapped by a Disorienting Microwave Weapon Before the Debate
Making Kamala Harris President Is an Invitation to an Assassination Attempt
Report: President Joe Biden Tells Staff, 'I Am Running'
Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political...
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also...
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support...
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men

We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe Biden

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:45 PM on July 03, 2024
meme

The Associated Press posted about an Arizona museum that allows people to learn about ancient animals by studying their fossilized poop.

Advertisement

We know you hear the word fossil and poop together and automatically think this is going to be an article all about Joe Biden and we hate to disappoint you but it isn't even though he is out and about doing plenty of crappy things.

To summarize the article, The POO-zeum (it really is called that) is in Arizona and they have over 7000 pieces of fossilized poop on display. The proper name for the poop is Coprolites. They have teeny tiny termite poop and much larger pieces as well. You can learn what the animal ate, when, how they chewed it up, and all kinds of information. The piece is actually quite interesting if you want to give it a click.

However, this is Twitchy and while the world around us including this article is in the toilet, we like to make you smile and the best part of the post was the comments! The poop jokes and the insults thrown at The Associated Press are FABULOUS.

BRING ON THE COMMENTS and join us for a few *insert synonym for poop here* and giggles.

Those were very strong entries into the GIF game right out of the gate!

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

*SNORT* It is funny because it is true.

OK look, we understand it is a little ironic that we are a news organization and we are including tweets making fun of another organization for writing the same story we are discussing, but in our defense, while we do breaking and serious news, we DO like to have fun here at Twitchy and we can think of nothing more fun than making fun of the mainstream media!

Doo-doo us a solid and stick with us on this.

This was the kind of story we needed right now too! Our brains needed a 'pick-me-up'.

Advertisement

YOU MADE IT TO THE END! Good job guys. We don't know about you but we are 'wiped out' so let's end this with a crappy joke. 
Did you read that Twitchy article about fossilized poop?
We did! We liked it, but at the same time, it kinda stinks. 

================================================================================
RELATED: Even Elmo Sending Love Turns Leftists Into Lamenting Lunatics
EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit
Wax Abraham Lincoln Statue Melting Creates a Welcome Distraction on Social Media
VIP: The Debate Proved Joe Biden Is Sick but He Does Not Deserve Our Sympathy (Opinion)
================================================================================

Tags: ANIMALS AP ARIZONA ASSOCIATED PRESS HISTORY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)
ArtistAngie
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Theory: Joe Biden Was Zapped by a Disorienting Microwave Weapon Before the Debate
Brett T.
NYT Executive Editor Says They've Stayed on Biden's Mental Acuity At Every Turn
Brett T.
After Decades of Malpractice, Bias, an LIES Journalism Might Finally Face Its Reckoning
Amy Curtis
It’s Complicated: Could Reporters Have Done a Better Job Covering Biden’s Mental Acuity?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language) ArtistAngie
Advertisement