We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe Biden

The Associated Press posted about an Arizona museum that allows people to learn about ancient animals by studying their fossilized poop.

An Arizona museum tells the stories of ancient animals through their fossilized poop https://t.co/oMYqdNe7Xe — The Associated Press (@AP) July 1, 2024

We know you hear the word fossil and poop together and automatically think this is going to be an article all about Joe Biden and we hate to disappoint you but it isn't even though he is out and about doing plenty of crappy things.

To summarize the article, The POO-zeum (it really is called that) is in Arizona and they have over 7000 pieces of fossilized poop on display. The proper name for the poop is Coprolites. They have teeny tiny termite poop and much larger pieces as well. You can learn what the animal ate, when, how they chewed it up, and all kinds of information. The piece is actually quite interesting if you want to give it a click.

However, this is Twitchy and while the world around us including this article is in the toilet, we like to make you smile and the best part of the post was the comments! The poop jokes and the insults thrown at The Associated Press are FABULOUS.

BRING ON THE COMMENTS and join us for a few *insert synonym for poop here* and giggles.

Those were very strong entries into the GIF game right out of the gate!

This really encapsulates the @AP well these days. Full of crap 💩 — Baba Blue Jay (@BabaBlueJay) July 1, 2024

*SNORT* It is funny because it is true.

Way to be on top of the news cycle AP. — Jeff Cloud (@jCloudyPants) July 1, 2024

You guys used to be a real news organization pic.twitter.com/2U64xmXxVk — Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic (@Hyperbolicsyll1) July 1, 2024

OK look, we understand it is a little ironic that we are a news organization and we are including tweets making fun of another organization for writing the same story we are discussing, but in our defense, while we do breaking and serious news, we DO like to have fun here at Twitchy and we can think of nothing more fun than making fun of the mainstream media!

Doo-doo us a solid and stick with us on this.

What kind of crap is this? 😉 — David Rawls (@davidrawls77) July 1, 2024

Thank you, AP, this is exactly the kind of news I can use right now https://t.co/t0WY8SV3II — Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) July 1, 2024

This was the kind of story we needed right now too! Our brains needed a 'pick-me-up'.

I just read a story about FOSSILIZED POOP and it wasn't about Joe Biden ... WEIRD! https://t.co/phnnp0c0yQ pic.twitter.com/XmRwinGfQV — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 3, 2024

YOU MADE IT TO THE END! Good job guys. We don't know about you but we are 'wiped out' so let's end this with a crappy joke.

Did you read that Twitchy article about fossilized poop?

We did! We liked it, but at the same time, it kinda stinks.

