BREAKING: Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)

A leaked video of former President Donald Trump is making the rounds on X. It has language that is not safe for work or kids. In the video, he says Biden is quitting and he prefers to run against Kamala and then talks about how bad she is. It looks to be the real deal. It has been posted by several accounts on X and there is no claim of it being false or faked at this time.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Leaked video shows Donald Trump saying he thinks Kamala Harris will be the Democrat nominee, says she is "so f**king bad."



"She's so bad. She's so pathetic. She's just so f**king bad."



"How did I do with the debate the other night? I kicked that old, broken down pile… pic.twitter.com/8OKxd1hHc6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 4, 2024

Trump is Trump. You can not say he is not the same guy in front of the camera or behind it. He says what he thinks. We really do not think that is going to make any difference in any opinions. Most people made up their minds about Trump a very long time ago.

I think it’s great but the turd who took this video should never be allowed near Trump again. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 4, 2024

Agree.

He’s speaking the thoughts of every American right there.



This is one of the biggest reasons I support him.



No filter. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 4, 2024

He seems like he's the exact same person behind the scenes... with just a few more curse words. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 4, 2024

We second that.

Another weak play by liberals tonight to smear Trump.



How pathetic? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 4, 2024

Will it smear him though? We really don't think so. People already know who Trump is.

If Kamala runs against Trump he might win 50 states — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) July 4, 2024

LOL! It could happen.

I'd rather this clip of Trump saying this about Kamala not have been published. The Left is so desperate to find something to rally around. Don't give them any ammo. — Lowkey Rey 2.0 (@AtlRey) July 4, 2024

We get it. We almost let it be as well, but it is going to be around and it going to get everywhere, so we may as well put it out there with some reasonable commentary around it.

Whatever you’ve thought, sooner or later he says, just more crudely. https://t.co/l4BCBmpk51 — Martin Skold (@MartinSkold2) July 4, 2024

He's not wrong.

This is pretty weak sauce. Whoever is in a position to make "leaked videos" should have waited for Trump to say something much more inflammatory than this.



Yeah he's a crass jerk but everyone knows that already. Nothing he says here is disqualifying. https://t.co/pTAY3MKZBZ — History Speaks (@History__Speaks) July 4, 2024

We agree with a lot of the comments on that post. This video does not change any opinions about Trump but whoever recorded and leaked the video should not be allowed within 500 miles of him again.

Advertisement

Looking forward to a FUN campaign season!

================================================================================

RELATED: We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe Biden

Even Elmo Sending Love Turns Leftists Into Lamenting Lunatics

EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit

VIP: The Debate Proved Joe Biden Is Sick but He Does Not Deserve Our Sympathy (Opinion)

================================================================================