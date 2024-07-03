BREAKING: Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)

We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:55 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

A leaked video of former President Donald Trump is making the rounds on X. It has language that is not safe for work or kids. In the video, he says Biden is quitting and he prefers to run against Kamala and then talks about how bad she is. It looks to be the real deal. It has been posted by several accounts on X and there is no claim of it being false or faked at this time.

Trump is Trump. You can not say he is not the same guy in front of the camera or behind it. He says what he thinks. We really do not think that is going to make any difference in any opinions. Most people made up their minds about Trump a very long time ago.

Agree.

We second that.

Brett T.
Will it smear him though? We really don't think so. People already know who Trump is.

LOL! It could happen.

We get it. We almost let it be as well, but it is going to be around and it going to get everywhere, so we may as well put it out there with some reasonable commentary around it.

He's not wrong.

We agree with a lot of the comments on that post. This video does not change any opinions about Trump but whoever recorded and leaked the video should not be allowed within 500 miles of him again.

Looking forward to a FUN campaign season!

RELATED: We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe Biden 
Even Elmo Sending Love Turns Leftists Into Lamenting Lunatics
EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit
VIP: The Debate Proved Joe Biden Is Sick but He Does Not Deserve Our Sympathy (Opinion)
================================================================================

