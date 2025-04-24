After Starving Herself for DEI, Comedian Paula Poundstone Returns to Lament World's Suffering Under Trump

The last time we told you about alleged comedian Paula Poundstone, she was bravely starving herself at the airport to send a message to President Donald Trump.

Now she's back, with an even hotter take on current events:

The whole world is suffering, just so one criminal can stay out of jail--Donald J. Trump. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) April 22, 2025

For starters, that doesn't even make sense. American voters elected Donald Trump, which means we really didn't care about the, um, trumped-up charges forced on him by the Manhattan DA.

And the world is not 'suffering' because Trump is president.

Chill out, lady.

Wow, I thought you were dead. — Safety Concerns (@Safety_Concerns) April 24, 2025

Ouch.

But no, that's just her career.

Give it a rest and touch some grass in a park. Life is short. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) April 24, 2025

Far too short.

Maybe you guys shouldn’t have covered up Biden’s cognitive decline until it was far too late to replace him with an effective candidate — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 23, 2025

Too late now.

The only reason anyone wants to put him in jail is because he ran for president — Olivia DeHaviland ❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️ (@okrainer) April 23, 2025

Hard to argue against this, because it's true.

Let's see if I follow your logic.



Trump's is enacting certain policies which you believe are causing the whole world to suffer & he is implementing those policies to avoid jail.



If I follow your logic, this would suggest that if Trump implemented the opposite policies he would… — Kjbilly (@kjbilly1) April 23, 2025

You're trying to be logical with a Leftist. It won't work. You'll break her brain.

This woman is out there pontificating when she, in fact, is a criminal that did no time. Comedienne Paula Poundstone was charged with three counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a girl under the age of 14 in 2001. She was found guilty of a felony child endangerment… https://t.co/BspGlVcKEh — Jillian Sidoti (@JillianSidoti) April 23, 2025

The projection is strong with Poundstone.

Her fans are just as loony.

The whole country has become a prison so that one man can stay out of jail https://t.co/QpZC96yf1K — Teresa Ritterhoff 🌴🥥 🇺🇦 (@mutter_witz) April 23, 2025

Where is America a prison?

Unless you mean we're enforcing immigration and other laws. Then yeah, it's a prison for criminals.

Paula Paula Paula. Please try to live up to your last name! https://t.co/xiX7ylLJYt — George Kelley (@kelley_geo24177) April 23, 2025

And go pound sand.