Making 'Reagan'

After Starving Herself for DEI, Comedian Paula Poundstone Returns to Lament World's Suffering Under Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 24, 2025
Twitter

The last time we told you about alleged comedian Paula Poundstone, she was bravely starving herself at the airport to send a message to President Donald Trump.

Now she's back, with an even hotter take on current events:

For starters, that doesn't even make sense. American voters elected Donald Trump, which means we really didn't care about the, um, trumped-up charges forced on him by the Manhattan DA.

And the world is not 'suffering' because Trump is president.

Chill out, lady.

Ouch.

But no, that's just her career.

Far too short.

Too late now.

Hard to argue against this, because it's true.

You're trying to be logical with a Leftist. It won't work. You'll break her brain.

The projection is strong with Poundstone.

Her fans are just as loony.

Where is America a prison?

Unless you mean we're enforcing immigration and other laws. Then yeah, it's a prison for criminals.

And go pound sand.

