Slacktivism Alert! Paula Poundstone Wants Us to Know She's Starving Herself in the Name of DEI

Today's the day Lefties make it know they're really, really mad that companies won't use DEI to discriminate against employees and alienate customers anymore.

Al Sharpton and the People's Union USA called for a massive 'economic blackout' of retailers and corporations who rolled back DEI policies and disbanded DEI offices. Nancy Mace asked for suggestions about where to shop today (Amazon and Walmart are good places to start).

The majority of Americans don't care. They are going to go about their day and buy gas, groceries, and other things. This writer even stopped at McDonald's for a cup of coffee and sausage McMuffin.

But comedian Paula Poundstone wants us to know she's going to starve today. To stick it to Trump. Or something.

She so starved she can't spell 'really' correctly, it seems.

They are not smart.

Can you please take a picture so we can properly recognize your stunning heroism? pic.twitter.com/oQlVWCN21e — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 28, 2025

This writer offered a $50 bounty for a pic of her eating at the airport. Offer still stands.

Wow. You’re going to deprive working people of income to “own the rich.”



What’s your net worth, by the way? At least $2M? Probably much more?



That puts you in the 90th percentile. You’re richer than 90% of Americans. https://t.co/FLZrBw1dhi — Hostage Puppy (@Mike___Kilo) February 28, 2025

As always, when the Left lament 'the rich', they never mean themselves.

I just flew out of San Francisco on the way Pittsburgh at 11 pm yesterday. 4 hours and 40 minutes. Was hungry too. I bought nothing. And those Auntie Anne pretzels here in the Pittsburgh airport smell pretty good. But nope, not doing it. — Heather (@Cook34H) February 28, 2025

You sure showed them, Heather.

Not.

So you didn’t buy anything, but still got owned in the comments. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 28, 2025

She sure did.

Really changing the world by not buying that pretzel at the Aunt Annie’s stand while you wait to board the flight you booked for yourself after you paid to park at or paid an uber driver to take you to the airport, Paula



Your morning Virtue Signal has been registered https://t.co/jyfzi0uCdD — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 28, 2025

She gets a gold star for her slacktivism.

Yes.

The vending machine guy weeps https://t.co/Q8aAkqVrzX — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 28, 2025

We're sure he's heartbroken.

Does this mean you won’t be buying any alcohol or nah?https://t.co/cqn2lJG4kW https://t.co/gzE7S2ZoI4 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 28, 2025

Right. This writer forgot that -- back in 2001 -- Poundstone entered a plea of no contest to one count of felony child abuse and a misdemeanor count of inflicting injury upon a child.

Here's what The Los Angeles Times wrote:

Poundstone was arrested in June for alleged lewd acts and child abuse involving her three adoptive and two foster children. In court documents, prosecutors alleged that she committed a lewd act on a girl under 14, and that she endangered the four other children--two girls and two boys. The crimes were committed between May 19 and June 6, they alleged. Defense lawyer Steven Cron acknowledged that Poundstone had a drinking problem and admitted Wednesday that she drove once with the children while under the influence of alcohol. But Cron maintained that Poundstone never molested any of the children. In a statement released Wednesday after the hearing, Poundstone said that the lewd conduct charges were not true but that she did take an unnecessary risk with the children.

So keep that in mind as they lecture the rest of us about 'inclusion' and 'tolerance' and while they virtue signal from the Chicago airport.

They're hypocrites.

And today is a good day to go shopping.