Slacktivism Alert! Paula Poundstone Wants Us to Know She's Starving Herself in the Name of DEI

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 AM on February 28, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Today's the day Lefties make it know they're really, really mad that companies won't use DEI to discriminate against employees and alienate customers anymore.

Al Sharpton and the People's Union USA called for a massive 'economic blackout' of retailers and corporations who rolled back DEI policies and disbanded DEI offices. Nancy Mace asked for suggestions about where to shop today (Amazon and Walmart are good places to start).

The majority of Americans don't care. They are going to go about their day and buy gas, groceries, and other things. This writer even stopped at McDonald's for a cup of coffee and sausage McMuffin.

But comedian Paula Poundstone wants us to know she's going to starve today. To stick it to Trump. Or something.

She so starved she can't spell 'really' correctly, it seems.

They are not smart.

This writer offered a $50 bounty for a pic of her eating at the airport. Offer still stands.

As always, when the Left lament 'the rich', they never mean themselves.

You sure showed them, Heather.

Not.

She sure did.

She gets a gold star for her slacktivism.

Yes.

We're sure he's heartbroken.

Right. This writer forgot that -- back in 2001 -- Poundstone entered a plea of no contest to one count of felony child abuse and a misdemeanor count of inflicting injury upon a child.

Here's what The Los Angeles Times wrote:

Poundstone was arrested in June for alleged lewd acts and child abuse involving her three adoptive and two foster children.

In court documents, prosecutors alleged that she committed a lewd act on a girl under 14, and that she endangered the four other children--two girls and two boys. The crimes were committed between May 19 and June 6, they alleged.

Defense lawyer Steven Cron acknowledged that Poundstone had a drinking problem and admitted Wednesday that she drove once with the children while under the influence of alcohol. But Cron maintained that Poundstone never molested any of the children.

In a statement released Wednesday after the hearing, Poundstone said that the lewd conduct charges were not true but that she did take an unnecessary risk with the children.

So keep that in mind as they lecture the rest of us about 'inclusion' and 'tolerance' and while they virtue signal from the Chicago airport.

They're hypocrites.

And today is a good day to go shopping.

