It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)

Nancy Mace Shops for Suggestions About What to Buy Tomorrow to Counter the Left's DEI Boycott

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:25 PM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

This writer had no idea Al Sharpton and the People's Union USA called for an 'economic blackout' of retailers and companies that have rolled back DEI initiatives until this afternoon.

Here's what Newsweek had to say:

A 24-hour national economic blackout is planned for this Friday in response to the rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives sparked by the Trump administration, and a number of stores will be boycotted.

Newsweek has contacted the group admins of The People's Union USA Facebook group, which is the community organizing the blackout, via Facebook for comment. Newsweek has also contacted the targeted stores, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and McDonald's for comment via email.

At the start of his presidency, Trump ended several DEI initiatives in the federal government. He issued an executive order that funds could be frozen for companies that do not comply, and Trump also outlawed any messaging that promotes inclusion-based language.

The orders have caused PBS to close its DEI office, while major companies like Amazon, Target and Google are taking steps to dissolve DEI initiatives.

DEI is a cancer and actual systemic racism, which is why Democrats love it.

But rather than let this slide, use it as an opportunity to show these businesses your support. Nancy Mace is asking for suggestions:

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Yeah, let's see:

Sounds fun.

Which items and which carts? Inquiring minds want to know.

That'll be nice.

Good.

Get a Big Mac, too.

They're so mad they can't discriminate against people anymore.

Nice.

'Supermarket Sweep' was a fun show.

The last time the Left called for a boycott of a big company -- Chick-fil-a -- it didn't go well for them, at all.

