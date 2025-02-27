Nancy Mace Shops for Suggestions About What to Buy Tomorrow to Counter the Left's DEI Boycott

This writer had no idea Al Sharpton and the People's Union USA called for an 'economic blackout' of retailers and companies that have rolled back DEI initiatives until this afternoon.

Here's what Newsweek had to say:

A 24-hour national economic blackout is planned for this Friday in response to the rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives sparked by the Trump administration, and a number of stores will be boycotted. Newsweek has contacted the group admins of The People's Union USA Facebook group, which is the community organizing the blackout, via Facebook for comment. Newsweek has also contacted the targeted stores, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and McDonald's for comment via email. At the start of his presidency, Trump ended several DEI initiatives in the federal government. He issued an executive order that funds could be frozen for companies that do not comply, and Trump also outlawed any messaging that promotes inclusion-based language. The orders have caused PBS to close its DEI office, while major companies like Amazon, Target and Google are taking steps to dissolve DEI initiatives.

DEI is a cancer and actual systemic racism, which is why Democrats love it.

But rather than let this slide, use it as an opportunity to show these businesses your support. Nancy Mace is asking for suggestions:

What are y'all planning to buy on Friday? Need some ideas. pic.twitter.com/ErO0IDV4dQ — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 27, 2025

Yeah, let's see:

On Feb 28th, I plan on buying the following:

Gas

Groceries (i usually do this on Saturdays)

Get my nails done

Get a pedicure

Go to the theater

Get popcorn, soda, and nachos

Go bowling after the movie — The Three Sisters 💗💯🌶️🌶️🌶️ (@Squawboots) February 27, 2025

Sounds fun.

I have several items in several carts just waiting to push the purchase button. — Brett 🇺🇸 (@BrettDanner1) February 27, 2025

Which items and which carts? Inquiring minds want to know.

I’m just excited not to share my Walmart trip with liberals.



What a joy! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 27, 2025

That'll be nice.

Im going to get a new bathroom vanity on amazon, make sure I can fill my entire gas tank, get some cleaning supplies for my vehicle at walmart, get a new sweater or two on Amazon, to start who knows what else I will come up with! — CrystalC_85🇺🇸 (@theAwakened1_) February 27, 2025

Good.

Get a Big Mac, too.

why are they boycotting Walmart, Amazon and other democrat donors? the small businesses by and large are conservative. — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) February 27, 2025

They're so mad they can't discriminate against people anymore.

Been in the market for dining room set, pulling the trigger on Friday. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 27, 2025

Nice.

'Supermarket Sweep' was a fun show.

I’m buying from everywhere on the list considering they’ll have plenty of inventory…



Another baseless attempt at nonsensical public grandiosity yielding no results💭 https://t.co/AgmBTsNuY6 pic.twitter.com/082ivBe32E — Jaron Lewis (@HedgeFundHuncho) February 27, 2025

The last time the Left called for a boycott of a big company -- Chick-fil-a -- it didn't go well for them, at all.