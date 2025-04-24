Fed Up with His 'Insu-boar-dination,' DNC Orders David Hogg to Toe the Line or Get Out

OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on April 24, 2025

Who could've predicted this would go poorly? Literally, everyone with a brain.

Apparently, the DNC is tired of Hogg putting his finger on the scale of primaries.

The Democratic National Committee is going to force David Hogg to decide: Get out of the primary game or lose his DNC post.

                                         

During a member call on Thursday, DNC Chair Ken Martin is expected to announce a proposal to change the party’s rules to mandate all DNC officers stay neutral in all Democratic primaries, according to a person directly familiar with the plan and granted anonymity to describe private discussions. The move comes after Hogg pledged last week to spend millions of dollars funding challenges to “asleep-at-the-wheel” Democrats in primaries, igniting a firestorm inside the DNC.

Oh, it's going to get ugly.

Some things never change.

They always forget that little detail.

He's in desperate need of a burger.

Something broke in the brains of all Democrats, honestly. They are all nuts. 

Firing him just makes him the victim, his very favorite role.

Republicans love to see it.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC PRIMARY DAVID HOGG

