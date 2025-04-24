Fed Up with His 'Insu-boar-dination,' DNC Orders David Hogg to Toe the Line or Get Out

Who could've predicted this would go poorly? Literally, everyone with a brain.

DNC gives David Hogg an ultimatum https://t.co/kCqWPaIMKP — POLITICO (@politico) April 24, 2025

Apparently, the DNC is tired of Hogg putting his finger on the scale of primaries.

The Democratic National Committee is going to force David Hogg to decide: Get out of the primary game or lose his DNC post. During a member call on Thursday, DNC Chair Ken Martin is expected to announce a proposal to change the party’s rules to mandate all DNC officers stay neutral in all Democratic primaries, according to a person directly familiar with the plan and granted anonymity to describe private discussions. The move comes after Hogg pledged last week to spend millions of dollars funding challenges to “asleep-at-the-wheel” Democrats in primaries, igniting a firestorm inside the DNC.

This June is the first full NJ Democratic primary cycle without the NJ Democratic establishment literally etching ultimatums into the printed ballot. Learn from us. https://t.co/C5iFNSZl58 pic.twitter.com/5pBOgzSK8F — Brian K. Everett (@BrianKEverett93) April 24, 2025

Is that … yes … I can feel it https://t.co/p9LB3Gn8gn pic.twitter.com/JzYQ4wzS9r — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 24, 2025

Oh, it's going to get ugly.

If only the DNC had some indication that the guy who stood on the bodies of classmates to get into Harvard would put his interests first. https://t.co/smuDCaIdG4 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 24, 2025

Some things never change.

Gotta love how it describes him as having survived a school shooting. Survived?? He wasn’t even in the building. https://t.co/dopCCM4WOG — viennaderek (@viennaderek) April 24, 2025

They always forget that little detail.

It's almost like electing a grifting activist turned failed pillow salesman as vice chair of your party isn't a good idea. https://t.co/hDgo3RXr5S — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 24, 2025

The only surprise is that it took the DNC this long to man up and tell this emaciated twerp to go fly a kite. https://t.co/ocFUSVCpNZ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 24, 2025

He's in desperate need of a burger.

Kind of weird they ever gave him a position to be honest https://t.co/CEJR1c5oA6 — Huzzah (@huzzahmpls) April 24, 2025

The DNC picked an obvious idiot loser as vice chair.



What did they EXPECT would happen?



Something broke in the DNC. They used to be so much smoother than the RNC.



No more. https://t.co/cp4dYMSCzF — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 24, 2025

Something broke in the brains of all Democrats, honestly. They are all nuts.

Forcing a 25 year old to resign isn't going to teach this kid any lessons. that's what he wants. Propose a rule that says he has to spend a week with any incumbent he opposes and see how quickly he changes his tune. https://t.co/nVivuhef31 — Dylan McDonnell (@DylanCMcDonnell) April 24, 2025

Firing him just makes him the victim, his very favorite role.

My endorsed candidate for DNC Vice Chair is performing exactly as I’d hoped!



Keep it up @davidhogg111! https://t.co/qJQd8CX8ip — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 24, 2025

Republicans love to see it.