J.K. Rowling Posts About Scotland Halting Puberty Blockers & Receives Surprisingly Positive Replies

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  8:55 PM on July 05, 2024
AngieArtist

The use of puberty blockers has been controversial around the world due to their side effects. The UK has banned them and it looks like Scotland has halted the use as well. J.K. Rowling was quick to let everyone know she saw this as a victory while also calling out how sneaky they were about announcing the change.

Rowling has been called everything in the book due to her stance on women's rights and wanting to protect women's sports and spaces. People never seem to talk about the fact she also has been fighting to protect trans children from the adverse health effects of puberty blockers and surgeries. Most like to just call her a TERF or a homophobe and never reconcile the fact she has been fighting for them as well.

This time she seemed to be getting a good bit of support and we were glad to see it. Her comments are usually overwhelmingly rude and hateful so the nice and supportive replies were a new twist.

Of course, America can not bring itself to fight the politics and come to the same conclusion.

EXACTLY! People like Rowling have taken a lot of abuse and it is not easy for normal people to speak up for fear of losing their jobs or being on a list to get swatted. The children NEED to be protected. No matter if you want to use the pronouns or any of that, kids should not be medical experiments. Let their bodies go through puberty and then they can do what they like as adults. This seems like common sense, but apparently it is not and we are glad people like Rowling are yelling it for those who are afraid.

We can only hope. Not just for us but for the kids who are going through this. The mental toll it must take to feel trapped in a body you feel does not belong to you and then be experimented on top of that. No matter how you look at it, that is cruel.

It took too long but at least they did something eventually.

So is The United States of America.

This is probably how it is going to go. We still do not hold out hope that American politicians will ever fight that fight and that is a sad loss for the children involved in all of it.

Good job Scotland, even if you did try to do it in secret without much attention. We can only hope America might take a look at the direction of other countries and see the light, but we will not hold our breath.

