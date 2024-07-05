Thanks Jill! Nobody Believes Joe Biden Is Posting His Own Tweets and the Replies Are GOLD

To say that the Biden campaign has been in a bit of a tailspin is an UNDERSTATEMENT. That campaign is tanking fast and we love to see it but the thing we love even more is how entertaining it has become. The Joe Biden account or the official POTUS account can tweet literally anything and people have the best responses. His tweets have become our go-to laugh of the day!

Let me say this as clearly as I can:



I’m the sitting President of the United States.



I’m the nominee of the Democratic party.



I’m staying in the race. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 5, 2024

OK, Joe. We like that you did the short little sentences with the spaces between each trying to give it more clarity. We all know you could not even speak those sentences clearly much less type them! haha

The responses are GOLD!

Thanks for letting us know, Jill. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 5, 2024

Jill, give Joe his phone back. https://t.co/ketTsTB8lk — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 5, 2024

*snort* Jill was a popular guess as to who was the real Poster.

How are you tweeting when you are on stage in Wisconsin right now — greg (@greg16676935420) July 5, 2024

LOL!!! The fact they did not realize this says EVERYTHING about the Biden campaign!

I feel like this post is a cheap fake — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 5, 2024

The entire Biden Presidency has apparently been a cheap fake.

Quick, without asking Jill, what are you running for? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 5, 2024

Even if he was just running for dog catcher we do not think anyone should be voting for him at this point. He would not beable to catch the dogs and he would more than likely net a cardboard box and confuse it for a dog. It would be trouble no matter what.

Well, you’re definitely not the standing president of the United States — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) July 5, 2024

STAHP! He can stand. Just not for long periods of time without support.

And after 8 PM, you're the sleeping president. — Sensible Sam (@dip3206) July 5, 2024

We love it! We think his sleepy time is getting moved up to 6 pm due to the stress of the campaign now!

Is this Ashley, Annie, or Anthony? Y'all need to start signing these tweets so we know which one to credit (blame). — Pam D (@soirchick) July 5, 2024

Is this Annie, Ashley, or Andy? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 5, 2024

Intern says what? — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) July 5, 2024

The interns were a very popular guess as to who was REALLY doing the tweeting. We do like the idea of them having to sign it and take credit.

Famous last words from Jill and Hunter Biden: https://t.co/WqUlIjKaFF pic.twitter.com/OzxOngnJhE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 5, 2024

Hunter was not as popular a guess as we would have thought he would be!

Let us say this as clearly as we can.

Biden should not be running.

We are going to keep making jokes about it because it is funny.

Biden deserves every single bit of ridicule he gets his way.

