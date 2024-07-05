Thanks Jill! Nobody Believes Joe Biden Is Posting His Own Tweets and the Replies Are GOLD

Were You in a Coma? Twitter ROASTS Gregg Easterbrook's Pining for the 'Civil...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  7:00 PM on July 05, 2024
AngieArtist

To say that the Biden campaign has been in a bit of a tailspin is an UNDERSTATEMENT. That campaign is tanking fast and we love to see it but the thing we love even more is how entertaining it has become. The Joe Biden account or the official POTUS account can tweet literally anything and people have the best responses. His tweets have become our go-to laugh of the day!

OK, Joe. We like that you did the short little sentences with the spaces between each trying to give it more clarity. We all know you could not even speak those sentences clearly much less type them! haha

The responses are GOLD!

*snort* Jill was a popular guess as to who was the real Poster.

LOL!!! The fact they did not realize this says EVERYTHING about the Biden campaign!

The entire Biden Presidency has apparently been a cheap fake.

Even if he was just running for dog catcher we do not think anyone should be voting for him at this point. He would not beable to catch the dogs and he would more than likely net a cardboard box and confuse it for a dog. It would be trouble no matter what.

STAHP! He can stand. Just not for long periods of time without support.

We love it! We think his sleepy time is getting moved up to 6 pm due to the stress of the campaign now!

The interns were a very popular guess as to who was REALLY doing the tweeting. We do like the idea of them having to sign it and take credit.

Hunter was not as popular a guess as we would have thought he would be!

Let us say this as clearly as we can.

Biden should not be running.

We are going to keep making jokes about it because it is funny.

Biden deserves every single bit of ridicule he gets his way.

=======================================================================
Biden Interview: He's Proud to Be 'The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President'
Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)
We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe Biden
========================================================================

