Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules to Reinstate Ballot Drop Boxes

There is nobody that works a harder ground game for the GOP than Scott Presler and he has been sounding the alarm for a very long time in regards to how the Left manipulates and takes advantage of EVERYTHING on the ground when it comes to voting. Now the Wisconsin Supreme Court has REINSTATED the use of ballot drop boxes and while you would think that should not be an issue, the way the Left plays games, it could be a HUGE ONE.

Advertisement

The newly liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to reinstate the use of drop boxes across the state.



I tried to warn people.



No one listened. pic.twitter.com/ZdjZxU0QZg — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 5, 2024

People really should start listening to Presler. He knows what he is talking about.

The state’s Republican Party needs to have volunteers watching every box. The Secretary of State should place every box under video surveillance. The WI legislature could counteract it by clarifying the legislation and repassing it. The Court said that the current statute allows… — Jo the Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) July 5, 2024

The Republican Party needs to do A LOT of things. We would love to say they might do that, but they never seem to do things that make sense.

Should’ve been working on the off year elections. The PA supreme court are all liberal hacks and much worse than Wisconsin — GD $FI $DOGA (@George430068621) July 5, 2024

I did.



Very few wanted to help. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 5, 2024

Scott has been trying to work on all of this! He has been working tirelessly and without much help. MAYBE the GOP will take notice and start trying to network some more help and focus on these things.

Hopefully the new leaders of the RNC are able to find you help. The DNC pays young people to help. The RNC needs just as many volunteers and people registering voters. It’s unfair for you to have to do so much work without others helping also. — Billy Williams (@Billy75Williams) July 5, 2024

With Ronna out, we hope this is true! New leadership seems to be more open to what needs to be done. Even though this writer is still a little salty Harmeet Dhillon was not named the new chair, we are going to not be judgemental until we see something that needs to be called out.

Liberal Judges just admitting they need to cheat on WI. Thanks for proving it! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 5, 2024

Saying it without saying it is a real thing.

An elected Supreme court.

Seems that drop boxes would be beneficial to their remaining in office. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) July 5, 2024

YUP!

How many times do I have to say that the Supreme Court does not make law. The Wisconsin legislature can easily update the law to clarify and override its state liberal Supreme Court. Hold them accountable. https://t.co/xP71REQ5rr — Latin love for USA (@latinloveforusa) July 5, 2024

They can. They do not seem to be interested in doing it though.

Advertisement

another case of where focus needs to be on local, statewide elections that ultimately impact the federal level https://t.co/ZdZXzVtpzj — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) July 5, 2024

BINGO! If you do not start with fixing things locally, even down to voting for your school board, you will end up with things like COVID mandates and your kid losing more than a year of education because of it. We must start playing the game the Left is playing because we keep losing due to following a different set of rules.

Here are some facts and it may not be great to hear this, BUT if nothing has changed and nobody focuses on what happened in 2020 with the voting boxes, drop-offs, and mail-ins and fixes it, it CAN and WILL happen again. The issues MUST be addressed. If nothing changes, it will happen again and again. The GOP MUST realize they are playing by a different set of rules and at least get on the same playing field!

Need a crew to paint the ballot boxes in Wisc in a patriotic theme so the lefties will tear them down and burn them. — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) July 5, 2024

THAT IS BRILLIANT!

HUGE thanks to Scott Preseler for ALWAYS working to make people aware and try to fix the ground game.

===================================================================================

RELATED: VIP: Project 2025 Talking Points Memo Has Gone Out And We Are OVER It Already

Hillary Would Like a Word: Podcaster Posts That Kamala Would Be Popular If Fair-Skinned With Blue Eyes

Biden Interview: He's Proud to Be 'The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President'

Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)

We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe Biden

====================================================================================