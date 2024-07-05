More Jokes, Less Woke: Twitter Resurrects Amazingly Funny SNL Sketch for Independence Day
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules to Reinstate Ballot Drop Boxes

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:55 PM on July 05, 2024
meme

There is nobody that works a harder ground game for the GOP than Scott Presler and he has been sounding the alarm for a very long time in regards to how the Left manipulates and takes advantage of EVERYTHING on the ground when it comes to voting. Now the Wisconsin Supreme Court has REINSTATED the use of ballot drop boxes and while you would think that should not be an issue, the way the Left plays games, it could be a HUGE ONE.

People really should start listening to Presler. He knows what he is talking about.

The Republican Party needs to do A LOT of things. We would love to say they might do that, but they never seem to do things that make sense.

Scott has been trying to work on all of this! He has been working tirelessly and without much help. MAYBE the GOP will take notice and start trying to network some more help and focus on these things.

Grateful Calvin
With Ronna out, we hope this is true! New leadership seems to be more open to what needs to be done. Even though this writer is still a little salty Harmeet Dhillon was not named the new chair, we are going to not be judgemental until we see something that needs to be called out.

Saying it without saying it is a real thing.

YUP!

They can. They do not seem to be interested in doing it though.

BINGO! If you do not start with fixing things locally, even down to voting for your school board, you will end up with things like COVID mandates and your kid losing more than a year of education because of it. We must start playing the game the Left is playing because we keep losing due to following a different set of rules.

Here are some facts and it may not be great to hear this, BUT if nothing has changed and nobody focuses on what happened in 2020 with the voting boxes, drop-offs, and mail-ins and fixes it, it CAN and WILL happen again. The issues MUST be addressed. If nothing changes, it will happen again and again. The GOP MUST realize they are playing by a different set of rules and at least get on the same playing field!

THAT IS BRILLIANT!

HUGE thanks to Scott Preseler for ALWAYS working to make people aware and try to fix the ground game.
