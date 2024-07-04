Hillary Would Like a Word: Podcaster Posts That Kamala Would Be Popular If Fair-Skinned With Blue Eyes

President Biden Earns a Ratio With His Independence Day Post Thanking the Troops
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  8:00 PM on July 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Since Kamal Harris has become the talk of the town following Biden's disastrous debate performance we were expecting people to start talking about why she is so unpopular. We know why, it is because she is ridiculous and awful but a podcast personality on X says if Kamala had different skin and blue eyes she would be popular.

Eh ... we along with many others on X beg to differ.

EXACTLY! Of course, the idea she is just not good at her job or that she is just an annoying personality would get in the way of blaming it on her race. The idea you would judge her on her merits and not her skin. HOW DARE YOU!

Even worse than the average Karen. She would be one of the famous Karens on some viral video calling the police on the black dudes if she kept her DA personality.

Kind of hard to argue with that. She was literally given the Vice President spot on the ticket because of her skin color not because of her qualifications. We know that is hard to accept, but it is true. She is where she is because she is black and if she were not she would never have made it out of San Francisco and we are willing to say she would never have been a DA at all.

OUCH. The truth bombs are killing this guy. Democrats voted in those primaries. How come she is not popular with Democrats? We have been assured Democrats are not able to be racist so it can not be her skin color. *eye roll*

BINGO! Hillary was not popular. Not ever. It was because her personality sucked and not due to her skin color.

Ooh! We had forgotten about those blue-eyed women that people do not like! The fact is, people do not like Kamala because of KAMALA. It has nothing to do with her skin color or her eye color. She presents herself as stupid and seems to have a horrible personality. She can not even keep staff because she is not pleasant to be around. None of that is because she is black. It is just because she seems to suck as a human being.

Maybe she can change her skin tone and put in contacts for the VP debates like how Joe got more orange after his crap show of a debate performance and we can see if it makes her seem smarter or more likable. :) Even if there was a correlation between lighter skin and being more likable it would take so much she would look like a ghost and become invisible before it could work!

Looking forward to all of that brilliance to shine on stage soon! L-O-L

RELATED: Biden Interview: He's Proud to Be 'The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President' 
Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)
We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe Biden
Even Elmo Sending Love Turns Leftists Into Lamenting Lunatics
EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit
VIP: The Debate Proved Joe Biden Is Sick but He Does Not Deserve Our Sympathy (Opinion)
================================================================================

