Hillary Would Like a Word: Podcaster Posts That Kamala Would Be Popular If Fair-Skinned With Blue Eyes

Since Kamal Harris has become the talk of the town following Biden's disastrous debate performance we were expecting people to start talking about why she is so unpopular. We know why, it is because she is ridiculous and awful but a podcast personality on X says if Kamala had different skin and blue eyes she would be popular.

If Kamala was named Kimberly and was fair skinned and naturally blond with blue eyes, she'd be the most popular woman in America — I Smoked Tim Miller's Absolute Immunity (@BlackKnight10k) July 3, 2024

Eh ... we along with many others on X beg to differ.

Unless she suddenly stopped being cringe and unhinged, people will feel the exact same way.



Maybe consider the radical possibility that people dislike her because of her poor job performance and inability to take anything seriously.



Her name and skin color are irrelevant. — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 3, 2024

EXACTLY! Of course, the idea she is just not good at her job or that she is just an annoying personality would get in the way of blaming it on her race. The idea you would judge her on her merits and not her skin. HOW DARE YOU!

She would not. She would not be in politics. She would just be your average Karen. — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 4, 2024

Even worse than the average Karen. She would be one of the famous Karens on some viral video calling the police on the black dudes if she kept her DA personality.

She would never have been shown to do anything she’s done if she was an average white woman.



She’s incredibly stupid. The reason she is where she is stems from intersectionality and identity politics. — Matt in Iowa (@bigredmatt1011) July 4, 2024

She would never have gone beyond ADA in San Francisco. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 3, 2024

Kind of hard to argue with that. She was literally given the Vice President spot on the ticket because of her skin color not because of her qualifications. We know that is hard to accept, but it is true. She is where she is because she is black and if she were not she would never have made it out of San Francisco and we are willing to say she would never have been a DA at all.

When she ran in the Dem primary, she had less than 1% of the vote. It has nothing to do with her skin color and you know it, unless you’re saying democrats are bigots. — E. Brian Rose (@EBrianRose) July 3, 2024

OUCH. The truth bombs are killing this guy. Democrats voted in those primaries. How come she is not popular with Democrats? We have been assured Democrats are not able to be racist so it can not be her skin color. *eye roll*

Hillary literally lost in 2016 https://t.co/6EPHfCjBwl — Residen(T) FDR Hater (@fdr_h8r) July 3, 2024

BINGO! Hillary was not popular. Not ever. It was because her personality sucked and not due to her skin color.

Just like Debbie Wasserman Schultz! https://t.co/VOKYKk1Jbz — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 3, 2024

Just like Liz Cheney! https://t.co/VOKYKk1Jbz — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 3, 2024

Ooh! We had forgotten about those blue-eyed women that people do not like! The fact is, people do not like Kamala because of KAMALA. It has nothing to do with her skin color or her eye color. She presents herself as stupid and seems to have a horrible personality. She can not even keep staff because she is not pleasant to be around. None of that is because she is black. It is just because she seems to suck as a human being.

Maybe she can change her skin tone and put in contacts for the VP debates like how Joe got more orange after his crap show of a debate performance and we can see if it makes her seem smarter or more likable. :) Even if there was a correlation between lighter skin and being more likable it would take so much she would look like a ghost and become invisible before it could work!

Looking forward to all of that brilliance to shine on stage soon! L-O-L

===============================================================================

