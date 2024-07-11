BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White...
Democrats Proclaim Their Betrayal Before God & Country!
Report About How Stage-Managed Biden Is 'Sounds Like a Story From an Authoritarian...
Biden Answers Questions From the Press - Nato Summit 2024
ABC Execs LIVID George Stephanopoulos' Honesty on Biden Ruined Station's (Non-Existent) 'O...
Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden...
Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
Cue the Tiny Violins: Biden's Senior Campaign Staff 'Despondent' and They Don't See...
Mollie Hemingway TORCHES 'CNN Anti-Speech Activist and Censorship Promoter' Oliver Darcy i...
A NEW 'New Low'? Latest Approval Numbers Show Biden's VERY Close to His...
Some Weirdo Just Claimed CNN Is KNOWN for Their Allegiance to the MAGA...
'Ad Cartels' Openly Targeting Right-Leaning Media Better Buckle UP Because Elon Musk Is...
Ted Cruz is Straight-FIRE As Sen. Judiciary Cmte. NUKES Judge Nominee Who Wants...
'Shining Example of Integrity'! Eric Swalwell Wants Dems to Be MORE Dishonest About...

GIRL POWER! House Passes Bill to Protect Title IX

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:30 PM on July 11, 2024
AngieArtist

Twitchy told you about the Biden administration trying to rewrite Title IX and when a judge blocked the rewrite from going into effect. We have some good news! The House passed a bill to protect Title IX as it was originally intended and block Biden's rule. Of course, this is not the final step, but the fact some people are at least trying to protect biological girls in sports is a positive.

Advertisement

YAY! We believe in celebrating even small victories.

Notice how NOT one single Democrat voted for the bill. But they are the party for women! *insert eye roll*

They think most women are still going to see them as being 'for' women since they want women to be able to kill girl fetuses in the womb. That is what they think.

Not one. They vote as a pack. They vote as a hive mind and they will always do that. The Left has become simply an arm to destroy almost anything to do with common sense.

Recommended

Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
justmindy
Advertisement

Look at that post. The Left will pretend that is evil and transphobic. Simply protecting the rights of biological women is not hateful OR transphobic. 

That is one reason The Left drives us insane. They make everything into the end of the world or a fight to be had. There is a lot of compassion to be given to the trans community if the radicals in the movement will ever allow it. The radicals in the movement make it impossible to explain anything. But simply wanting to have an even playing field in sports and being safe from a loophole that allows predators into changing spaces is not and never will be transphobic.

Sports are great for girls. They help teach so many principles that help you lead a healthy and happy life. Many girls are shying away from them now due to being afraid to be called names or bullied if they do not want to change in the same room as a biological male or the fear of actually getting very physically hurt by another athlete who may have biological bone and muscle mass. It can be very dangerous.

Advertisement

Sadly, it probably will not. We doubt it ever makes it out of committee in the Senate it is doubtful it will pass and if it does there is a very slim chance to get the President to sign it he would most likely VETO it since it is in direct opposition to his rule rewrite.

We are glad to see a win, even if it is a small one in this fight to protect women in sports.

====================================================================================
RELATED: VIP: J.K. Rowling Receives Surprisingly Positive Replies
Thanks Jill! Nobody Believes Joe Biden Is Posting His Own Tweets and the Replies Are GOLD
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules to Reinstate Ballot Drop Boxes
Biden Interview: He's Proud to Be 'The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President'
====================================================================================

Tags: GIRL SPORTS WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TITLE IX TRANS WOMEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
justmindy
BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White Journalists
Amy Curtis
Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Report About How Stage-Managed Biden Is 'Sounds Like a Story From an Authoritarian Country'
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway TORCHES 'CNN Anti-Speech Activist and Censorship Promoter' Oliver Darcy in BRUTAL Thread
Sam J.
ABC Execs LIVID George Stephanopoulos' Honesty on Biden Ruined Station's (Non-Existent) 'Objectivity'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure justmindy
Advertisement