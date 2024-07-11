GIRL POWER! House Passes Bill to Protect Title IX

Twitchy told you about the Biden administration trying to rewrite Title IX and when a judge blocked the rewrite from going into effect. We have some good news! The House passed a bill to protect Title IX as it was originally intended and block Biden's rule. Of course, this is not the final step, but the fact some people are at least trying to protect biological girls in sports is a positive.

🚨The House just passed my bill to protect girls' sports by blocking Joe Biden's radical Title IX rewrite. It's a great day for our daughters and granddaughters, who deserve protection from Biden’s radical attempt to force men into their private spaces & athletics. pic.twitter.com/SGyH3ITls4 — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) July 11, 2024

YAY! We believe in celebrating even small victories.

BREAKING: Title IX CRA passes the House, one step closer to repealing Biden's discriminatory Title IX rule that puts women & girls at risk!



Thank you @RepMaryMiller for introducing H.J.Res. 165 & fighting Biden's radical efforts to redefine gender. #TakeBackTitleIX pic.twitter.com/aqOSvWSlTp — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) July 11, 2024

Notice how NOT one single Democrat voted for the bill. But they are the party for women! *insert eye roll*

Utterly depressing that the Democrats still vote for the destruction of women's and girl's rights. Exactly *what* are they thinking? — Tish Reid OLY #SaveWomensSports (@OsteopathTish) July 11, 2024

They think most women are still going to see them as being 'for' women since they want women to be able to kill girl fetuses in the womb. That is what they think.

Not one single of @TheDemocrats voted for women and girls human rights to single sex sports, changing room or showers, not one! — skogskant (@skogskant) July 11, 2024

Not one. They vote as a pack. They vote as a hive mind and they will always do that. The Left has become simply an arm to destroy almost anything to do with common sense.

Mary, I swam Division 1, and my brother is an Olympian. Thank you for doing the right thing. Protect women’s sports, spaces and keep women’s sports female. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 11, 2024

Look at that post. The Left will pretend that is evil and transphobic. Simply protecting the rights of biological women is not hateful OR transphobic.

That is one reason The Left drives us insane. They make everything into the end of the world or a fight to be had. There is a lot of compassion to be given to the trans community if the radicals in the movement will ever allow it. The radicals in the movement make it impossible to explain anything. But simply wanting to have an even playing field in sports and being safe from a loophole that allows predators into changing spaces is not and never will be transphobic.

Thank you Congresswoman Miller for protecting our daughters and granddaughters in women’s sports! 🇺🇸 — Fernando Amandi Sr.🌐 (@FernandoAmandi) July 11, 2024

❤️❤️❤️❤️✌🏻 Girl power!



Sports for girls are very important. I grew up playing soccer, and I couldn’t imagine having to play a dude.



Some of The girls got ruff enough! 😆 — Danielle Ashley (@DaniielleAshley) July 11, 2024

Sports are great for girls. They help teach so many principles that help you lead a healthy and happy life. Many girls are shying away from them now due to being afraid to be called names or bullied if they do not want to change in the same room as a biological male or the fear of actually getting very physically hurt by another athlete who may have biological bone and muscle mass. It can be very dangerous.

Lets hope it gets signed into law. — politica_errada (@politica_errada) July 11, 2024

Sadly, it probably will not. We doubt it ever makes it out of committee in the Senate it is doubtful it will pass and if it does there is a very slim chance to get the President to sign it he would most likely VETO it since it is in direct opposition to his rule rewrite.

We are glad to see a win, even if it is a small one in this fight to protect women in sports.

