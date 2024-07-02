She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronou...
Biden Campaign’s Internal Polling Shows No Effect From the Debate
POLITICO: Biden Family Also Blames CNN for Bad Makeup
You're Doing Just Great! Bill Kristol Implores Biden to Listen to 'Hamilton' As...
The First Biden Post Debate Interview Exclusive Will Basically Be Propaganda
Is She TRYING to Undermine His Campaign? Symone Sanders Says Biden Needs to...
Guy Who Brags About Ignoring the Supreme Court Says We Must Stop Trump...
OOF: Suffolk University/USA Today Poll Shows Trump Has MAJOR Enthusiasm Advantage Over Bid...
Liberal Media Collapses Before Our Eyes! Dump Biden or Hold the Line?
Bill Maher Calls for Biden to Drop Out but his Replacement Pick is...
'Lying on This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore': Elon Musk Calls Down the THUNDER...
Karine Jean Pierre Doubles Down on Biden Debate Night Cold Nonsense and ACTUALLY...
Orange is the New Black Actress/LOON Posts VIOLENT Meltdown Calling on Biden to...
IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is...

Federal Court Halts Biden Administration's Operation of Title IX Rule

Brett T.  |  6:50 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden's rewrite of Title IX arrived in April, replacing "sex" with "gender identity." The Independent Women's Forum immediately filed a lawsuit, and the governors of Mississippi and Arkansas issued executive orders defying the change.

Advertisement

We're just getting word that a federal court has halted operation of the Title IX rule:

Just today, a federal court halted operation of the Title IX Rule, finding the plaintiffs likely to prevail on their claims that:

1) the Rule is a contrary to law 

2) the Department of Education lacked congressional authority to make the Rule 

3) the Rule violates the Constitution's spending clause

4) the Rule violates the First Amendment because it is impermissibly vague and overbroad, and

5) the Rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act because it is "arbitrary and capricious."  

The injunction prevents the rule's implementation in: Kansas, Alaska, Utah, Wyoming, K.R.’s school, the schools attended by the members of Young America’s Foundation or Female Athletes United, as well as the schools attended by the children of the members of Moms for Liberty. 

If you're keeping score at home, this is the 5th federal court to tell the Biden Administration to go pound sand over its rulemaking that eviscerates women's equality, free speech, and due process on campus.

Judge John Broomes writes: 

"The legislative history [of Title IX] supports a finding that the term 'sex' referred to biological sex. As discussed, one of the principal purposes of the statute was to root out discrimination against women in education. The legislative history shows that Congress was concerned about the unequal treatment between men and women for admissions opportunities, scholarships, and sports."

Congrats to @slf_liberty @MSLF @yaf @Moms4Liberty & @ADFLegal for this massive win.

Onward.

Recommended

She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronouns'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here's another campaign issue the Biden administration can ride down the poll numbers with. 

We wonder if they'll spray Biden with fake tanner and send him out to give a four-minute statement about this decision. Hopefully someone asks about it at Wednesday's press briefing.

Advertisement

***


Tags: GENDER IDENTITY SEX TITLE IX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronouns'
Grateful Calvin
Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
Grateful Calvin
POLITICO: Biden Family Also Blames CNN for Bad Makeup
Brett T.
You're Doing Just Great! Bill Kristol Implores Biden to Listen to 'Hamilton' As New Campaign Strategy
Amy Curtis
Biden Campaign’s Internal Polling Shows No Effect From the Debate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronouns' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement