DEFIANCE: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs EO Directing Schools to Ignore Biden's Title IX Rewrite

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 06, 2024
AP Photo/Will Newton

There are currently fifteen states suing the Biden administration over the rewrite to Title IX, which has all but destroyed girls'/women's sports as well as their privacy and athletic/scholarship opportunities. We wonder what the political calculus was on this: it won't endear Biden to women voters, and if he's leaning on abortion that may be a challenge too. Women in blue states aren't impacted by the overturning of Roe and now he's made women in red states mad over Title IX changes.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued an executive order openly defying the Biden administration's new Title IX rules:

More from The Epoch Times:

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order on Thursday directing state schools to defy the Biden administration’s expansion of Title IX protections to include students identifying as transgender.

The Republican governor’s order, signed on Thursday, asserts the state’s commitment to preserving the traditional understanding of sex as an “immutable characteristic of the human body” firmly “rooted in biology and the created order.”

“The government should celebrate, not erase, sex differences by providing proper protections for them,” the order reads. It also states that the Biden administration “has rejected reality and chosen to appease their left-wing base over students’ safety and best interests.”

This is the way.

Yes, you are.

Unlike certain other governors who veto bills protecting girls' sports and safety.

Yep.

There are, of course, the Lefties melting down over this:

You mad, bro?

Which is also a lie.

Sir, this is a Wendy's.

But enough of the haters.

There's a lot of support for the good Governor's defiance of the Title IX rules.

Yes.

They shouldn't be.

More need to do this.

It's going to go all the way to SCOTUS.

The IWF is the organization that filed the first lawsuit against the Title IX rewrite.

We have a dearth of those these days.

It should be all of the states, but we'll take what we can get.

It'll be interesting to watch the Biden administration's response to this, as they've turned a blind eye to the rampant Title VI violations happening on campus across the country.

We bet they'll issue statements and be mad about it, maybe even try to punish Arkansas. 

But people need to stand up to this administration.

