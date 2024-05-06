DEFIANCE: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs EO Directing Schools to Ignore Biden's Title IX Rewrite

There are currently fifteen states suing the Biden administration over the rewrite to Title IX, which has all but destroyed girls'/women's sports as well as their privacy and athletic/scholarship opportunities. We wonder what the political calculus was on this: it won't endear Biden to women voters, and if he's leaning on abortion that may be a challenge too. Women in blue states aren't impacted by the overturning of Roe and now he's made women in red states mad over Title IX changes.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued an executive order openly defying the Biden administration's new Title IX rules:

Here’s another tough governor who looks out for We the People. #GovernorSarahHuckabeeSanders https://t.co/j0Qbvkiwap — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) May 4, 2024

More from The Epoch Times:

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order on Thursday directing state schools to defy the Biden administration’s expansion of Title IX protections to include students identifying as transgender. The Republican governor’s order, signed on Thursday, asserts the state’s commitment to preserving the traditional understanding of sex as an “immutable characteristic of the human body” firmly “rooted in biology and the created order.” “The government should celebrate, not erase, sex differences by providing proper protections for them,” the order reads. It also states that the Biden administration “has rejected reality and chosen to appease their left-wing base over students’ safety and best interests.”

This is the way.

We are fortunate to have her here in Arkansas. — Frostedsleet Censured (@FCensured) May 5, 2024

Yes, you are.

Unlike certain other governors who veto bills protecting girls' sports and safety.

She’s just so excellent. — Bonita (@CalmCoolSerene) May 5, 2024

Yep.

we need ALL GOP governors to follow suite, as their AG sues this administration https://t.co/sVDj0f10wA — james wells (@rscsupporter) May 4, 2024

There are, of course, the Lefties melting down over this:

Any other Arkansans want to comment. I have offered to send her to Ms. Swain along with her lectern, postage paid. https://t.co/JOxYhc1Ed2 — Penelopedidit2 (@penelopedidit2) May 5, 2024

You mad, bro?

Proudly bringing child labor back to Arkansas. — Dexx 🟧 (@DexterDawg5) May 6, 2024

Which is also a lie.

Her whole family is disgusting. And so are you. Bigoted, homophobic and misogynistic. Shut your mouth — Vital Jungle☮️ (@VitalJungle) May 5, 2024

Sir, this is a Wendy's.

But enough of the haters.

There's a lot of support for the good Governor's defiance of the Title IX rules.

🚨 BREAKING: Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued an executive order directing state schools to DEFY the Biden administration’s expansion of Title IX protections to include students identifying as transgender.



DO YOU SUPPORT THIS?https://t.co/fZnsXu0PUt — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) May 4, 2024

Yes.

Absolutely, Men should not be in women's sports — Gene 1968 (@nelmagene2010) May 4, 2024

They shouldn't be.

Absolutely! I love seeing America first, Republican governors fighting against the communist DC government. It’s time more did that. — TheRightGirl (@StepChild1990) May 4, 2024

More need to do this.

Good. Now it can go to the Supreme Court and they can stop this madness where men pretending to be women get to perv in ladies rooms and men can win competitions against girls. — Mindak67 (@mindak67) May 4, 2024

It's going to go all the way to SCOTUS.

🚨 BREAKING: Arkansas @SarahHuckabee becomes the FIRST female governor to stand against Biden’s illegal #TitleIX rewrite & issue a pro-woman executive order that defines crucial sex-based terms like 'female’ & 'woman.’ Learn more ⤵️ https://t.co/UKc2CGRJq2 pic.twitter.com/N5MfiyhVGZ — Independent Women's Voice (@IWV) May 2, 2024

The IWF is the organization that filed the first lawsuit against the Title IX rewrite.

Somebody with a backbone — Barb Ginther (@Bgzgt) May 5, 2024

We have a dearth of those these days.

More and more states are saying "We will NOT comply" to the Biden administration's Title IX changes. https://t.co/akTazDxVOp — Jackie Simmons (@jackbo30) May 4, 2024

It should be all of the states, but we'll take what we can get.

It'll be interesting to watch the Biden administration's response to this, as they've turned a blind eye to the rampant Title VI violations happening on campus across the country.

We bet they'll issue statements and be mad about it, maybe even try to punish Arkansas.

But people need to stand up to this administration.