Reports State That Trump Shooter Had Encrypted Overseas Accounts

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:20 PM on July 18, 2024
AngieArtist

Everyone knows the Trump assassination attempt and the aftermath of who was responsible and how the Secret Service failed has been all over the news. We now learn the shooter Thomas Crooks reportedly had 3 encrypted overseas accounts. Of course, these reports led to much speculation and buzz on social media.

Seems a bit weird for the information to drop in slow drips like this doesn't it?

Why drop this info at all without all of the details?

YES!!! That is a perfect comparison.

The Twitchy Team Live Blogs the RNC Grand Finale - Make America Great Again!
Sadly most of the institutions we should be able to trust have made it hard to do so. Most people on social media were in agreement that we CAN'T trust any of them, especially after the fantastic security failure with no explanations.

We are not naturally conspiracy theorists BUT...

Perfectly reasonable question but as the FBI and Secret Service have not found it necessary to talk to anyone about the failures of the security for the rally we doubt they will be a trusted source even if it did come from them.

We can't argue with that even though we wish we could.

One thing we can all agree on is we do not trust ANYONE involved. We will wait for more information but the way this is going down is VERY weird and it is not adding up.

Maybe it is just a nothing burger but it smells fishy to us. Tell us what you think in the comments!

