Reports State That Trump Shooter Had Encrypted Overseas Accounts

Everyone knows the Trump assassination attempt and the aftermath of who was responsible and how the Secret Service failed has been all over the news. We now learn the shooter Thomas Crooks reportedly had 3 encrypted overseas accounts. Of course, these reports led to much speculation and buzz on social media.

BREAKING: Congressman Mike Waltz says according to an FBI briefing, the Trump shooter had three encrypted accounts OVERSEAS, at the same time we’re hearing the Iranians are plotting against Trump. pic.twitter.com/fXMjenRVe0 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 19, 2024

Seems a bit weird for the information to drop in slow drips like this doesn't it?

BREAKING: Trump shooter Thomas Crooks had “3 encrypted overseas accounts” — Rep. Michael Waltz (R–FL) — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 19, 2024

Rep. Waltz did not comment further and said more will be learned Monday during House hearing. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 19, 2024

Why drop this info at all without all of the details?

The evolution of this story reminds me a bit of the evolving Parkland or Uvalde coverage.



“Oof. Sounds pretty bad, but I’ll reserve judgement until more details come out.”



And then with every update, it just kept getting worse and worse and — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 19, 2024

YES!!! That is a perfect comparison.

I’m sure this wasn’t planted on his device. I don’t believe anything the FBI is reporting. Zero — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 19, 2024

Sadly most of the institutions we should be able to trust have made it hard to do so. Most people on social media were in agreement that we CAN'T trust any of them, especially after the fantastic security failure with no explanations.

*3 encrypted overseas accounts belonging to CIA proxies



Fixed it for you — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) July 19, 2024

We are not naturally conspiracy theorists BUT...

Why is this not coming from the FBI or the Secret Service? — Mayson Burch (@MaysonBurch) July 19, 2024

Perfectly reasonable question but as the FBI and Secret Service have not found it necessary to talk to anyone about the failures of the security for the rally we doubt they will be a trusted source even if it did come from them.

Sounds just like something the CIA would be behind. — CALAMITY 🔊JAYNE (@AJCALAMITY) July 19, 2024

We can't argue with that even though we wish we could.

How can a 20 yr old nobody have 3 encrypted accounts overseas? So weird. None of this adds up or makes sense. — Gretchen Smith🇺🇸 (@MAGAgpsmith) July 19, 2024

One thing we can all agree on is we do not trust ANYONE involved. We will wait for more information but the way this is going down is VERY weird and it is not adding up.

Maybe it is just a nothing burger but it smells fishy to us. Tell us what you think in the comments!

