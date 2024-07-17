In BET Interview Biden Says He Would Consider Dropping Out If Health Issues Arose

We all know the Democrats have been trying to push Biden out because of his debate performance. Now with Trump surging after almost being shot they seem to be trying to push even more. It seems Biden admitted in a BET interview that if a health issue arose he would consider dropping out of the race.

This is the setup. They obviously know he has a medical condition. If Biden leaves the race it’s because Jill knows they lost already and she doesn’t want the Biden family blamed for it. pic.twitter.com/ynhNINkzQW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 17, 2024

🚨 Joe Biden says he would consider dropping out of the Presidential race if a “medical condition emerged” — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 17, 2024

You know for a fact this is how they start it. If Biden will not go willingly we are sure the Democrat Oligarchy is setting up a Dr. to diagnose him with something or hatching a way to inject him with something as we type.

Is he laying the foundation for backing out gracefully? — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 17, 2024

We doubt Biden chooses to go away on his own. The Democrats are going to have to force the issue somehow.

He is going to. They're just preparing everybody for what they have already decided to do. The assassination attempt failed. Now comes a new candidate. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 17, 2024

That was a popular observation.

The deal his family made with Democrats must almost be completed — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) July 17, 2024

If the Bidens are anything, they are opportunistic little snots. We are sure they are getting something out of the deal if it does happen.

I feel like there's already a medical condition that has emerged. Shall we tell him of it? — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) July 17, 2024

HA! We agree. Biden and Jill do not agree, but the rest of the world knows there is already a problem.

Every time he opens his mouth, it looks like an emerging medical condition. 🗣️😷 — fity.eth (@Fityeth) July 17, 2024

STAHP but also EL-O-EL!

There it is. All of a sudden they'll release a medical report saying Biden has parkinsons and dementia.



Here it comes! https://t.co/pwYK5QC6OZ — the_constitutionalist (@RKleysteuberr) July 17, 2024

We feel like that is highly probable.

🤔 Praying that President Biden stays safe and healthy.

I really mean that.🙏 https://t.co/maBLNljCuE — Christina🙏❤🤍💙 (@RedinBlue67) July 17, 2024

We mean that too. WE WANT JOE BIDEN IN THE RACE.

Anyway, all of us can just keep an eye out and play BIDEN BINGO. We would be willing to bet some hard-earned cash the illness has nothing to do with his Dementia or Parkinson's. Joe Biden has been a liar since birth, we do not doubt if he is forced out he will want to make it something super sympathetic. He will go with something that does not imply he has lost any mental faculties.

Keep your eyes out. Tell us if you think he is dropping out, when, and for what reasons in the comments!

