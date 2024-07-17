The Hill Poses 'Biden's Four Biggest Challenges' and Whoo Boy, Does Twitter Have...
Timeline of What Was Known (and When) on Day Trump Got Shot Just...
BINGO! CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Contributor Explaining Life Outside the Lefty Media...
‘My Sister's Death Was Preventable’: Brother of Rachel Morin Speak Out About Biden’s...
Community Notes Wrecks NH Dem's Claim About Project 2025 and JD Vance's Wife
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
And Here We GOOO! David Sacks's List of POWERFUL Silicon Valley Trump Supporters...
She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy'...
Biden Berated a Dem Rep (and His Bronze Star) for Not Convincing Voters...
Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake...
GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention...
A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her...
‘I Hold Joe Biden’ Responsible: Mother Points Finger at Biden, Harris and Open...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says We Can't Have a 'Weekend at Bernie's' President

In BET Interview Biden Says He Would Consider Dropping Out If Health Issues Arose

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:00 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We all know the Democrats have been trying to push Biden out because of his debate performance. Now with Trump surging after almost being shot they seem to be trying to push even more. It seems Biden admitted in a BET interview that if a health issue arose he would consider dropping out of the race.

Advertisement

You know for a fact this is how they start it. If Biden will not go willingly we are sure the Democrat Oligarchy is setting up a Dr. to diagnose him with something or hatching a way to inject him with something as we type.

We doubt Biden chooses to go away on his own. The Democrats are going to have to force the issue somehow.

That was a popular observation.

Recommended

The Hill Poses 'Biden's Four Biggest Challenges' and Whoo Boy, Does Twitter Have Some Answers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If the Bidens are anything, they are opportunistic little snots. We are sure they are getting something out of the deal if it does happen.

HA! We agree. Biden and Jill do not agree, but the rest of the world knows there is already a problem.

STAHP but also EL-O-EL!

We feel like that is highly probable.

We mean that too. WE WANT JOE BIDEN IN THE RACE.

Anyway, all of us can just keep an eye out and play BIDEN BINGO. We would be willing to bet some hard-earned cash the illness has nothing to do with his Dementia or Parkinson's. Joe Biden has been a liar since birth, we do not doubt if he is forced out he will want to make it something super sympathetic. He will go with something that does not imply he has lost any mental faculties.

Advertisement

Keep your eyes out. Tell us if you think he is dropping out, when, and for what reasons in the comments!

 ===========================================================================
RELATED: CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' 
VIP: GIRL POWER! House Passes Bill to Protect Title IX 
J.K. Rowling Receives Surprisingly Positive Replies
Biden Interview: He's Proud to Be 'The First Black Woman to Serve With a Black President'
============================================================================

Tags: BET BIDEN CAMPAIGN HEALTH PRESIDENT BIDEN BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Hill Poses 'Biden's Four Biggest Challenges' and Whoo Boy, Does Twitter Have Some Answers
Grateful Calvin
BINGO! CNN Panelists Did NOT Like Contributor Explaining Life Outside the Lefty Media Bubble
Doug P.
She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy' Zinger at Jill Biden (Watch)
Sam J.
Community Notes Wrecks NH Dem's Claim About Project 2025 and JD Vance's Wife
Doug P.
Timeline of What Was Known (and When) on Day Trump Got Shot Just Keeps Getting More Troubling
Doug P.
Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake Defining What a 'Black Job' Is
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Hill Poses 'Biden's Four Biggest Challenges' and Whoo Boy, Does Twitter Have Some Answers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement