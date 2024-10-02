Is this the Democrats' 'New Masculinity'? Doug Emhoff Reportedly Slapped Ex-Girlfriend in 2012

'This You?' Hillary Clinton's 'Most Important' VP Debate Moment Is ANOTHER Self-Awareness...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on October 02, 2024

We are old enough to remember when 'Doctor' Jill Biden scolded everyone in 2020 that 'decency is on the ballot.' Then, of course, we found out who Jill Biden really was: a horrible elder abuser who was hiding her husband's rapidly increasing dementia in order to maintain her place of power and privilege in the White House. 

Doesn't sound very 'decent' to us, Jill. 

In 2024, we now have a new version of 'decency'' in the form of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is trying to take Jill's place in the White House. Emhoff has been lauded by the leftist media as the man who is 'reshaping masculinity' for the 21st century, a 'progressive sex symbol' and America's 'Dad-in-chief.'

[If you need to throw up right now, take your time. We'll be here when you get back.]

Of course, all of this sycophancy ignores the true character of Emhoff, a man who once, while married, impregnated his kid's nanny and possibly caused her to have a miscarriage (details are sketchy, but the child is not out there anywhere). 

It makes sense that Emhoff is a vocal champion of abortion, given those details, but maybe not so much that he likes to lecture Republicans about 'protecting women.'

Oh, but wait ... there's more. And it's just as gross. 

This morning, The Daily Mail broke a new story that Emhoff is not only an adulterer but also a domestic abuser. 

What a guy! 

And this episode wasn't some youthful indiscretion. It happened at Cannes in 2012, just over a decade ago and when Emhoff was already 47 years old. 

The Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around, while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France.

One of her friends told DailyMail.com that the woman called him immediately after the incident, sobbing in her cab, and described the alleged assault.

DailyMail.com is not naming the woman, who is a successful New York attorney, but will refer to her by the pseudonym 'Jane'.

A second friend said Jane, who had been dating Emhoff for three months, also told her about the alleged violence at the time.

A third friend told DailyMail.com that Jane first told her in 2014 that she had dated Emhoff, and recounted the full story of his alleged abuse in 2018, when then senator Harris was in the news after grilling Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Senate hearing over sexual assault allegations.

'This You?' Hillary Clinton's 'Most Important' VP Debate Moment Is ANOTHER Self-Awareness Fail
Doug P.
Wow. Hit her so hard that she spun around. Unbelievable.

The article also contains photos of Emhoff and the victim together (which The Daily Mail blurred out) and reports that the party in France where he struck her was also attended by Harvey Weinstein. 

Shocker. 

Democrats have called him a 'mensch.' Let that sink in, Jewish voters.

Hey, but at least he doesn't 'mansplain,' right, white liberal women? 

If Kamala Harris is not forced to comment on this report, we simply have no media anymore. 

There's no question that violent misogyny lives on the left. After all, they are the ones trying to 'trans' girls and letting men into women's sports and private spaces. 

You only do that if you hate women. 

YIKES. 

Huh. Call us crazy but we think that slapping your girlfriend so hard that she does a 360 is kind of the definition of 'toxic masculinity,' Doug. 

Holy cow. We absolutely need to hear from this nanny now to learn how Emhoff 'caused' the miscarriage, because this sounds about as dark as it can get. 

LOL. Sorry, we know there's nothing funny about this report, but those two were pretty good ones. 

There is no limit to the hypocrisy of the left (and the media who constantly covers for them). 

This is how Doug Emhoff makes you feel joy: 

You'll feel 'joy' whether you like it or not! 

Remember when people like Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff tried to call J.D. Vance 'weird'? Yeah, we 'member.

Memo to the media: this is what happens when you don't vet people on your side, when you just celebrate them because you're on the same team. 

The truth always comes out. Always. And it destroys your credibility even further. 

Granted, this may be an early report from The Daily Mail (and also from our sister site, RedState) but it appears very well sourced, with three corroborating witnesses. They won't be able to play the 'Deny, Deny, Deny' game with this one. They will have to respond to it. 

And now they must investigate the nanny story too, due to the implications of what may have happened there. 

One thing is clear (as if it already wasn't after the past four years): we'll never let the left lecture us about 'decency' again. 

Tags: DAILY MAIL DOMESTIC ABUSE KAMALA HARRIS DOUG EMHOFF

