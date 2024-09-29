He's Not Gonna Date You, Jen, You're Not the Nanny! Psaki Gushes Over Doug Emoff 'Reshaping Masculinity'

We don't understand the Left's obsession with 'redefining masculinity' by holding up soy boy weirdos like Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff. The same Doug Emhoff who got his nanny pregnant while he was married to his first wife.

If that's their definition of 'masculinity', it's no wonder the Kamala Harris campaign is struggling to win over men.

But here's Jen Psaki gushing over Doug Emhoff.

Jen Psaki to Second Gentleperson "Doug": You have "reshaped the perception of masculinity." 🤢 pic.twitter.com/Hsd3EIWkZW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2024

Ew.

Stop it! This man is walking estrogen! Guarantee he drinks soy! — Kambree (@KamVTV) September 29, 2024

Heh.

Effeminate, the new masculine



-Dems — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 29, 2024

The Left does believe men can be women, though.

Vomitous — Gwendolyn𝕏Sims 🇺🇸 (@gwendolynmsims) September 29, 2024

YUP.

It’s not masculine to knock up your children’s nanny while you’re still married to their mom. It’s not masculine to force the nanny to get an abortion to get rid of your child. It’s not masculine to pay the nanny to move away to keep it all quiet. It’s cowardice. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 29, 2024

Bingo.

They are sick people. He slept with the nanny, got her pregnant and forced her to get an abortion. The new masculinity? — Skipper Mike (@Dasbootzursea) September 29, 2024

That's exactly what they're saying.

They're saying 'masculinity' now means forgetting your obligation to your wife, having your mistress abort your unborn child, and pretending you're the good guy.

It's immaturity and irresponsibility.

It's vile.

Nothing about this guy is masculine. Seeing him jump in to "throw" that guy off stage when it was already handled told me everything I needed to know about him. — TooFastTooFurious (@NoCrust) September 29, 2024

And none of it good.

Um? He cheated on his pregnant wife with their kids’ nanny… https://t.co/hCCU1ySkcg — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 29, 2024

What a stand up guy.

Sometimes a Narrative doesn’t take. People just don’t buy it. But the Narrative jockeys just pretend it did anyway.



Pretty fascinating. https://t.co/HHGgr7pQLx — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 29, 2024

If they keep saying it over and over again, maybe it'll manifest itself into reality.

It won't. But they'll keep trying anyway.

Even HE laughs at the premise…



This is Gaslighting 101



Lying to you, telling you what to believe, even though deep down you know he is ANYTHING BUT https://t.co/lyHbWiEnu5 — 🟥 hgtp://Double B (@MyBlackCayman) September 29, 2024

Because the premise is laughable.

Is that just by comparison with Tim “Stolen Valor” Walz or by comparison with real men?



If the latter, you’ve got to be kidding. 🤨 #CircleBackGirlRidesAgain https://t.co/YsjA9jBBJb — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) September 29, 2024

She's not kidding though.

Guess that's one way to say that someone has low T. https://t.co/D98DSwGigQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 29, 2024

Ouch.

No he hasn't. Dear God, are you kidding? NO ONE WANTS TO BE LIKE THIS GUY. https://t.co/k9E2CZyQB8 — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) September 29, 2024

Only weirdo Leftists.

They love celebrating the old perv who banged and knocked up the nanny. pic.twitter.com/6p80ObmHQQ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 29, 2024

They sure do. It's creepy.