He's Not Gonna Date You, Jen, You're Not the Nanny! Psaki Gushes Over Doug Emoff 'Reshaping Masculinity'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 29, 2024
ImgFlip

We don't understand the Left's obsession with 'redefining masculinity' by holding up soy boy weirdos like Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff. The same Doug Emhoff who got his nanny pregnant while he was married to his first wife.

If that's their definition of 'masculinity', it's no wonder the Kamala Harris campaign is struggling to win over men.

But here's Jen Psaki gushing over Doug Emhoff.

Ew.

Heh.

The Left does believe men can be women, though.

YUP.

Bingo.

That's exactly what they're saying.

They're saying 'masculinity' now means forgetting your obligation to your wife, having your mistress abort your unborn child, and pretending you're the good guy.

It's immaturity and irresponsibility.

It's vile.

And none of it good.

What a stand up guy.

If they keep saying it over and over again, maybe it'll manifest itself into reality.

It won't. But they'll keep trying anyway.

Because the premise is laughable.

She's not kidding though.

Ouch.

Only weirdo Leftists.

They sure do. It's creepy.

