MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Bide...
Thing That's Totally Not Happening Happened AGAIN: Oregon DMV 'Accidentally' Registers Ill...
Postal Workers' Union Endorses Kamala Harris but Your Mail-In Ballot Will Be in...
The Guardian Says Haitian Immigrants Helped Revive Springfield. Until 'Neo-Nazis' Showed U...
Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence'...
Brian Stelter Presents the New Lib Media Spin After Kamala Harris' Cringe-Tastic Interview
WATCH: Vice President Word Salad Explains to Press How She's Feeling About Pennsylvania...
There's Trouble in Paradise as 'Team Biden' Complains Kamala Didn't Defend Him at...
Kamala Harris' 1st Solo Interview Would Have Been Even MORE Cringe If Not...
AP Explains Why Harris Campaign Can Be Proud to Accept Endorsement From Evil...
VIP: A Day in the Life of a Twitchy Freelancer During Campaign Season
Tim Walz Thinks 'Something Doesn't Add Up' About Grocery Prices (Maybe Because He's...
OUCH. Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Puts Gavin Newsom on BLAST Regarding His 'Trump'...
'Brutal'! Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Went Even Worse Than We Predicted

USA Today Says Doug Emhoff Embodies (and Redefines) Masculinity

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on September 14, 2024

We certainly are hearing a lot suddenly about the men at the top of the Kamala Harris campaign: her husband, Doug Emhoff, who could be first gentleman, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. And of course, it's all good. And weird.

Advertisement

Soon after Harris revealed Walz as her running mate, Harvard graduate David Hogg claimed that Walz is "the definition of what healthy masculinity looks like." Whatever you say. Putting tampons in boys' restrooms is healthy masculinity.

Worse yet was the opinion piece published by the Washington Post by Catherine Rampell, who argued that perhaps Emhoff's most appropriate title was "progressive sex symbol." Yes, the man who during his first marriage got the nanny pregnant and most likely encouraged her to get an abortion is a progressive sex symbol.

Now USA Today wants to get in on the fun, and it has a piece in its news section about how Emhoff campaigning for his wife embodies (and redefines) masculinity. We think they have that backward; you have to redefine masculinity before you can claim that Emhoff embodies it. Are we using Hogg's standard for health masculinity?

Please, Francesca Chambers, tell us more:

A “guy’s guy” who intersperses quips about his Fantasy football team with knocks on his wife’s Republican opponent, Emhoff has redefined the role of the nation’s second spouse as he hustles to help Harris become the first female president of the United States.

“The model of masculinity he's presenting is one where you can still like sports. You can still like to hang out with your friends. You can still like to defend your family from threats and be supportive of your wife in her role as the leader of the free world–  or the leader of whatever organization she is in charge of,” former Harris communications director Jamal Simmons said.

Recommended

Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y
justmindy
Advertisement

"Sometimes, it’s lending an arm. Sometimes, it’s procuring a bag of Doritos." The media really is pushing the Doritos angle, even though under the Biden-Harris administration, you get fewer chips per bag because of "shrinkflation" and corporate greed.

"The model of masculinity he's presenting is one where you can still like sports." What? When, or to whom, was it ever not OK to like sports? Was that toxic masculinity? Was having friends toxic masculinity? They define masculinity as well as they do "assault weapon" and " woman."

Advertisement

As we said above, they need to redefine masculinity before they can claim Emhoff embodies it.

Hey, the man is a progressive sex symbol, all right? His wife is vice president but he still buys her Doritos.

“I love him. I think that his support of his wife is exactly what I want to see white men in America doing. I think that he is representing what it looks like to stand behind a powerful woman,” said Carol Vinatieri, a Harris volunteer from Abington, who’s training to become a precinct captain.

A Harris volunteer. That's a good source.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MASCULINITY USA TODAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y
justmindy
Thing That's Totally Not Happening Happened AGAIN: Oregon DMV 'Accidentally' Registers Illegals to Vote
Amy Curtis
MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden's Attorney
Amy Curtis
The Guardian Says Haitian Immigrants Helped Revive Springfield. Until 'Neo-Nazis' Showed Up, That Is
Amy Curtis
There's Trouble in Paradise as 'Team Biden' Complains Kamala Didn't Defend Him at the Debate
justmindy
Brian Stelter Presents the New Lib Media Spin After Kamala Harris' Cringe-Tastic Interview
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y justmindy
Advertisement