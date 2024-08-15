Lib Reporter Gets Owned, JD Vance Rips Tim Walz, Taliban Thanks Kamala!
BUH-BYE: Columbia President Minouche Shafik Resigns

Dude, He's Not Gonna Date You: David Hogg Says Tim Walz Is What 'Healthy Masculinity' Looks Like

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It wasn't enough for David Hogg to confess that he dreamt of a candidate like Tim Walz. Seriously. Who dreams of political candidates, let alone posts about it on social media?

No, David had to double down on his weird obsession with Walz and tell us all America's 'cool dad' is what 'healthy masculinity' looks like.

Is it though?

Real masculinity includes bailing on your military squadron? Lying about your service record? Letting your major metropolis burn? 

Weird flex, but okay.

Yeah, a party that can't define woman shouldn't be lecturing anyone on healthy masculinity.

When you have to tell someone you are XYZ, you are definitely not XYZ.

And we all know it.

It's hysterical.

Take all the seats, David.

Totally not like that stocker!

Bingo.

He sure did.

It's very weird.

Totally.

So hot. 

The absolute last guy.

Walz is many, many things but an example of 'healthy masculinity' is not on that list. At all.

