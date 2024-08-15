Dude, He's Not Gonna Date You: David Hogg Says Tim Walz Is What 'Healthy Masculinity' Looks Like

It wasn't enough for David Hogg to confess that he dreamt of a candidate like Tim Walz. Seriously. Who dreams of political candidates, let alone posts about it on social media?
No, David had to double down on his weird obsession with Walz and tell us all America's 'cool dad' is what 'healthy masculinity' looks like.
Tim Walz is the definition of what healthy masculinity looks like. Real men don’t put others down, they lift others up. Real men don’t serve themselves, they serve their communities. Real men bring people together, they don’t divide them for their own personal gain.— David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 14, 2024
Is it though?
Real masculinity includes bailing on your military squadron? Lying about your service record? Letting your major metropolis burn?
Weird flex, but okay.
Holy hell, the party that can’t define what a woman is is now defining what healthy masculinity is?— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 14, 2024
These are not serious people. They are idiots.
Yeah, a party that can't define woman shouldn't be lecturing anyone on healthy masculinity.
Men who are actually masculine don't need dozens of grifters and DNC surrogates to fraudulently try to convince people that they are masculine.— Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) August 14, 2024
Because everyone already knows it.
When you have to tell someone you are XYZ, you are definitely not XYZ.
And we all know it.
The most humorous thing I have encountered in the past 24 hours is spaghetti-bicepsed David Hogg lecturing us on "healthy masculinity."— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 15, 2024
It's like that gold-medal boxer lecturing us on "healthy femininity."
It's hysterical.
You have no idea what it means to be a real man.— Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) August 14, 2024
Sit this one out soy boy.
Take all the seats, David.
Yeah not like that stocker JD! pic.twitter.com/AwWNDVe14p— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 15, 2024
Totally not like that stocker!
A real man would never make their state a ‘gender sanctuary state,’ and a real man would never condone hormones to stop the puberty of children!— LionHearted (@LionHearted76) August 15, 2024
But you’re the party that doesn’t know what a woman is, so it’s no surprise that you don’t know what a man is.
Bingo.
A real man didn’t look the other way and let BLM loot and burn Minneapolis. Tim Walz did. https://t.co/B8F6tbfjvM— H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 14, 2024
He sure did.
Real men don't bail out on their unit.— Lake Bum (@dustopian) August 15, 2024
I don't buy pussies' definition of masculinity.
Frankly, your obsession is getting into pretty weird territory.
Yes, weird. https://t.co/9po5e5D2Im
It's very weird.
A stiff breeze could knock this dude over, so we should definitely listen to him about masculinity. https://t.co/3ByRjolf6J— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 15, 2024
Totally.
David is so hot for Tim Walz. https://t.co/PoHjNtWs1I— Heidi (@HeidiBriones) August 15, 2024
So hot.
Even if your definition meant anything, he's the last guy to fit it. https://t.co/AJ2gs5iU58— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 15, 2024
The absolute last guy.
Walz is many, many things but an example of 'healthy masculinity' is not on that list. At all.
