Dude. LOL-WAT! David Hogg Has NO Idea Just How BAD It Sounds to Admit He 'Literally Dreams of Tim Walz'

It's not every day you hear a young man admit he literally dreams about any politician as it honestly comes across as sort of strange and off-putting. Then again, David Hogg isn't just any young man and Tim Walz isn't just any politician ...

Ok, we have no idea where we're going with this other than to make fun of Hogg admitting her LITERALLY dreams of Tim Walz.

He owned himself so much already we don't have much owning left to do:

I still can’t believe it’s Tim Walz. I literally dreamed about this and it still feels too good to be true https://t.co/FtxTWaIe30 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 12, 2024

Feels too good to be true.

What now?

Actually never mind, we don't really want to know.

You dreamed about Tim Walz? — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 12, 2024

Ummm ...

Sounds like you dream about Tim Walz like Tim Walz dreams about horses. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 12, 2024

*cough cough*

You worship a politician who stole military valor. @Tim_Walz is a disgrace to this country and so are you. You’re in a psychotic cult. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 12, 2024

Your life must be dull. Waltz gives me nightmares. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) August 12, 2024

HA!

Ok, so we did not tweet this. Yes, we did laugh at it and yes, we did include it in this piece but NO, we did not tweet it.

You have dreams of middle-aged Fudds? 😳 — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) August 12, 2024

To each their own?

Go ahead and pinch yourself Dave! Yep, you’re awake, stupid and weird, but awake. — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) August 12, 2024

Heh.

You’re one creepy sob… — sep16000 (@sep16000) August 12, 2024

Same exact face we made.

