Dude. LOL-WAT! David Hogg Has NO Idea Just How BAD It Sounds to Admit He 'Literally Dreams of Tim Walz'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on August 12, 2024
AngieArtist

It's not every day you hear a young man admit he literally dreams about any politician as it honestly comes across as sort of strange and off-putting. Then again, David Hogg isn't just any young man and Tim Walz isn't just any politician ... 

Ok, we have no idea where we're going with this other than to make fun of Hogg admitting her LITERALLY dreams of Tim Walz.

He owned himself so much already we don't have much owning left to do:

Feels too good to be true.

What now?

Actually never mind, we don't really want to know.

Ummm ...

*cough cough*

HA!

Ok, so we did not tweet this. Yes, we did laugh at it and yes, we did include it in this piece but NO, we did not tweet it.

To each their own?

Heh.

Same exact face we made.

