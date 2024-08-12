WATCH Nancy Pelosi Squirm As She Accidentally Admits Biden Didn't Actually Resign On His Own (Video)

We could watch Nancy Pelosi squirm as she realizes she accidentally told the truth all day, every day. You can always tell when ol' Peloser ... sorry ... Pelosi is lying because her arms start flapping around and she tries desperately to talk a lot without actually saying anything.

This time though, she said plenty and honestly we're surprised she didn't take flight with her arms flapping around that much.

And it's just a 20 second clip.

Watch:

"It didn't sound like Joe Biden to me"



Pelosi admits others might be writing Biden's statements against his will: pic.twitter.com/IffHpDIkdI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 11, 2024

Of course this bears the question, who the f**k wrote it?

And who the f**k is writing his statements?

And who the f**k is in charge of the country right now?

Oh, and how much was Kamala Harris involved in removing him so she could run in his place and take his war chest?

So many questions, with zero answers.

Pelosi: When I was writing Biden’s drop out letter I thought to myself that this really doesn’t sound like Joe Biden. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 11, 2024

HA HA HA HA

No kidding.

Barack Obama has always been in charge during this administration and will continue to be if Kamala Harris wins — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 11, 2024

Sadly, many of us have thought Obama or someone from his crap administration has been in charge all along.

Is there trouble in paradise? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 11, 2024

We can't help but hope Biden shows up at the DNC and spills his guts, tells everyone what they did ... but we figure they've threatened Joe with something that intimidates even him. And considering how corrupt we all know he is anyway it has to be a whopper.

Pelosi and Obama forced Biden out. I wish he would come forward with the truth and expose the DNC. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 11, 2024

You mean he's being held hostage by his handlers.. something we've all suspected.. geee a corrupt governmental bureaucracy who woulda thunk it. — Mark (@SaltWater651) August 11, 2024

Blink twice if you're being held against your will, Joe!

The bad blood between these two is so interesting. You have to wonder what happened. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 11, 2024

They told Biden he could be president.

They thought he could fake it enough in 2024 with their 'fortifications' in place.

They figured out they couldn't hide it anymore after Biden's debate.

They kicked him out against his will and installed an imbecile nobody likes.

They are relying on the media to convince Americans they like her.

And now, here we are.

