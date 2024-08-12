WATCH Nancy Pelosi Squirm As She Accidentally Admits Biden Didn't Actually Resign On His Own (Video)

He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We could watch Nancy Pelosi squirm as she realizes she accidentally told the truth all day, every day. You can always tell when ol' Peloser ... sorry ... Pelosi is lying because her arms start flapping around and she tries desperately to talk a lot without actually saying anything.

This time though, she said plenty and honestly we're surprised she didn't take flight with her arms flapping around that much.

And it's just a 20 second clip.

Watch:

Of course this bears the question, who the f**k wrote it?

And who the f**k is writing his statements?

And who the f**k is in charge of the country right now?

Oh, and how much was Kamala Harris involved in removing him so she could run in his place and take his war chest?

So many questions, with zero answers.

HA HA HA HA

No kidding.

Sadly, many of us have thought Obama or someone from his crap administration has been in charge all along.

We can't help but hope Biden shows up at the DNC and spills his guts, tells everyone what they did ... but we figure they've threatened Joe with something that intimidates even him. And considering how corrupt we all know he is anyway it has to be a whopper.

Blink twice if you're being held against your will, Joe!

They told Biden he could be president. 

They thought he could fake it enough in 2024 with their 'fortifications' in place.

They figured out they couldn't hide it anymore after Biden's debate.

They kicked him out against his will and installed an imbecile nobody likes.

Advertisement

They are relying on the media to convince Americans they like her.

And now, here we are.

