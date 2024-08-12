He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated Back and Forth About ... Tampons

While the rest of us have been hammering on Tim Walz for lying about his military record (and isolating his own aging, ailing mother for political gain), Megyn Kelly has been hitting him for the creepy laws he's signed like you know, putting tampons in boys' bathrooms.

Advertisement

Yes, it's real life.

Megyn has even given Tim a much-deserved nickname:

Tampon Tim is the name. That’s it. https://t.co/TpCFhDTE5X — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 7, 2024

A nickname that for whatever reason bothered other grown men.

Yeah that’s not weird https://t.co/MNW9QxZla9 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) August 8, 2024

Grown men lecturing women about tampons.

K.

We've seen it all now.

Are you aware he forced 4th grade boys to have tampons in their school bathrooms? You’re good with that? Totally norms? https://t.co/ZFxKcJtCAQ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 8, 2024

Speaking of grown men trying to lecture women about tampons ...

Creepy weirdos are obsessed with this Minnesota law, so here are the facts:

- It provides free tampons to poor students

- School districts get to decide how to implement it

- Many others states have similar laws and they’ve reduced school absenceshttps://t.co/ipl9OPWQuP https://t.co/z1iMSevDMb — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 11, 2024

And yeah, Megyn just ENDED this creepy weirdo who thinks it's totally normal for little boys to have tampons in their bathrooms.

Since your BA in philosophy & your brief stint as a PR hack apparently didn’t qualify you as an attny, Tommy, let me help you.



1.The law is clear that the tampons are required in ALL bathrooms “regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12”https://t.co/Ea0e0J9Pgv tried to limit… https://t.co/A3fxHBtgHM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 11, 2024

Her brutal yet spectacular post continues:

2.GOP tried to limit it w/an amdmt to ONLY girls’ bathrooms and that amdmt was defeated - law’s sponsor said “not all students who menstruate are female” and that “trans boys menstruate and THEY USE BOYS’ BATHROOMS.” This argument won the day. 3.If a school district is not administering the law as written it is in violation of the law (which is GREAT! Keep doing that MN - this law is insane!) HOW they implement the product placement in all bathrooms is up to them (e.g., they can decide the volume of products to put in girls vs. boys - this was the subject of debate at the hearings) but WHETHER they do so is not. 4.The panic now that it’s become a national issue to say “we didn’t do this!” is understandable - our 9- & 10-year-old boys don’t need tampons or gender Qs forced on them in school at all, never mind in their bathrooms - but the only defense provided here is that one district is openly flouting the law. 5.Your creepy VP pick also made his state a sanctuary for MINOR CHILDREN who want to chop off their healthy genitals and sterilize themselves, ensuring MN state courts can take custody of said children over their loving parents’ objection. YOUR PARTY IS DEEPLY UNWELL.

... YOUR PARTY IS DEEPLY UNWELL.

She's right, you know.

Ma’am it’s a tampon. You need to calm down and maybe consider trying to keep guns out of school since those actually hurt people. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 11, 2024

Advertisement

Dude.

He lost so he resorted to the ol’ “calm down” while dealing with none of the hard truths in my post. (We went from “this isn’t happening!” To “it’s just tampons!” in record time.) This is what partisan hacks do - they fold like cheap tents when their bullshit runs into facts. https://t.co/iecY2sJfBP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 12, 2024

It's what sexists do.

The fact check to your comments is linked in the original post. Schools can put tampons wherever they want. And also, it’s a tampon who gives a shit? You should click the link and then ponder if your sad climb back into MAGA world is worth it. From here it seems pretty dark! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 12, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

My fact check to that (once again, non-legal, partisan) “fact check” piece was provided by me in my tweet and you disputed not-a-one of my points. Now you’re back to “tampons for boys are great!,” conceding the argument (again).

You’re not so good at this Tommy. Maybe get a… https://t.co/otSEBMyU0p — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 12, 2024

He's not good at this, at all.

You’re right. A tampon murdered my uncle in 1983 and i haven’t been the same since. Will go to law school and double back. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 12, 2024

Such a sad little man.

The final cherry on the sundae: we went from “they’re not putting tampons in boys’ bathrooms!!” To “ok they are but so what” to “you love MAGA!” and finally now “tampons don’t murder ppl” so … cool.

My work here is done. https://t.co/AsZFhHgHq3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 12, 2024

Advertisement

Indeed.

=======================================================================

Related:

It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of All Truth Bombs and DAMN

Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a Check His Butt Can't Cash

Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy Ideas and WOW (Watch)

No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Kamala a B**CH

BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Walz About Tim Walz She Tries Changing the Subject (Watch)

=======================================================================