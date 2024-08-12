WATCH Nancy Pelosi Squirm As She Accidentally Admits Biden Didn't Actually Resign On...
Compare NY Post's Kamala Harris Cover to Propaganda Media Running With Latest Dem...
It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of...
Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a...
TIME Tries to 'Reintroduce' Kamala Harris, but We Already Know Who She Is
He's BACK, Baby! Donald Trump Returns to X With AMAZING Campaign Ad
J.D. Vance HILARIOUSLY Buries Tim Walz With One Tweet About How He Will...
The Political Demise of Tim Walz Continues, New Document Reveals He Thought Bagram...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Media's Complete About Face on Taxing Tips (to Help Kamala, Naturally)
CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State...
HE JUST MISSPOKE: Tim Walz X Bio Still Says 'Command Sgt. Major' (Screenshot)
WTAF?? Like All Good Fascists, the U.K. Is Now Turning to the Kids...
MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza...

He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated Back and Forth About ... Tampons

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on August 12, 2024
Twitchy

While the rest of us have been hammering on Tim Walz for lying about his military record (and isolating his own aging, ailing mother for political gain), Megyn Kelly has been hitting him for the creepy laws he's signed like you know, putting tampons in boys' bathrooms.

Advertisement

Yes, it's real life.

Megyn has even given Tim a much-deserved nickname:

A nickname that for whatever reason bothered other grown men.

Grown men lecturing women about tampons. 

K.

We've seen it all now.

Speaking of grown men trying to lecture women about tampons ... 

And yeah, Megyn just ENDED this creepy weirdo who thinks it's totally normal for little boys to have tampons in their bathrooms.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Her brutal yet spectacular post continues:

2.GOP tried to limit it w/an amdmt to ONLY girls’ bathrooms and that amdmt was defeated - law’s sponsor said “not all students who menstruate are female” and that “trans boys menstruate and THEY USE BOYS’ BATHROOMS.” This argument won the day.

3.If a school district is not administering the law as written it is in violation of the law (which is GREAT! Keep doing that MN - this law is insane!) HOW they implement the product placement in all bathrooms is up to them (e.g., they can decide the volume of products to put in girls vs. boys - this was the subject of debate at the hearings) but WHETHER they do so is not.

4.The panic now that it’s become a national issue to say “we didn’t do this!” is understandable - our 9- & 10-year-old boys don’t need tampons or gender Qs forced on them in school at all, never mind in their bathrooms - but the only defense provided here is that one district is openly flouting the law.

5.Your creepy VP pick also made his state a sanctuary for MINOR CHILDREN who want to chop off their healthy genitals and sterilize themselves, ensuring MN state courts can take custody of said children over their loving parents’ objection. YOUR PARTY IS DEEPLY UNWELL.

... YOUR PARTY IS DEEPLY UNWELL.

She's right, you know.

Advertisement

Dude.

It's what sexists do.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

He's not good at this, at all. 

Such a sad little man.

Advertisement

Indeed.

=======================================================================

Related:

It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of All Truth Bombs and DAMN

Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a Check His Butt Can't Cash

Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy Ideas and WOW (Watch)

No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Kamala a B**CH

BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Walz About Tim Walz She Tries Changing the Subject (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: MEGYN KELLY OBAMA TAMPONS TOMMY VIETOR 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Squirm As She Accidentally Admits Biden Didn't Actually Resign On His Own (Video)
Sam J.
It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of All Truth Bombs and DAMN
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a Check His Butt Can't Cash
Sam J.
J.D. Vance HILARIOUSLY Buries Tim Walz With One Tweet About How He Will Handle Media Interviews
Grateful Calvin
Compare NY Post's Kamala Harris Cover to Propaganda Media Running With Latest Dem Talking Point Memo
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement