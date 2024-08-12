It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of...
TIME Tries to 'Reintroduce' Kamala Harris, but We Already Know Who She Is
He's BACK, Baby! Donald Trump Returns to X With AMAZING Campaign Ad
J.D. Vance HILARIOUSLY Buries Tim Walz With One Tweet About How He Will...
The Political Demise of Tim Walz Continues, New Document Reveals He Thought Bagram...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Media's Complete About Face on Taxing Tips (to Help Kamala, Naturally)
CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State...
HE JUST MISSPOKE: Tim Walz X Bio Still Says 'Command Sgt. Major' (Screenshot)
WTAF?? Like All Good Fascists, the U.K. Is Now Turning to the Kids...
MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza...
FLASHBACK: Amid Present-Day Crackdown in the UK, Remember Mr. Bean's Defense of Free...
Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free...
NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs...

Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a Check His Butt Can't Cash

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on August 12, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Adam Kinzinger went after Lil Pump for saying he would leave the country if Kamala Harris wins in November. Now, you'd think this sort of video wouldn't trigger anyone considering we're always seeing one celebrity or another saying if THIS candidate wins he/she/it/they are leaving the country but for whatever reason, Kinzinger thought it was smart to go after him.

Advertisement

And it turned out NOT to be smart, like at all.

Now, we're still not 100% convinced the 'interesting' pictures Lil Pump shared are actually Kinzinger but they were ... wow. It was also enough to get Sofia Kinzinger's attention - yeah, his wife. She took it upon herself to shame ALL of MAGA for what one person did while turning replies off to her naggy thread.

That she thought this was helpful at all says a lot.

Woof.

LOL.

Sorry, but we're just really over the shaming, lecturing, and finger-wagging, ESPECIALLY when her husband is a huge troll.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Blah blah blah blah.

She might want to consider lecturing her husband instead who continues to pick at and troll people. Lil Pump wouldn't have gone after Adam if he hadn't been a smug prick to him about his Kamala Harris post.

Adam STARTS IT.

Lil Pump finished it this time.

As you can likely imagine, Twitter/X was less than impressed with her snotty thread:

BUT BUT BUT MAGA! REEEE! TRUMP BAD!!!

Advertisement

Yeah we noticed that as well.

She never denied it.

Hrm.

=======================================================================

Related:

Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy Ideas and WOW (Watch)

No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Kamala a B**CH

BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Walz About Tim Walz She Tries Changing the Subject (Watch)

HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After She Pushed No Taxes on Tips

Tim Walz AKA Lefty White Women's Favorite Daddy Admits to Being a Horrible Son for Political Gain (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP NEVER TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of All Truth Bombs and DAMN
Sam J.
J.D. Vance HILARIOUSLY Buries Tim Walz With One Tweet About How He Will Handle Media Interviews
Grateful Calvin
The Political Demise of Tim Walz Continues, New Document Reveals He Thought Bagram Was in Iraq
Grateful Calvin
He's BACK, Baby! Donald Trump Returns to X With AMAZING Campaign Ad
Amy Curtis
TIME Tries to 'Reintroduce' Kamala Harris, but We Already Know Who She Is
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement