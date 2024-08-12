Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a Check His Butt Can't Cash

As Twitchy readers know, Adam Kinzinger went after Lil Pump for saying he would leave the country if Kamala Harris wins in November. Now, you'd think this sort of video wouldn't trigger anyone considering we're always seeing one celebrity or another saying if THIS candidate wins he/she/it/they are leaving the country but for whatever reason, Kinzinger thought it was smart to go after him.

Advertisement

And it turned out NOT to be smart, like at all.

Now, we're still not 100% convinced the 'interesting' pictures Lil Pump shared are actually Kinzinger but they were ... wow. It was also enough to get Sofia Kinzinger's attention - yeah, his wife. She took it upon herself to shame ALL of MAGA for what one person did while turning replies off to her naggy thread.

That she thought this was helpful at all says a lot.

Oh MAGA people, l don’t hate you, but sometimes you guys make it really hard not to dislike you. Over & over again you prove that you can’t be normalized, your priorities are not in the right place. The desire to build a movement based on lies & manipulation is not sustainable. — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) August 11, 2024

Woof.

And let’s be honest, this is your biggest weakness. Most Americans are repelled by charlatan behaviors, it sows distrust and it comes across as mental instability. It may have worked once, but the world has changed, we’ve all become hypervigilant to scams and fraud. — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) August 11, 2024

LOL.

Sorry, but we're just really over the shaming, lecturing, and finger-wagging, ESPECIALLY when her husband is a huge troll.

If you want to win, you cant default to deception. People need to be encouraged by real purpose & believe in something bigger & better for all. — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) August 11, 2024

Blah blah blah blah.

If your focus right now is to intimidate me? Well, then your vision of what you can achieve as a political movement is too small, I shouldn’t even be in your radar. Think bigger, give real substance to your followers. — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) August 11, 2024

She might want to consider lecturing her husband instead who continues to pick at and troll people. Lil Pump wouldn't have gone after Adam if he hadn't been a smug prick to him about his Kamala Harris post.

Adam STARTS IT.

Lil Pump finished it this time.

As you can likely imagine, Twitter/X was less than impressed with her snotty thread:

We can't be *renormalized.



It's evil and tyrannical to renormalize people with political and social force. https://t.co/EEC0Z82QFM — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) August 11, 2024

She is just as condescending as her husband https://t.co/xj0WbEMk9Q — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) August 11, 2024

Ironclad law of woke projection on bright display here: https://t.co/nGhTcZ8ORq — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) August 12, 2024

This is your husband, Adam Kinzinger, calling Trump “a direct threat” on 6/24/24, 3 weeks before Trump was shot. Over and over people like your husband subtly incite violence. https://t.co/l2eTpWWnqX pic.twitter.com/drwOBvNG31 — Annie 🇺🇸 (@AnnieGranny8246) August 11, 2024

BUT BUT BUT MAGA! REEEE! TRUMP BAD!!!

They never ever consider that we feel the exact same way about them. The only difference is that we are right. https://t.co/owXAPWmiuz — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) August 11, 2024

Advertisement

That’s a lot of words to say you aren’t denying it https://t.co/CZ2QPQjzI2 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2024

Yeah we noticed that as well.

She never denied it.

Hrm.

=======================================================================

Related:

Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy Ideas and WOW (Watch)

No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Kamala a B**CH

BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Walz About Tim Walz She Tries Changing the Subject (Watch)

HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After She Pushed No Taxes on Tips

Tim Walz AKA Lefty White Women's Favorite Daddy Admits to Being a Horrible Son for Political Gain (Watch)



=======================================================================