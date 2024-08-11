HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After She Pushed No Taxes on Tips

BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Walz About Tim Walz She...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on August 11, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris has blatantly and obnoxiously stolen Donald Trump's policy when it comes to tips - she's magically going to stop taxing them as well. Gosh, and she announced this in Nevada where of course everyone basically lives on their tips.

And she did so shamelessly knowing it was not her policy AS WELL as knowing she was the deciding vote on the Inflation Reduction Act which expanded the IRS so they could go after people who don't report their tips.

Yeah.

Democrats, they think you're really stupid. Let's hope you're not as stupid as they think you are.

And if anyone actually believes she'll stop taxing tips we have a bridge for sale, cheap. We all know if elected she will magically be unable to remove the tax on tips and blame the Republicans because they'll have put it in some super unpopular giant spending bill they know Republicans will block.

This is what they do.

This is who they are.

HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

Not even a little bit.

Hey, it's good to be a Democrat and have the media on your side.

BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
And yet that's exactly what the Democratic Party is trying to do.

She cannot win.

No matter how many lies she tells, how many fake pictures her campaign sends out ... we have to fight and we have to win.

