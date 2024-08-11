Pissed Off Top Biden Adviser Spills the Beans on What Really Happened and WHO Really Pushed Biden Out

Ever since Biden 'stepped down' from the presidential race, most of us (this editor included) have thought it happened because of Obama as he was rumored to have threatened Biden with the 25th Amendment with Kamala Harris' blessing.

Sounds like there was someone else behind what happened and considering the part she also played in the fortification of the 2020 election, this isn't exactly surprising.

Top Biden Aide Knows Tanked Joe's 2024 Re-election Effort...And It's Not Obama

From our sister site, Townhall:

No one cares that when credit card debt has exploded to historic highs and inflation remains unacceptable, eating away at working families. As the dust settles from the melee that forced the president to exit the race, one senior aide knows who’s to blame, and it’s not Barack Obama. Though the former president did play a part in drumming up the pressure on his former vice president (via NY Post): A top adviser to President Biden is “absolutely” blaming House Speaker emerita Nancy Pelosi for tanking his re-election campaign — and accusing Democratic donors of ignoring the will of their party’s primary voters in swapping him out for Vice President Kamala Harris. Anita Dunn, a White House senior adviser on communications who has since departed for a Harris super PAC, inveighed against Biden’s doubters in Congress and elsewhere in her first interview since the 81-year-old president dropped out of the 2024 race. “You know, clearly there were leaders of the party who decided to go ahead and go very public. And that gave permission to other people to go public,” Dunn told Politico of the growing chorus of Democrats calling on Biden to abandon his run after his debate flop June 27. Asked whether she was referring to “senators and House members” as well as “when Nancy Pelosi goes on TV twice when things feel like they’re dying down and reopens the debate,” Dunn shot back, “Absolutely.”

We all saw Nancy Pelosi trying to throw her fellow Democrats under the bus earlier this week, now we know why.

Keep in mind, this is the same woman who sat eating very expensive ice cream from her very expensive freezer in her very expensive kitchen in her very expensive mansion while millions of Americans were losing their jobs, businesses, homes, and much more during the lockdowns.

Bookending Greg’s view of Pelosi taking credit for pushing Biden out:

“They spent all this time accusing Trump of an insurrection…of a coup. But she’s actually saying they removed him. They put Kamala in place…she’s never been nominated. It just doesn’t seem like it’s legal.” pic.twitter.com/aEJRKQspuJ — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) August 10, 2024

Funny (and not funny, ha ha) how time and time again we are reminded they absolutely always accuse us of what they're doing.

They literally took part in a coup.

