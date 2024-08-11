BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE...
YIKES! Picking a Fight with Lil Pump Because He's Openly Anti-Kamala Goes REALLY WRONG for Adam Kinzinger

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on August 11, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Ok, so FULL DISCLOSURE, we're pretty sure the pics Lil Pump shared on Twitter/X are not Adam Kinzinger (the tattoo position appears to be incorrect) however, all of that being said, this was what we in the industry call REALLY freaking brutal. 

Embarrassing.

Going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Yup.

It all started here when Lil Pump posted a video of himself explaining that he would leave the country if Kamala Harris wins.

We're still not sure why Adam felt the need to start a fight here but ... well ... he did.

And then ... well ... yeah.

It just went downhill for Adam after this.

Note, this editor was not comfortable putting the entire post in this article because one of the pictures is well, not exactly safe for work. But we did snag a sreenshot so our readers could get an idea of what was posted without having to see all of it.

Ahem.

If this is all we are comfortable showing you, you can imagine how not great the pictures really are.

As you probably already know, this took off like CRAZY on the social media giant.

Again, we're not convinced these pictures are of Kinzinger but either way, OUCH.

Did She Learn Plagiarism From Biden? Kamala's Hot New Campaign Promise is ... Donald Trump's
Grateful Calvin
Ahem.

Hrm.

Still doesn't look to us like the tattoo is in the same position.

But maybe, hopefully, Kinzinger will learn a thing or two here about not being such an annoying, obnoxious troll all of the time?

We're not holding our breath, of course, but maybe? Hopefully?

Related:

Politifact Nuked By Community Notes for Trying to Rewrite Kamala Harris' EXTREME Gun Control History

'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head

Kamala Harris' Freudian Slip About Population Control Should Scare the Bejesus Out of Everyone (Watch)

CNN's Briana Keilar DISSES Public Affairs Officers Killed in the Line of Duty to Defend COWARD Tim Walz

Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

