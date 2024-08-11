YIKES! Picking a Fight with Lil Pump Because He's Openly Anti-Kamala Goes REALLY WRONG for Adam Kinzinger

Ok, so FULL DISCLOSURE, we're pretty sure the pics Lil Pump shared on Twitter/X are not Adam Kinzinger (the tattoo position appears to be incorrect) however, all of that being said, this was what we in the industry call REALLY freaking brutal.

Embarrassing.

Going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Yup.

It all started here when Lil Pump posted a video of himself explaining that he would leave the country if Kamala Harris wins.

Lil Pump claims that he will leave the country if Kamala Harris wins the election pic.twitter.com/cxdDxiYl1z — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 9, 2024

We're still not sure why Adam felt the need to start a fight here but ... well ... he did.

Expect another jump in her poll numbers now https://t.co/awMXGwGBr7 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) August 10, 2024

And then ... well ... yeah.

It just went downhill for Adam after this.

Note, this editor was not comfortable putting the entire post in this article because one of the pictures is well, not exactly safe for work. But we did snag a sreenshot so our readers could get an idea of what was posted without having to see all of it.

Ahem.

If this is all we are comfortable showing you, you can imagine how not great the pictures really are.

As you probably already know, this took off like CRAZY on the social media giant.

you might’ve had a bad day but did you have a “my grindr photos they’ve been blackmailing me with got leaked on Twitter” bad day? — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) August 11, 2024

Again, we're not convinced these pictures are of Kinzinger but either way, OUCH.

We all kind knew though didn’t we — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) August 11, 2024

@Johnmc42069 🤣😂🤣 this gotta be the dirt they had on him 🤣😂🤣 — sandy (@3Sandy7_) August 10, 2024

Ahem.

Hrm.

Just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/AOJFZJR6RA — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 11, 2024

Still doesn't look to us like the tattoo is in the same position.

But maybe, hopefully, Kinzinger will learn a thing or two here about not being such an annoying, obnoxious troll all of the time?

We're not holding our breath, of course, but maybe? Hopefully?

