Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on August 09, 2024
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

The truth hurts when your candidate is a fake and a fraud and a phony that's been installed by the Democrat elite/powerful ... a candidate nobody voted for. Suppose that's one of the reasons Kamala Harris has yet to answer questions from the media.

She's afraid they'll ask her about stabbing Biden in the back and taking over his campaign while LITERALLY NOBODY has voted for her.

Rep. Nancy Mace nuked her from orbit:

OOF.

Yeah, that zero votes thing really bugs them and it should.

Good but scary point. Sure, we've spent a lot of time making fun of her (because let's face it, it's easy to make fun of Kamala), but at the end of the day this could be much more dangerous than we even realize. We are actively fighting against literal authoritarians who will do anything to stay in power.

Oh, and of course Mace's post freaked out the lemmings (who hate to admit she's right):

Yes. Let us know when Kamala does the same.

Larry with his 5000 followers in the Blue Crew.

Heh.

They're such simple creatures never coming up with their own digs or taglines.

Sad.

Speaking to them and answering questions is very different, Sparkles.

It's been four years and none of them has changed. The same angry, useless, venomous spittle dripping down their chins because Trump is ... well Trump. We're not entirely sure why they hate him the way they do, it's not like anything they've come up with to hate him over (very fine people, really guys?) is true. MAYBE it's because he beat Hillary and in their small empty minds they just can't accept it.

Or maybe they're all just sad little lollipops triple-dipped in psycho?

Advertisement

Perhaps both?

