Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

The truth hurts when your candidate is a fake and a fraud and a phony that's been installed by the Democrat elite/powerful ... a candidate nobody voted for. Suppose that's one of the reasons Kamala Harris has yet to answer questions from the media.

She's afraid they'll ask her about stabbing Biden in the back and taking over his campaign while LITERALLY NOBODY has voted for her.

Rep. Nancy Mace nuked her from orbit:

Donald Trump: 72 minutes of answering questions.

Kamala Harris: 0 questions, 0 minutes, 0 votes. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) August 8, 2024

OOF.

Yeah, that zero votes thing really bugs them and it should.

Democrats know that kamala is an idiot and their policies all suck. And they are desperately clinging to power, willing to do anything to keep it. We could see more violence in the near future than we've ever seen in this country. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 9, 2024

Good but scary point. Sure, we've spent a lot of time making fun of her (because let's face it, it's easy to make fun of Kamala), but at the end of the day this could be much more dangerous than we even realize. We are actively fighting against literal authoritarians who will do anything to stay in power.

Oh, and of course Mace's post freaked out the lemmings (who hate to admit she's right):

You call that answering questions?! — Bedard glazer (@DibbleTiki) August 8, 2024

Yes. Let us know when Kamala does the same.

Rep. Mace, even with a million views, you don't have the pull to get trump elected. You have nowhere near his hold on republicans. But know this, it's not enough. Your party is done. You had plenty of opportunities to replace trump, and now what?

He's gonna lose. — larryhostawards (@larryhostawards) August 8, 2024

Larry with his 5000 followers in the Blue Crew.

Heh.

He didn’t answer questions. He rambled. You’re committing elder abuse by forcing this dementia ridden old man to keep campaigning. It would be sad if it wasn’t Trump.



MAGA is a mental illness. — Carl Spackler (@CarlSpackler54) August 8, 2024

They're such simple creatures never coming up with their own digs or taglines.

Sad.

Do you live under a rock in the Ozarks?

She spoke to reporters this afternoon, answering questions.

Where were you?



You go, Nance… — On_My_Honor_🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🌊 (@mlm2468) August 8, 2024

Speaking to them and answering questions is very different, Sparkles.

Yeah. Guess who the smart one is in that comparison. Detonating on national TV is not heroic. — Lewis j (@johnlew61082007) August 8, 2024

It's been four years and none of them has changed. The same angry, useless, venomous spittle dripping down their chins because Trump is ... well Trump. We're not entirely sure why they hate him the way they do, it's not like anything they've come up with to hate him over (very fine people, really guys?) is true. MAYBE it's because he beat Hillary and in their small empty minds they just can't accept it.

Or maybe they're all just sad little lollipops triple-dipped in psycho?

Perhaps both?

