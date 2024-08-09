Kurt Schlichter Has Just 2 BRUTAL Words for Alyssa Farah Griffin Proclaiming She's a Proud RINO (BOOM)

Kamala Harris Said She Supported Gun Confiscation, But NO SHE DIDN'T According to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on August 09, 2024
Townhall Media

Is there anything more annoying than supposed Republicans pretending they're somehow better than the rest of us because they're willing to hand the country over to Kamala Harris because ORANGE MAN BAD? Oh no, Trump isn't their perfect candidate, they don't like how he tweets, HE SAID MEAN STUFF ... whatever their reasoning, it's old. There is literally nothing Trump could do that is worst than what Kamala Harris and the shadow government behind her WILL do.

Ok, we lied, there is something more annoying ... it's people who claim they're proud to be a RINO while locking down their replies.

Like Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Romney? Pence? Ryan? McCain? So she has a thing for losers. 

Hey, whatever floats her boat but if she's really proud she probably shouldn't lock down replies.

Kurt Schlichter had just two words for her and you know, they're perfect.

This. Go join the Democrats ... don't let the door hit ya'.

This. 

Just admit it ... seriously.

Nothing says you're confident in your post like shutting down replies.

Heh.

Painful, yes?

Meep.

She's so principled and stuff! SHE'S A ROMNEY STAN YOU GUYS!

And she's proud of it.

Yikes.

Please note we didn't say anything about how lucrative the anti-Trump grift is and how it's easy to sell out when the price is right.

Oops, we sort of did just say that.

Our bad.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

