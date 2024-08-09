Kamala Harris Said She Supported Gun Confiscation, But NO SHE DIDN'T According to...
'We SEE You, Jen': Richard Grenell Puts Jennifer Rubin on BLAST for Calling...
Kurt Schlichter Has Just 2 BRUTAL Words for Alyssa Farah Griffin Proclaiming She's...
'Plagiarizing Herself AND Trump': Here's Jesse Watters' Side-By-Side of 2 Kamala Harris Sp...
Kamala Harris Visited Jerusalem School That Celebrated Terrorist Who Killed American Citiz...
Joey Jones DROPS Stephen King with 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet for Pushing UGLY Lie...
Democrats Hate Jews: Tim Walz HOSTED and FUNDED Muslim Cleric Who Celebrated October...
INGSOC is Real: UK Government Tweets Horrifying Warning to People Posting on Social...
The Gretchen Whitmer and Tim Walz Love Fest is a Reminder of the...
FINALLY: CBS News Does a Fact-Check on Those Stolen Valor Claims
There It Is: Cenk Uygur Says Whoever Cuts Funding to Israel Wins Michigan
THE GLOVES ARE OFF: Jordan Peterson Vows to Fight After Canada's Supreme Court...
CNN's Jake Tapper Asks How Much Nancy Pelosi Blames Trump for Attack on...
PULITZER INCOMING: Politico Does Hard Journalisming About ... Tim Walz's Dress Code (No,...

Bless His HEART! Ian Millhiser Insists It's SILLY to Expect Kamala Harris to Do Interviews and HOO BOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on August 09, 2024
Twitchy

You silly people, expecting Kamala Harris to prioritize talking about her ideas, believes, principles, etc. during an interview. Don't you know how silly that is, you silly people? SO SILLY. Hey, Ian Millhiser says so:

Advertisement

Nobody voted for Kamala.

Nobody voted for Walz.

So you'd think they'd be anxious to get in front of some press and do some interviews. That Kamala is actively dodging the press says so much, and ain't none of it any good.

And considering how idiotic people on Twitter are these days, that's quite the accomplishment.

Recommended

Kurt Schlichter Has Just 2 BRUTAL Words for Alyssa Farah Griffin Proclaiming She's a Proud RINO (BOOM)
Sam J.
Advertisement

A career politician with nothing to offer.

Yay.

We all know Ian would be shaking his little fist in rage if Trump was dodging the press and making excuses not to answer questions BUT since it's Kam-Kam, we're silly for expecting her to make it a priority.

Anyone else sick of this crap yet?

They're literally on her side and she still runs from them.

Excellent point.

Advertisement

He should have stopped before the first sentence ... 

Heh.

=======================================================================

Related:

Joey Jones DROPS Stephen King with 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet for Pushing UGLY Lie About Trump and Amputees

Matt Yglesias Shames Hamas Groupies for Not Being MORE Grateful to Kamala for Picking the Not-Jewish Guy

Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously BRUTAL Thoughts

Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping Hawaiians Rebuild

Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (Deleted, Got it)

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP IAN MILLHISER 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kurt Schlichter Has Just 2 BRUTAL Words for Alyssa Farah Griffin Proclaiming She's a Proud RINO (BOOM)
Sam J.
'We SEE You, Jen': Richard Grenell Puts Jennifer Rubin on BLAST for Calling Trump Incoherent and DAAAMN
Sam J.
Joey Jones DROPS Stephen King with 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet for Pushing UGLY Lie About Trump and Amputee Vets
Sam J.
'Plagiarizing Herself AND Trump': Here's Jesse Watters' Side-By-Side of 2 Kamala Harris Speeches
Doug P.
Democrats Hate Jews: Tim Walz HOSTED and FUNDED Muslim Cleric Who Celebrated October 7, Hitler FIVE TIMES
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Visited Jerusalem School That Celebrated Terrorist Who Killed American Citizen
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kurt Schlichter Has Just 2 BRUTAL Words for Alyssa Farah Griffin Proclaiming She's a Proud RINO (BOOM) Sam J.
Advertisement