Bless His HEART! Ian Millhiser Insists It's SILLY to Expect Kamala Harris to Do Interviews and HOO BOY

You silly people, expecting Kamala Harris to prioritize talking about her ideas, believes, principles, etc. during an interview. Don't you know how silly that is, you silly people? SO SILLY. Hey, Ian Millhiser says so:

Kamala Harris obviously needs to do press interviews between now and the election. But the idea that she's under some obligation to prioritize such an interview -- and the many, many hours of prep that goes into it -- with everything else that's on her plate right now is silly. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 8, 2024

Nobody voted for Kamala.

Nobody voted for Walz.

So you'd think they'd be anxious to get in front of some press and do some interviews. That Kamala is actively dodging the press says so much, and ain't none of it any good.

Kamala has no policies or positions on her campaign site.



She's not giving interviews.



How exactly are voters supposed to assess her as a candidate?



Just project forward from her long history of mediocrity? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 9, 2024

Congratulations on retaining your title of Most Idiotic Person on Twitter.



Wajahat Ali is going to be jealous.



But I am sure he will step up his idiot game to try to match you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 9, 2024

And considering how idiotic people on Twitter are these days, that's quite the accomplishment.

She should do interviews because she's vice president and she shouldn't need hours of prep because she's supposedly not stupid or a drone. This has been her job for 3.5 years. She's a career politician. — Chris (@chriswithans) August 8, 2024

A career politician with nothing to offer.

Yay.

No one needs to know how a potential President would handle unscripted questions, or hear from them without a teleprompter! It’s just not important… — Ed Maguire (@eemaguire) August 8, 2024

Congrats, you’re now a court stenographer. — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) August 9, 2024

We all know Ian would be shaking his little fist in rage if Trump was dodging the press and making excuses not to answer questions BUT since it's Kam-Kam, we're silly for expecting her to make it a priority.

Anyone else sick of this crap yet?

Nothing say "muh democracy" quite like hiding from the lap dog media. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) August 9, 2024

They're literally on her side and she still runs from them.

Excellent point.

You should have stopped after the first sentence, Bro. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 9, 2024

He should have stopped before the first sentence ...

Heh.

