Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously BRUTAL Thoughts

Ummm ... anyone else wondering who TF is actually running the country right now? It's not Kamala Harris because she's busy running around giving rallies at free concerts to make it appear that people actually like her and looking at this schedule, it's not Biden either.

Advertisement

Ok, we're being totally facetious because we imagine the same people who have been running the country since 2020 are still running it since Biden was never more than a figurehead in the first place.

Still, how is this in any way an acceptable schedule for the leader of the free world?

Take a gander:

Biden's schedule this week is truly absurd. 1 phone call on Monday. Nothing Tuesday or Wednesday. 1 phone call and a ceremony on Thursday & then off to the beach house.



Any employee or CEO who did would be fired. Biden is the leader of the free world working 10 hours a week. pic.twitter.com/JKDO1jEilP — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 8, 2024

Any employee or CEO would be fired.

Let's be honest, though, Biden wouldn't know how to be an employee or CEO if he tried, the guy has done nothing but 'serve' in some form of government for over 50 years.

Leader of the free world with most of the rest of the world on fire. This is horrific. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 8, 2024

Technically he is the CEO and he would have been fired by the shareholders meeting in November. — ProtusMose (@protusmose) August 8, 2024

Seems they fired him already ... just sayin'.

So pretty much like the last 3 yrs ? — J Farmer (@JFarmer1) August 8, 2024

Heh.

I think Biden read the 4 hour work week book and thought it is real. — Finance with Michael (@michaelsgordon) August 8, 2024

We see what he did here.

Whoever is running things in the Oval Office is unelected.



This is not Constitutional. — robotoverlordz (@robotoverlordz2) August 8, 2024

Not even a little bit.

And our pals who have been claiming they are defending democracy for years couldn't care less.

=======================================================================

Related:

Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping Hawaiians Rebuild



Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (Deleted, Got it)



'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans Posts a NEW One and Damn

DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline

9-1-1? Need to Report a MURDER! Joey Jones DROPS Bona Fide S**t Bird Adam Kinzinger for Trashing JD Vance



Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own that Followed Is LEGEND

=======================================================================