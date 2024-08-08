'American Stasi': Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She's on Terror Watch List
Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously...
Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping...
Chaos Reigns Supreme After Kamala Harris Detroit Rally (She Wants to Run an...
Lies, Lies, Lies! Kamala's Campaign Has to Correct Another 'Mistake' About Walz's Resume
WHOA: Nancy Pelosi Throws Other Dems Under the Bus Admitting There WAS a...
The Press Is Getting Restless ... Kamala Continues to Dodge Their Questions
Well Isn't This Interesting? Watch What Biden Says About a Peaceful Transition Should...
Black Pastor Explains How Mayor Brandon Johnson Has Let Chicagoans Down
'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans...
DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His...
HaRvArD --> David Hogg REALLY Out-Dumbed Himself THIS TIME Accusing JD Vance of...
Oh, Honey, NO! Liz Cheney's DESPERATE Dig at JD Vance About 'Rally Size'...
9-1-1? Need to Report a MURDER! Joey Jones DROPS Bona Fide S**t Bird...

Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (Deleted, Got it)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

If we've said it once we've said it dozens of times, Mark Cuban really should not to post about politics because he is absolutely clueless. Embarrassingly dull. From policy to candidates, the guy is truly the definition of a low information moron.

Advertisement

Hat tip to Clay Travis.

For example, Cuban was trying very hard to belittle the Trump/Vance campaign and by default, their supporters. So not only was he a smug a-hole, but he was WRONG.

Seems Cuban deleted his posts.

Go figure.

Proving any idiot can make it in America ... hey, every cloud has a silver lining and stuff.

And people say we're not positive enough around here. Psh.

Yup. And then the low information morons who follow Cuban will run off babbling about private schools versus public schools, and when someone on the Right corrects them they'll refuse to accept the correction and continue on their merry, uninformed way.

This is what happens on the Left.

It's like Reagan himself said, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant. It's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

Recommended

Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously BRUTAL Thoughts
Sam J.
Advertisement

No need to complicate it, right?

When they put it this way we almost feel sorry for Cuban because man, that's just cruel.

Almost.

=======================================================================

Related:

Nancy Pelosi Throws Other Democrats Under the Bus Admitting There WAS a Silent Coup Against Joe Biden

'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans Posts a NEW One and Damn

DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline

Oh, Honey, NO! Liz Cheney's DESPERATE Dig at JD Vance About 'Rally Size' Backfires in a SPECTACULAR Way

9-1-1? Need to Report a MURDER! Joey Jones DROPS Bona Fide S**t Bird Adam Kinzinger for Trashing JD Vance

=======================================================================

Tags: MARK CUBAN JD VANCE TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously BRUTAL Thoughts
Sam J.
Kamala, Is That YOU?! White House DRAGGED for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Helping Hawaiians Rebuild
Sam J.
Chaos Reigns Supreme After Kamala Harris Detroit Rally (She Wants to Run an Entire Country? HA!)
Amy Curtis
'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans Posts a NEW One and Damn
Sam J.
DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline
Sam J.
Lies, Lies, Lies! Kamala's Campaign Has to Correct Another 'Mistake' About Walz's Resume
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oof and OUCH: Tom Bevan Shares Biden's Weekly Schedule and Tweeps Have Hilariously BRUTAL Thoughts Sam J.
Advertisement