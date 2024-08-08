Low Info Moron Mark Cuban Face-Plants GLORIOUSLY Trying to Belittle Trump/Vance Voters (Deleted, Got it)

If we've said it once we've said it dozens of times, Mark Cuban really should not to post about politics because he is absolutely clueless. Embarrassingly dull. From policy to candidates, the guy is truly the definition of a low information moron.

Hat tip to Clay Travis.

For example, Cuban was trying very hard to belittle the Trump/Vance campaign and by default, their supporters. So not only was he a smug a-hole, but he was WRONG.

Mark Cuban is a low information moron. pic.twitter.com/Wi3w9HqkLG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 7, 2024

Seems Cuban deleted his posts.

Go figure.

Guy is a billionaire. All he had to do to make us all keep thinking he was a genius was not use a Twitter account. And he couldn’t do it. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 7, 2024

Proving any idiot can make it in America ... hey, every cloud has a silver lining and stuff.

And people say we're not positive enough around here. Psh.

24k likes on wrong info

244 likes on the correction — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) August 7, 2024

Yup. And then the low information morons who follow Cuban will run off babbling about private schools versus public schools, and when someone on the Right corrects them they'll refuse to accept the correction and continue on their merry, uninformed way.

This is what happens on the Left.

It's like Reagan himself said, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant. It's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

HE IS JUST A MORON — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) August 7, 2024

No need to complicate it, right?

Next stop for Mark...Keith Olbermann — AlwaysKnocking (@AlwaysKnocking) August 7, 2024

When they put it this way we almost feel sorry for Cuban because man, that's just cruel.

Almost.

