'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans Posts a NEW One and Damn

Megyn Kelly has been taking NO PRISONERS for years and years especially when she's advocating for women in a world where far too many people are more than happy to sit back and let men erase them especially in sports.

We know she's making a difference because the trolls are really after her for calling out the MEN in women's boxing at the Olympics.

Sorry, XY means MAN and at this point all the Olympics are doing is awarding men for beating on women.

Megyn isn't taking any of that crap:

I love ppl who sh**post in my timeline but have me blocked so I can’t reply. Afraid of a little pushback? Do what that boxer did and GROW A PAIR — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 7, 2024

Yeah, many of these trolls block the person they're attacking so they can't reply and then their idiot followers and friends think they're super tough.

Now, we don't know why this Bill Burton guy felt the need to try and lecture her about her posts but here we are. Maybe he thinks being the former deputy press secretary for Obama means he's important?

Meh.

I’m so sad for what you do for clicks. You’re one of the smart ones but you’re showing yourself to be so much less than you are. — Bill Burton (@billburton) August 7, 2024

And Megyn with the nut-nuke:

Spare me the toddler talk. I need no affirmations from you but I do need ppl who sh**post in my timeline about men posing as women actually being women (fact check: FALSE) to stand for the actual debate. https://t.co/cvlC1HaCRD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 7, 2024

What she said.

Megyn to little bitch Bill! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ke7GhAbG0 — Charlie X (@CharlieX____) August 7, 2024

Maybe Bill thinks he can talk to women like that but ... no.

Yes @billburton why don't you go onto Megyn's show and try to defend your anti-women views? Tell us all why it is OK for men to invade women's spaces and harm women and for the Biden/Harris administration to take away all women's rights. I would LOVE to see that show - perhaps… — Inmanity (@Inmanity_US) August 8, 2024

We'd pay money to watch this.

Heh.

He doesn't like strong independent women I guess. — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) August 7, 2024

Obama drones rarely do.

