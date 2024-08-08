WHOA: Nancy Pelosi Throws Other Dems Under the Bus Admitting There WAS a...
'SPARE ME!' Megyn Kelly Tears Obama Lackey Trying to Shame Her for Boxing/Trans Posts a NEW One and Damn

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on August 08, 2024

Megyn Kelly has been taking NO PRISONERS for years and years especially when she's advocating for women in a world where far too many people are more than happy to sit back and let men erase them especially in sports.

We know she's making a difference because the trolls are really after her for calling out the MEN in women's boxing at the Olympics.

Sorry, XY means MAN and at this point all the Olympics are doing is awarding men for beating on women.

Megyn isn't taking any of that crap:

Yeah, many of these trolls block the person they're attacking so they can't reply and then their idiot followers and friends think they're super tough.

Now, we don't know why this Bill Burton guy felt the need to try and lecture her about her posts but here we are. Maybe he thinks being the former deputy press secretary for Obama means he's important?

Meh.

And Megyn with the nut-nuke:

What she said.

Maybe Bill thinks he can talk to women like that but ... no.

DAMNING Zoom Thread Proves Biden's Team DELIBERATELY Worked to Mislead Americans on His Cognitive Decline
Sam J.
We'd pay money to watch this.

Heh.

Obama drones rarely do.

