Tim Walz's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Week Gets WORSE After 2007 Interview Surfaces and WOW (Watch)

It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Tim Walz since Kamala Harris chose the lying, drunk-driving, cowardly socialist to be her running mate and considering what we've learned about the man far too many uninformed and ignorant leftists want as their dad it couldn't happen to a more deserving person.

This guy is as bad as Kamala but in a different way.

Both of them are fake.

Especially when you see videos like this of Walz from 2007:

In 2007, @Tim_Walz talked to C-SPAN about his military service: "I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from… pic.twitter.com/igULhtIhgB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2024

Tom's post contintues:

... Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan. And that same battalion is now in Iraq at this time."

He deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom? Hrm.

Well, the first bit is true. They deployed to Italy. However, I think that battalion in Iraq was missing one guy. — Casey Hendrickson 🎙 Syndicated Radio Host (@caseythehost) August 7, 2024

Operation Enduring Italy. — Gregory (@gregzilla901) August 8, 2024

THERE it is.

Fixed it for him.

He sure is slippery — Patti Collins (@lmcplc20169) August 7, 2024

Liars tend to be very slippery.

Side note: Notice how we didn't make a horse joke here ... we've matured. Oh wait, whoops, we just did. Our bad.

Yikes. Smells an awful lot like stolen valor... — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) August 7, 2024

Doesn't smell good.

Ok, so that was another horse joke we didn't make. GO US!

Scumbag — The Royal We (@duderolls) August 8, 2024

Simple and accurate.

His battalion was in Iraq, but Walz wasn’t. He quit just before they left. He’s a coward. And he was demoted because of it. pic.twitter.com/VYGiONAK3i — Mimi Knows (@rrussell4031) August 8, 2024

Funny how the truth has a way of sneaking up on cowardly, filthy liars like Walz.

