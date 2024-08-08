Tim Walz's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Week Gets WORSE After 2007 Interview Surfaces and WOW (Watch)

Tim Walz Shouldn't Look a Gift Horse in the Mouth! Yeah, Here are...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Tim Walz since Kamala Harris chose the lying, drunk-driving, cowardly socialist to be her running mate and considering what we've learned about the man far too many uninformed and ignorant leftists want as their dad it couldn't happen to a more deserving person.

This guy is as bad as Kamala but in a different way.

Both of them are fake.

Especially when you see videos like this of Walz from 2007:

Tom's post contintues:

... Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan. And that same battalion is now in Iraq at this time."

He deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom? Hrm.

THERE it is.

Fixed it for him.

Liars tend to be very slippery.

Side note: Notice how we didn't make a horse joke here ... we've matured. Oh wait, whoops, we just did. Our bad.

Doesn't smell good. 

Ok, so that was another horse joke we didn't make. GO US!

Flawless VICTORY! Grant Stern SPANKED Trying to Defend Tim Walz and the Self-Own that Followed Is LEGEND
Sam J.
Simple and accurate.

Funny how the truth has a way of sneaking up on cowardly, filthy liars like Walz.

