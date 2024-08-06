Keep Carrying That Water: Axios Says the Stock Market Slump Doesn't Mean Recession...
This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill That Should Terrify Families

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

When we read that Team Kamala picked Tim Walz because they were worried Josh Shapiro would upstage her we knew he would be bad but wow ... this guy is BAD. And everything we keep reading just makes him sound worse and worse.

From former soldiers calling him out, to driving drunk, to supporting and even empowering the riots that set Minneapolis on fire, to this bill that he signed.

If the Democrat's goal was to lose they picked well.

Just sayin':

The state will take your children if you disagree with efforts to change their bodies permanently in ways they may (will) likely regret later in life. THAT IS INSANE.

How could anyone vote for this sort of garbage? Don't answer that, we know who's voting for it ...

Wish we could say this is unreal but it's sadly all too real.

Seriously. Everything they support is detrimental to our people, our country ... how is this a winning agenda and platform? 

Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)
Sam J.
It's no longer Republican vs. Democrat.

Or Left vs. Right.

It's now:

Right vs. Wrong.

Sane vs. Insane.

Light vs. Dark. 

Life vs. Death

Freedom vs. Communism.

Vote accordingly.

