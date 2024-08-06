This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill That Should Terrify Families

When we read that Team Kamala picked Tim Walz because they were worried Josh Shapiro would upstage her we knew he would be bad but wow ... this guy is BAD. And everything we keep reading just makes him sound worse and worse.

Advertisement

From former soldiers calling him out, to driving drunk, to supporting and even empowering the riots that set Minneapolis on fire, to this bill that he signed.

If the Democrat's goal was to lose they picked well.

Just sayin':

Tim Walz signed a bill that lets the State take away ur kids if you d/n/agree to sterilize them & chop off their body parts in the name of “gender affirming care.” So if your 14-yr-old is sad but thinks it’s gender confusion & u object to castrating him, the St takes custody — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 6, 2024

The state will take your children if you disagree with efforts to change their bodies permanently in ways they may (will) likely regret later in life. THAT IS INSANE.

How could anyone vote for this sort of garbage? Don't answer that, we know who's voting for it ...

Wish we could say this is unreal but it's sadly all too real.

Walz will be easy to attack on his stances and policies.



Never forget the summer of love 2020 — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 6, 2024

Walz is the living image of “1984”. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 6, 2024

The Left everybody… completely out of control and they harm women and kids. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 6, 2024

Seriously. Everything they support is detrimental to our people, our country ... how is this a winning agenda and platform?

There isn’t a starker choice for decline or hope this election. The sad thing is culture is so depraved. Hope not enough of it. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 6, 2024

I love the clarity this VP choice provides—communist control or free market capitalism — Real Tim Donnelly (@PatriotNotPol) August 6, 2024

It's no longer Republican vs. Democrat.

Or Left vs. Right.

It's now:

Right vs. Wrong.

Sane vs. Insane.

Light vs. Dark.

Life vs. Death

Freedom vs. Communism.

Vote accordingly.

=======================================================================

Related:

When the Nation Called, He Quit: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim Walz Shows Us Who He REALLY Is



Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess

Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her OUT of THIS Meeting and LOL

WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee Over HER Opinions

=======================================================================