alyssa farah griffin tim walz radioactive
BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats...
Once Again, David Hogg Demonstrates He's Not So 'Slick' With Ridiculous Oil Challenge
Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her...
'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About R...
Here Are the Reasons Tweeps Say They Will Vote for Kamala Harris and...
THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO...
BRUTAL Laundry-List of Just How HORRIBLE Tim Walz Really Is PROVES He's Kamala's...
BOOM: AG Hamilton Reminds Voters What Happened the Last Time Kamala Harris and...
BREAKING: Kamala Harris Chooses Socialist Drunk Driver Tim Walz Because She Was Too...
Basement Campaign 2.0: Kamala Harris Website Provides NO Policy Positions, Only Donation O...
Harrison Butker Gets a Big Contract Extension and the Left Reacts EXACTLY How...
Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting Are Publicly Pummeling Women as Democrats and the...
UK Citizen Films Arrested for ‘Facebook Crimes’

WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee Over HER Opinions

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:21 PM on August 06, 2024
AngieArtist

Valentina Gomez is a very outspoken Republican and it sounds like her brother has been politically targeted for HER views ... by the mayor of the city he works for.

Advertisement

Can't even make this up.

New Jersey Mayor Steven Fulop is targeting a city employee over his sister's opinions. That sounds sorta illegal, right? Definitely unethical.

It all started here:

Fulop responded by sharing a bunch of texts that in our opinion only make him look worse:

His post continues:

... so ppl know ill fight for them when people are watching and the same when they can’t see what I’m doing.

So he's targeting a city employee based on his own political beliefs? And he just dropped the texts PROVING IT.

Huh. 

Recommended

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess
Sam J.
Advertisement

Certainly sounds like it to us ... 

Ahem.

Wow, this was really dumb. Almost as dumb as a mayor targeting a city employee over his SISTER'S opinions.

Yup.

Advertisement

And he thinks HE'S the good guy.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About Removing Trump

Here Are the Reasons Tweeps Say They Will Vote for Kamala Harris and YES They Are As Dumb As You'd Expect

THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO BOY It Will DEFINITELY Leave a Mark (Watch)

BRUTAL Laundry-List of Just How HORRIBLE Tim Walz Really Is PROVES He's Kamala's PERFECT Running Mate

BREAKING: Kamala Harris Chooses Socialist Drunk Driver Tim Walz Because She Was Too Scared to Pick a Jew

=======================================================================

Tags: FIRST AMENDMENT MAYOR NEW JERSEY REPUBLICAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess
Sam J.
Kamala Harris SOOOO Good at Being the Vice President Biden Just Kicked Her OUT of THIS Meeting and LOL
Sam J.
Once Again, David Hogg Demonstrates He's Not So 'Slick' With Ridiculous Oil Challenge
justmindy
THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO BOY It Will DEFINITELY Leave a Mark (Watch)
Sam J.
'Dangerously Insane': Julie Kelly Takes Jamie Raskin APART for Insurrection-y Clip About Removing Trump
Sam J.
Harrison Butker Gets a Big Contract Extension and the Left Reacts EXACTLY How You Would Expect
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats Know She's a Hot Mess Sam J.
Advertisement