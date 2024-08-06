WOW: NJ Mayor Steven Fulop Leaks His OWN Texts Targeting Republican's Bro/City Employee Over HER Opinions

Valentina Gomez is a very outspoken Republican and it sounds like her brother has been politically targeted for HER views ... by the mayor of the city he works for.

Can't even make this up.

New Jersey Mayor Steven Fulop is targeting a city employee over his sister's opinions. That sounds sorta illegal, right? Definitely unethical.

It all started here:

🚨@StevenFulop it’s ILLEGAL to threaten your employees. Huge lawsuit incoming. God & the truth are with us. pic.twitter.com/n2I6CDl8KT — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) August 6, 2024

Fulop responded by sharing a bunch of texts that in our opinion only make him look worse:

Valentina - first your brother WAS an “at-will” employee for the city - as of tomorrow he no longer works there bc he doesn’t reflect the values of the city. Second, You can see how strongly I feel about the LGBTQ community and I’ll share the text messages we exchanged so ppl… https://t.co/3j1gYf8ihw pic.twitter.com/a1LFiTfH6B — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) August 6, 2024

His post continues:

... so ppl know ill fight for them when people are watching and the same when they can’t see what I’m doing.

So he's targeting a city employee based on his own political beliefs? And he just dropped the texts PROVING IT.

Huh.

Did this gentleman get fired for his First Amendment views outside of work? Was there duress and coercion?



He may have been an at will employee but it seems you targeted and discriminated against this gentleman. If so, why release these inculpatory texts, Mr. Mayor? — CryptoLawyer (@CryptoLawyerz) August 6, 2024

Certainly sounds like it to us ...

Do you hear that Steve?



That's the sound of 10,000 labor lawyers pricing out a new E-Class on the Mercedes-Benz of Paramus website. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) August 6, 2024

Ahem.

You just admitted you're firing for cause, which has nothing to with "at-will", and the cause you chose violates his 1st Amendment rights.



Congrats Mr. Mayor you just gave the plaintiff all the evidence his attorney will need to get a YUGE settlment from the city.



Good job. 👍 — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) August 6, 2024

This is now evidence in his lawsuit. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 6, 2024

Wow, this was really dumb. Almost as dumb as a mayor targeting a city employee over his SISTER'S opinions.

This is wrongful termination, you idiot!



And you just confessed!https://t.co/8dVyMjxqL0 pic.twitter.com/yayo4MIle9 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 6, 2024

Yup.

You’re really abusive to your subordinate in the texts you posted and what you said in the phone call. This is my takeaway aside from the horrible politics of the parties involved. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2024

And he thinks HE'S the good guy.

=======================================================================

