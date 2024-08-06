THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO...
BRUTAL Laundry-List of Just How HORRIBLE Tim Walz Really Is PROVES He's Kamala's PERFECT Running Mate

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As a good friend just said, Trump really should buy a lottery ticket today because Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz as her running mate was truly a GIFT. It's no secret many on the Right felt that Josh Shapiro was the more challenging candidate, but Walz? 

Eh.

Especially when there are so many delightfully horrible things in his past to remind him, Kamala, and the Democrats of over and over and over again. Kyle Becker was good enough to put a small list together because he's a giver that way.

Take a gander:

His post continues:

• K*lled old people with Cov*d nursing home scandal
• MN a 'gr**mer friendly' LGBTQIA+ "sanctuary" state
• Pushes youth trans surgery, 'hormone therapy' agenda
• Soldiers accused Walz of embellishing and selectively omitting facts about his military career
• Fellow soldiers accused him of "quitting" on them
• Got DUI in 1995 going 96mph in a 55 speed zone
• Praises socialismKamala's "perfect" running mate? 

Wow.

What a horrible human being. And all because they're more concerned about keeping pro-terrorist voters.

Way to pick 'em, Democrats.

Since he's been chosen yes they are that tone deaf and yes they are afraid of the Hamas caucus.

Clearly.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TIM WALZ

