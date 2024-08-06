BRUTAL Laundry-List of Just How HORRIBLE Tim Walz Really Is PROVES He's Kamala's PERFECT Running Mate

As a good friend just said, Trump really should buy a lottery ticket today because Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz as her running mate was truly a GIFT. It's no secret many on the Right felt that Josh Shapiro was the more challenging candidate, but Walz?

Eh.

Especially when there are so many delightfully horrible things in his past to remind him, Kamala, and the Democrats of over and over and over again. Kyle Becker was good enough to put a small list together because he's a giver that way.

Take a gander:

JUST IN: Media buzz is rising that Kamala Harris is selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her VP choice.



Who is Tim Walz? Let's take a quick look:



• Fueled BLM Riots in 2020

• Rioters looted and wrecked Minneapolis

• Change MN state flag to resemble Somalia's

• K*lled old… pic.twitter.com/sVWP5aGI4P — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 6, 2024

His post continues:

• K*lled old people with Cov*d nursing home scandal

• MN a 'gr**mer friendly' LGBTQIA+ "sanctuary" state

• Pushes youth trans surgery, 'hormone therapy' agenda

• Soldiers accused Walz of embellishing and selectively omitting facts about his military career

• Fellow soldiers accused him of "quitting" on them

• Got DUI in 1995 going 96mph in a 55 speed zone

• Praises socialismKamala's "perfect" running mate?

Wow.

What a horrible human being. And all because they're more concerned about keeping pro-terrorist voters.

Way to pick 'em, Democrats.

One destroyed MN, the other the country. Perfect Democrat couple. — Professor Ronald D. Yanagita (@RonaldYanagita) August 6, 2024

Minneapolis was once a thriving metropolis. Seriously upscale Dept Stores and glamorous condos. Trump begged Walz for 3 days to let the National Guard come in during the Floyd riots. Coming to a city near you: pic.twitter.com/XJRZySsJaw — yikes (@huhwhatnope) August 6, 2024

This would be a gift to Trump/Vance

Are the dems that tone deaf and afraid of their Hamas caucus? — Dangerous Thoughts (@dangerousthinkg) August 6, 2024

Since he's been chosen yes they are that tone deaf and yes they are afraid of the Hamas caucus.

Clearly.

