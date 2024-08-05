BOMBSHELL: According to 3 Sources, Fmr. Secret Service Chief Cheatle Wanted to DESTROY Cocaine Evidence

While we are in no way, shape, or form an expert on ANY thing Secret Service related we thought this was kind of sort of an important bit of news to share with our readers. Remember the whole cocaine in the White House thing?

Yeah, about that:

🚨🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE: Former Secret Service Chief Cheatle Wanted To DESTROY COCAINE EVIDENCE According to Three Sources in the Secret Service Community.



👉👉New details emerge about the unsolved cocaine mystery, a "partial DNA hit" and Secret Service leaders' bungled efforts to make… pic.twitter.com/makZRk3X0t — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 5, 2024

Her post continues:

New details emerge about the unsolved cocaine mystery, a "partial DNA hit" and Secret Service leaders' bungled efforts to make it all disappear. And, did Cheatle and others retaliate against a top official in the Secret Service's Uniformed Division over his refusal to go along with their push to dispose of the cocaine?

Yikes.

Keep in mind that Jill Biden played a huge part in getting Cheatle her gig.

Cheatle worked Jill's detail when Joe was VP. She got promoted in director in part because Jill and her CoS lobbied for the appointment. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) August 5, 2024

Ahem.

Wow. If she covered for the Bidens about the cocaine, maybe her friendship with Jill was also more important than her agents being bitten over 30 times by Commander🤔. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 5, 2024

Seems pretty sus to us.

So she'd do anything to protect Joe Biden. Trump, not so much. — Paul E. Peptide 🇺🇸🌵 (@Bourgeois_Norm) August 5, 2024

Starting to see a trend here.

Secret Service needs to be completely restructured from the top down. It may even need to be realigned under a different department entirely. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) August 5, 2024

Not exactly holding our breath on this one.

Our government is corrupt AF. People need to start going to jail — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 5, 2024

Something like that.

What happened to INTEGRITY? HONESTY?



I truly held these in leadership in high regard. Now, not anymore!!! Corruption!!!



🚨WHO ARE INVESTIGATING THE INVESTIGATORS??? — Tracy (@TracyhvFun) August 5, 2024

So much corruption, so little time.

