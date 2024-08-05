Kamala Harris Admits She Really Has NOTHING to Offer Women Telling this WHOPPER...
BOMBSHELL: According to 3 Sources, Fmr. Secret Service Chief Cheatle Wanted to DESTROY Cocaine Evidence

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/John McDonnell

While we are in no way, shape, or form an expert on ANY thing Secret Service related we thought this was kind of sort of an important bit of news to share with our readers. Remember the whole cocaine in the White House thing?

Yeah, about that:

Her post continues:

New details emerge about the unsolved cocaine mystery, a "partial DNA hit" and Secret Service leaders' bungled efforts to make it all disappear.  And, did Cheatle and others retaliate against a top official in the Secret Service's Uniformed Division over his refusal to go along with their push to dispose of the cocaine?  

Yikes.

Keep in mind that Jill Biden played a huge part in getting Cheatle her gig.

Ahem.

Seems pretty sus to us.

Starting to see a trend here.

Not exactly holding our breath on this one.

Something like that.

So much corruption, so little time.

